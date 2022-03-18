Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico says has refinanced its debt for $191 mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico GAPB.MX said on Friday it has refinanced its debt for $191 million, due in January and February 2024.

The company said that with this refinancing, it extended the current debt for two extra years, with a new maturity in January and March 2026.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice)

