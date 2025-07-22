Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports Significant Revenue Increase in Second Quarter 2025

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reports significant revenue and passenger growth for Q2 2025, despite a decrease in comprehensive income.

Quiver AI Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with total revenues rising by 49.9% to Ps. 10.88 billion compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by a 30.6% increase in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical service revenues. Operating income increased by 30.4% to Ps. 4.58 billion, while EBITDA rose by 31.1% to Ps. 5.5 billion, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Despite these gains, comprehensive income fell by 22.8% compared to the previous year, primarily due to increased foreign currency translation losses. The company's cash position decreased to Ps. 9.7 billion, partly influenced by bond repayments and new credit facilities. Passenger traffic grew by 4.1%, totaling 15.9 million, and the company successfully launched several new domestic and international routes. Overall, GAP demonstrated resilience by reporting increased revenues and operational growth amidst fluctuations in currency and economic conditions.

Potential Positives

Revenues from aeronautical services increased by 26.4%, indicating strong performance in core operations.

Total revenues rose dramatically by 49.9%, marking significant growth year-on-year.

EBITDA increased by 31.1%, demonstrating effective cost management and strong operational efficiency.

Passenger traffic increased by 4.1%, reflecting a positive trend in airport activity and potential future revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 658.9 million, or 22.8%, indicating potential challenges in profitability despite increased revenues.

Total operating costs increased substantially by Ps. 2,555.4 million, or 68.2%, highlighting rising expenses that may impact margins.

Operating income margin fell from 48.4% in 2Q24 to 42.1% in 2Q25, suggesting a decline in operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are the main financial highlights from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico's 2Q25 results?

The company's revenues rose by 49.9%, with EBITDA increasing by 31.1% compared to 2Q24.

How did passenger traffic change in 2Q25?

Passenger traffic increased by 4.1%, with over 624,000 additional passengers recorded across 14 airports.

What contributed to the increase in non-aeronautical revenue?

Non-aeronautical services revenue grew by 41.8%, driven by higher revenues from food, beverage, and retail operations.

What are the implications of IFRIC-12 on GAP's financial reporting?

IFRIC-12 affects revenue recognition for concession asset improvements but does not impact cash flow or operational results.

What is Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s cash position as of June 30, 2025?

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 9.7 billion, following strategic refinancing actions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (2Q25).



Figures are unaudited and prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”)



as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).







Summary of Results 2Q25 vs. 2Q24









The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,922.2 million, or 30.6%. Total revenues increased by Ps. 3,623.0 million, or 49.9%.







The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,922.2 million, or 30.6%. Total revenues increased by Ps. 3,623.0 million, or 49.9%.



Cost of services increased by Ps. 308.5 million, or 25.4%.







Cost of services increased by Ps. 308.5 million, or 25.4%.



Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,067.6 million, or 30.4%.







Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,067.6 million, or 30.4%.



EBITDA increased by Ps. 1,305.2 million, or 31.1%, an increase from Ps. 4,198.1 million in 2Q24 to Ps. 5,503.3 million in 2Q25. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 66.8% in 2Q24 to 67.1% in 2Q25.







EBITDA increased by Ps. 1,305.2 million, or 31.1%, an increase from Ps. 4,198.1 million in 2Q24 to Ps. 5,503.3 million in 2Q25. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 66.8% in 2Q24 to 67.1% in 2Q25.



Comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 658.9 million, or 22.8%, from an income of Ps. 2,893.9 million in 2Q24 to an income of Ps. 2,234.9 million in 2Q25.

















Company’s Financial Position:







As of June 30, 2025, the Company reported a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps. 9,697.3 million. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repaid the maturing bond certificate “GAP 21” for Ps. 2,500.0 million. In addition, the Company drew down a Ps. 3,375.0 million credit facility from Banco Nacional de México, S.A. (“Banamex”) with a five-year term, and the proceeds were used to refinance maturities in June and July 2025 with Banamex for Ps. 2,500.0 million and BBVA for Ps. 875.0 million.







