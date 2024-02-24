Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. - Depositary Receipt () (ASR) Price Target Increased by 9.40% to 311.71

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:ASR) has been revised to 311.71 / share. This is an increase of 9.40% from the prior estimate of 284.93 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 301.81 to a high of 332.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from the latest reported closing price of 297.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASR is 0.27%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.66% to 3,366K shares. The put/call ratio of ASR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 589K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 0.05% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 311K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 3.18% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 279K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding holds 204K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 70.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 215.28% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 141K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 52.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 67.46% over the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V., known as ASUR, is a Mexican airport operator headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. It operates 9 airports in the southeastern states of Mexico, including that of Cancún. It is the third largest airport services company by passenger traffic in Mexico.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.