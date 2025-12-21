Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (PAC) Price Target Increased by 15.40% to 272.10

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PAC) has been revised to $272.10 / share. This is an increase of 15.40% from the prior estimate of $235.79 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $263.94 to a high of $284.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from the latest reported closing price of $266.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAC is 0.29%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 10,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,099K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 948K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 45.61% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 812K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 82.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 470K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 0.91% over the last quarter.

