Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (PAC) Price Target Decreased by 11.57% to 224.65

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PAC) has been revised to $224.65 / share. This is a decrease of 11.57% from the prior estimate of $254.03 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $216.84 to a high of $236.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.25% from the latest reported closing price of $215.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 13.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAC is 0.31%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.44% to 10,234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,204K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 835K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 822K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 91.63% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 486K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 6.54% over the last quarter.

