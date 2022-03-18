Oil

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico says has refinanced its debt for $191 mln

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FERNANDO CARRANZA

Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico said on Friday it has refinanced its debt for $191 million, due in January and February 2024.

March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico GAPB.MX said on Friday it has refinanced its debt for $191 million, due in January and February 2024.

The company said that with this refinancing, it extended the current debt for two extra years, with a new maturity in January and March 2026.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

U.S., Allies Consulting on Need for Oil Releases: Deese

Mar 08, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular