Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ASR has gained about 21.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 1.6% on average. As we can see, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY). The stock has returned 32.2% year-to-date.

In International Consolidated Airlines Group SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.5% so far this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and International Consolidated Airlines Group SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