Passenger Traffic







During 2Q25, the 14 airports operated by GAP recorded an increase of 624.7 thousand total passengers, representing a 4.1% increase compared to 2Q24.





During this period, the following new routes were launched:







Domestic:













Airline









Departure









Arrival









Opening date









Frequencies











Viva





Hermosillo





Tijuana





May 22, 2025





1 daily









Viva





Tijuana





Hermosillo





May 22, 2025





1 daily









Viva





La Paz





Santa Lucía





May 22, 2025





1 daily









Viva





La Paz





Tijuana





May 22, 2025





1 daily









Viva





Tijuana





La Paz





May 22, 2025





1 daily









Viva





Tijuana





Veracruz





May 22, 2025





3 weekly









Viva





Tijuana





Querétaro





May 23, 2025





4 weekly



































Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.













International:













Airline









Departure









Arrival









Opening date









Frequencies











World2Fly





Montego Bay





Lisboa





June 11, 2025





1 weekly



































Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.













Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):













Airport









2Q24









2Q25









Change









6M24









6M25









Change











Guadalajara





2,994.8





3,090.9





3.2





%





5,666.5





6,112.1





7.9





%









Tijuana *





2,097.8





2,139.2





2.0





%





4,083.4





4,196.7





2.8





%









Los Cabos





690.6





739.7





7.1





%





1,328.3





1,408.6





6.0





%









Puerto Vallarta





742.6





830.4





11.8





%





1,317.4





1,484.0





12.6





%









Montego Bay





0.0





0.0





0.0





%





0.0





0.0





0.0





%









Guanajuato





514.3





576.8





12.2





%





998.2





1,092.3





9.4





%









Hermosillo





531.0





545.5





2.7





%





988.5





1,054.2





6.6





%









Kingston





0.5





0.1





(84.2





%)





1.1





0.2





(85.8





%)









Morelia





153.3





173.1





12.9





%





299.5





359.2





19.9





%









Mexicali





226.3





305.7





35.1





%





514.6





598.8





16.4





%









La Paz





288.1





328.1





13.9





%





559.4





608.7





8.8





%









Aguascalientes





166.2





167.4





0.7





%





308.6





319.2





3.4





%









Los Mochis





141.8





179.4





26.5





%





268.0





344.4





28.5





%









Manzanillo





30.3





31.4





3.5





%





66.2





66.1





(0.1





%)











Total









8,577.6









9,107.6









6.2









%









16,399.8









17,644.5









7.6









%















































*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.















International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):













Airport









2Q24









2Q25









Change









6M24









6M25









Change











Guadalajara





1,369.9





1,387.2





1.3





%





2,860.0





2,894.2





1.2





%









Tijuana *





981.7





1,051.8





7.1





%





1,934.0





2,066.7





6.9





%









Los Cabos





1,199.9





1,224.4





2.0





%





2,607.8





2,607.3





(0.0





%)









Puerto Vallarta





897.7





849.1





(5.4





%)





2,441.5





2,321.6





(4.9





%)









Montego Bay





1,285.1





1,264.7





(1.6





%)





2,742.4





2,603.7





(5.1





%)









Guanajuato





242.2





252.7





4.3





%





489.3





515.7





5.4





%









Hermosillo





20.3





19.2





(5.2





%)





43.6





40.1





(7.9





%)









Kingston





419.2





453.5





8.2





%





810.6





881.5





8.7





%









Morelia





156.8





155.9





(0.6





%)





313.9





330.1





5.1





%









Mexicali





2.1





1.8





(14.1





%)





3.8





3.6





(4.0





%)









La Paz





2.9





8.9





202.1





%





6.1





17.6





186.1





%









Aguascalientes





81.7





82.5





0.9





%





151.2





156.2





3.3





%









Los Mochis





2.0





2.0





(0.2





%)





4.0





3.9





(3.2





%)









Manzanillo





15.9





18.3





15.2





%





56.1





62.2





10.8





%











Total









6,677.3









6,771.8









1.4









%









14,464.4









14,504.2









0.3









%















































*CBX users are classified as international passengers.















Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):













Airport









2Q24









2Q25









Change









6M24









6M25









Change











Guadalajara





4,364.6





4,478.1





2.6





%





8,526.5





9,006.3





5.6





%









Tijuana *





3,079.5





3,191.0





3.6





%





6,017.4





6,263.3





4.1





%









Los Cabos





1,890.5





1,964.0





3.9





%





3,936.2





4,015.9





2.0





%









Puerto Vallarta





1,640.3





1,679.5





2.4





%





3,758.9





3,805.6





1.2





%









Montego Bay





1,285.1





1,264.7





(1.6





%)





2,742.4





2,603.7





(5.1





%)









Guanajuato





756.5





829.4





9.6





%





1,487.5





1,608.1





8.1





%









Hermosillo





551.2





564.7





2.4





%





1,032.0





1,094.3





6.0





%









Kingston





419.8





453.5





8.0





%





811.8





881.7





8.6





%









Morelia





310.1





329.0





6.1





%





613.4





689.3





12.4





%









Mexicali





228.5





307.5





34.6





%





518.4





602.4





16.2





%









La Paz





291.0





337.0





15.8





%





565.6





626.3





10.7





%









Aguascalientes





247.9





249.8





0.8





%





459.8





475.3





3.4





%









Los Mochis





143.8





181.4





26.1





%





272.0





348.3





28.0





%









Manzanillo





46.2





49.7





7.5





%





122.4





128.3





4.9





%











Total









15,254.7









15,879.4









4.1









%









30,864.2









32,148.7









4.2









%















































*CBX users are classified as international passengers.















CBX Users (in thousands):













Airport









2Q24









2Q25









Change









6M24









6M25









Change











Tijuana





965.7





1,031.4





6.8





%





1,907.6





2,029.6





6.4





%



















































Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of 2025 (in thousands of pesos):

















2Q24









2Q25









Change













Revenues























Aeronautical services





4,560,960









5,763,188









26.4





%









Non-aeronautical services





1,722,735









2,442,659









41.8





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





975,327









2,676,149









174.4





%











Total revenues









7,259,022













10,881,996













49.9









%















6,283,695









8,205,847











30.6









%













Operating costs























Costs of services:







1,213,842













1,522,382













25.4









%











Employee costs





490,716









638,722









30.2





%









Maintenance





180,485









256,830









42.3





%









Safety, security & insurance





199,802









232,516









16.4





%









Utilities





130,036









148,732









14.4





%









Business operated directly by us





72,549









86,632









19.4





%









Other operating expenses





140,254









158,950









13.3





%





























Technical assistance fees





202,174









221,680









9.6





%









Concession taxes





678,595









968,933









42.8





%









Depreciation and amortization





687,351









924,959









34.6





%









Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





975,327









2,676,149









174.4





%









Other (income)





(9,042





)





(10,461





)





15.7





%











Total operating costs









3,748,247













6,303,642













68.2









%













Income from operations









3,510,775













4,578,354













30.4









%











Financial Result





(663,157





)





(733,545





)





10.6





%











Income before income taxes









2,847,618













3,844,809













35.0









%











Income taxes





(594,903





)





(1,189,674





)





100.0





%











Net income









2,252,715













2,655,135













17.9









%











Currency translation effect





659,054









(423,527





)





(164.3





%)









Cash flow hedges, net of income tax





(20,164





)





2,668









(113.2





%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax





2,276









667









(70.7





%)











Comprehensive income









2,893,881













2,234,943













(22.8









%)











Non-controlling interest





(95,925





)





(90,951





)





(5.2





%)











Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest









2,797,956













2,143,992













(23.4









%)

























































