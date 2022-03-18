Oil

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico says has refinanced its debt for $191 mln

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico said on Friday it has refinanced its debt for $191 million, due in January and February 2024.

Adds context, information about the deal

March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico GAPB.MX said on Friday it has refinanced its debt for $191 million, due in January and February 2024.

The company said that with this refinancing, it extended the current debt for two extra years, with a new maturity in January and March 2026.

It also said it signed on Friday a credit refinancing with BBVA Mexico for $95.5 million, due in February 2024.

"The new loan has a 48-month term from the date of its disbursement, which will take place on March 31, 2022," the company said, adding that the interest will be paid monthly at a fixed annual rate of 2.45%, with a structuring fee of 20 basis points.

Another contract was signed this week, with Scotiabank Inverlat S.A, for $95.5 million, due in January 2024. Interest will be payable monthly at an annual fixed rate of 2.64%, structuring fee of five basis points and principal payment will be payable at the due date, the company said.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

U.S., Allies Consulting on Need for Oil Releases: Deese

Mar 08, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular