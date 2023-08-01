Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV - ADR (PAC) Price Target Increased by 7.36% to 197.18

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV - ADR (NYSE:PAC) has been revised to 197.18 / share. This is an increase of 7.36% from the prior estimate of 183.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 190.84 to a high of 206.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from the latest reported closing price of 190.36 / share.

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV - ADR. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 10.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAC is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 7,098K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 724K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing a decrease of 31.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 675K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing a decrease of 29.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 87.64% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 631K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 31.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 601K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 31.36% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 298K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 20.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV Background Information

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., known as GAP, is a Mexican airport operator headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