2Q24









2Q25









Change











EBITDA





4,198,126









5,503,313









31.1





%









Comprehensive income





2,893,881









2,234,943









(22.8





%)









Comprehensive income per share (pesos)





5.7273









4.4232









(22.8





%)









Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)





3.4591









2.1621









(37.5





%)





























Operating income margin





48.4





%





42.1





%





(13.0





%)









Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





55.9





%





55.8





%





(0.1





%)









EBITDA margin





57.8





%





50.6





%





(12.6





%)









EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





66.8





%





67.1





%





0.4





%









Costs of services and improvements / total revenues





30.2





%





38.6





%





27.9





%









Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)





19.3





%





18.6





%





(4.0





%)



















































- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 2Q25 and 2Q24 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Figures in U.S. dollar were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 18.2610 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on June 30, 2025.









- For consolidating the Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 19.5453 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the three-month period ended June 30, 2025.













Revenues (2Q25 vs. 2Q24)











Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,202.2 million, or 26.4%.















Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 719.9 million, or 41.8%.















Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 1,700.8 million, or 174.4%.















Total revenues increased by Ps. 3,623.0 million, or 49.9%.

















The change in



aeronautical services revenues



was primarily due to the following factors:







Revenues from



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 1,067.3 million, or 27.6%, compared to 2Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 951.6 million or 22.5% increase in the passenger fee revenue, driven by the higher airport maximum tariffs approved for the new 2025–2029 regulatory period, effective as of March 2025, and by a 4.5% increase in passenger traffic during the quarter.









Revenues from



Jamaican airports



increased by Ps. 134.9 million, or 19.3%, compared to 2Q24, mainly due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, which moved from an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.2106 in 2Q24 to Ps. 19.5453 in 2Q25, resulting in higher revenues in pesos. Additionally, there was a 0.8% increase in passenger traffic during the quarter.















The change in



non-aeronautical services revenues



was primarily driven by the following factors:







Revenues from



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 676.2 million, or 45.9%, compared to 2Q24. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 582.8 million, or 116.7%, mainly due to the consolidation of revenues from the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 477.1 million. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 85.5 million, or 9.2%, primarily driven by the opening of new commercial spaces and the renegotiation of commercial contracts. The fastest-growing business lines were food and beverage, retail stores, duty-free, timeshares, and ground transportation, which together increased by Ps. 90.4 million, or 15.3%.









Revenues from



Jamaican airports



increased by Ps. 43.7 million, or 17.4%, compared to 2Q24. In U.S. dollar terms, revenues rose by USD $0.6 million, or 8.2%, further benefiting from a 13.6% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar compared to 2Q24.

























2Q24









2Q25









Change











Businesses operated by third parties:





















Food and beverage





290,715





342,679





17.9





%









Duty-free





183,384





208,160





13.5





%









Car rental





204,578





211,128





3.2





%









Retail





159,927





191,431





19.7





%









Leasing of space





120,804





112,962





(6.5





%)









Other commercial revenues





61,501





59,010





(4.1





%)









Timeshares





55,367





67,818





22.5





%









Ground transportation





46,676





51,196





9.7





%









Communications and financial services





27,559





28,837





4.6





%











Total









1,150,511









1,273,221









10.7









%































Businesses operated directly by us:





















Cargo operation and bonded warehouse





31,218





514,113





1546.8





%









Car parking





169,356





177,872





5.0





%









Convenience stores





135,464





161,588





19.3





%









VIP Lounges





120,862





168,321





39.3





%









Hotel operation





18,251





36,882





102.1





%









Advertising





42,400





43,366





2.3





%











Total









517,551









1,102,141









113.0









%











Recovery of costs





54,674





67,297





23.1





%











Total Non-aeronautical Revenues









1,722,735









2,442,659









41.8









%





















































Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.













‐





Revenues from improvements to concession assets







1









Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 1,700.8 million, or 174.4%, compared to 2Q24. The change was composed of:







Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 1,703.1 million, or 191.1%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2025-2029 period.









Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which decreased Ps. 2.3 million, or 2.7%.



















1



Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.













Total operating costs increased by Ps. 2,555.4 million, or 68.2%



, compared to 2Q24, primarily due to a Ps. 1,700.8 million increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 308.5 million, or 25.4%, increase in the cost of services, driven mainly by the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 160.1 million; an increase of Ps. 309.8 million, or 35.2%, in concession fees and technical assistance fees; and higher depreciation and amortization, up Ps. 237.6 million, or 34.6%, due to the recognition of fair values related to the cargo and bonded warehouse business



. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 854.6 million, or 30.8%.







This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:







Mexican airports:











Operating costs increased by Ps. 2,467.5 million, or 83.7%



, compared to 2Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 1,703.1 million or 191.1% increase in cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 274.6 million or 27.1% increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 210.2 million, or 37.0% increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 280.2 million or 57.6% combined increase in technical assistance fees and concession fees.



Excluding construction costs (IFRIC 12), operating expenses increased by Ps. 764.4 million, or 37.2%.

















The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 2Q25 was mainly due to:









Employee costs



increased by Ps. 134.2 million, or 30.8%, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 86.5 million.



increased by Ps. 134.2 million, or 30.8%, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 86.5 million.





Maintenance



rose by Ps. 77.1 million, or 54.5%, due to the opening of new operational areas, airfield maintenance, the operation of jet bridges by Ps. 44.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 8.4 million.



rose by Ps. 77.1 million, or 54.5%, due to the opening of new operational areas, airfield maintenance, the operation of jet bridges by Ps. 44.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 8.4 million.





Other operating expenses



increased by Ps. 29.3 million, or 15.3%, primarily due to higher consulting services and travel expenses of Ps. 11.7 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business of Ps. 12.4 million.



increased by Ps. 29.3 million, or 15.3%, primarily due to higher consulting services and travel expenses of Ps. 11.7 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business of Ps. 12.4 million.





Safety, security and insurance



rose by Ps. 17.7 million, or 11.7%, driven by an increase in security personnel, minimum wage adjustments, changes in the Federal Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and Ps. 4.8 million from the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business.

















Jamaican Airports:







Operating costs increased by Ps. 87.9 million, or 11.0%, compared to 2Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 33.9 million, or 16.9%, increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 29.7 million, or 7.5%, an increase in concession fees, and a Ps. 27.3 million, or 22.9%, increase in depreciation and amortization, partially offset by a Ps. 2.3 million, or 2.7%, decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).







Operating income margin



went from 48.4% in 2Q24 to 42.1% in 2Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 55.9% in 2Q24 to 55.8% in 2Q25. Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,067.6 million, or 30.4%, compared to 2Q24.







EBITDA margin



went from 57.8% in 2Q24 to 50.6% in 2Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 66.8% in 2Q24 to 67.1% in 2Q25.



The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 1,305.2 million, or 31.1%, compared to 2Q24.









Financial results



increased in expense by Ps. 70.4 million, or 10.6%, from a net expense of Ps. 663.1 million in 2Q24 to Ps. 733.5 million in 2Q25. This change was mainly the result of:









Foreign exchange fluctuations



, which went from an income of Ps. 80.9 million in 2Q24 to an expense of Ps. 40.3 million in 2Q25, resulting in a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 121.2 million due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 1,082.6 million increase in expense compared to 2Q24.







, which went from an income of Ps. 80.9 million in 2Q24 to an expense of Ps. 40.3 million in 2Q25, resulting in a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 121.2 million due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 1,082.6 million increase in expense compared to 2Q24.





Interest expense



decreased by Ps. 119.9 million, or 11.6%, compared to 2Q24, mainly due to a decrease in reference rates.







decreased by Ps. 119.9 million, or 11.6%, compared to 2Q24, mainly due to a decrease in reference rates.





