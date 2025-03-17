Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Soars 10.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) shares soared 10.6% in the last trading session to close at $285.93. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of this Mexican company have performed well this year gaining in double-digits (11% to be exact) on a year-to-date basis. Despite tarrif-related tensions, ASR's price target was recently raised by Barclays as it does not see any risk of earnings deceleration in the short and medium term.

This airport facilities manager is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $462.64 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. Matson (MATX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $130.10. MATX has returned -8.7% in the past month.

For Matson , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +73.7% over the past month to $2.64. This represents a change of +153.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Matson currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

