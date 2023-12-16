Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. - ADR (ASR) Price Target Increased by 19.68% to 298.29

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. - ADR (NYSE:ASR) has been revised to 298.29 / share. This is an increase of 19.68% from the prior estimate of 249.24 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 287.66 to a high of 322.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.15% from the latest reported closing price of 294.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASR is 0.26%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.79% to 3,782K shares. The put/call ratio of ASR is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 614K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 89.65% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 311K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 3.18% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 279K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 153K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 91.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 6.90% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 143K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V., known as ASUR, is a Mexican airport operator headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. It operates 9 airports in the southeastern states of Mexico, including that of Cancún. It is the third largest airport services company by passenger traffic in Mexico.

