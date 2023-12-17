Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV - ADR (PAC) Price Target Increased by 15.89% to 177.05

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV - ADR (NYSE:PAC) has been revised to 177.05 / share. This is an increase of 15.89% from the prior estimate of 152.78 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 168.89 to a high of 187.91 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.47% from the latest reported closing price of 177.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAC is 0.24%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 6,624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 659K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 5.26% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 598K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 575K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 558K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 77.31% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 331K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 92.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., known as GAP, is a Mexican airport operator headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.