Interest income



decreased by Ps. 69.3 million, or 24.9%, compared to 2Q24, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and changes in the reference rates.

















In 2Q25, net and comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 658.9 million, or 22.8%,



compared to 2Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 1,082.6 million increase in foreign currency translation losses versus the same period last year. Income before taxes increased by Ps. 997.2 million, or 35.0%.







During 2Q25, net income increased by Ps. 402.4 million, or 17.9%,



compared to 2Q24. Income tax for the period increased by Ps. 594.8 million, composed of a Ps. 451.5 million increase in current income tax, and a Ps. 143.3 million decrease in deferred tax benefit, primarily due to lower tax loss carryforwards of Ps. 177.3 million, compared to 2024. This was partially offset by a higher inflation effect, as inflation rose from 0.4% in 2Q24 to 0.9% in 2Q25.







Consolidated Results for the Six Months of 2025 (in thousands of pesos):

















6M24









6M25









Change













Revenues























Aeronautical services





9,523,062









11,762,321









23.5





%









Non-aeronautical services





3,417,140









4,836,535









41.5





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





2,813,789









5,338,324









89.7





%











Total revenues









15,753,991













21,937,180













39.2









%

































Operating costs























Costs of services:







2,285,769













3,007,237













31.6









%











Employee costs





949,877









1,252,084









31.8





%









Maintenance





342,282









513,733









50.1





%









Safety, security & insurance





382,022









447,723









17.2





%









Utilities





236,008









273,963









16.1





%









Business operated directly by us





146,160









173,968









19.0





%









Other operating expenses





229,420









345,766









50.7





%





























Technical assistance fees





426,536









505,580









18.5





%









Concession taxes





1,393,211









1,990,083









42.8





%









Depreciation and amortization





1,350,300









1,857,534









37.6





%









Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





2,813,789









5,338,324









89.7





%









Other (income)





(12,392





)





(36,145





)





191.7





%











Total operating costs









8,257,212













12,662,613













53.4









%













Income from operations









7,496,778













9,274,567













23.7









%











Financial Result





(1,256,892





)





(1,663,035





)





32.3





%











Income before income taxes









6,239,887













7,611,532













22.0









%











Income taxes





(1,516,453





)





(2,098,280





)





38.4





%











Net income









4,723,434













5,513,253













16.7









%











Currency translation effect





367,782









(498,585





)





(235.6





%)









Cash flow hedges, net of income tax





(35,403





)





1,892









(105.3





%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax





2,229









32,766









1370.0





%











Comprehensive income









5,058,042













5,049,325













(0.2









%)











Non-controlling interest





(127,642





)





(205,878





)





61.3





%











Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest









4,930,400













4,843,449













(1.8









%)

























































6M24









6M25









Change











EBITDA





8,847,078









11,132,102









25.8





%









Comprehensive income





5,058,042









5,049,325









(0.2





%)









Comprehensive income per share (pesos)





10.0104









9.9932









(0.2





%)









Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)





6.0459









4.8847









(19.2





%)





























Operating income margin





47.6





%





42.3





%





(11.2





%)









Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





57.9





%





55.9





%





(3.6





%)









EBITDA margin





56.2





%





50.7





%





(9.6





%)









EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





68.4





%





67.1





%





(1.9





%)









Costs of services and improvements / total revenues





32.4





%





38.0





%





17.5





%









Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)





17.7





%





18.1





%





2.6





%



















































- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 6M25 and 6M24 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding. U.S. dollar figures were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 18.2610 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on June 30, 2025.









- For the purpose of consolidating Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 19.9844 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the six months ended June 30, 2025.













Revenues (6M25 vs. 6M24)











Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 2,239.3 million, or 23.5%.















Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,419.4 million, or 41.5%.















Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 2,524.5 million, or 89.7%.















Total revenues increased by Ps. 6,183.2 million, or 39.2%.

















The change in



aeronautical services revenues



comprised primarily of the following factors:







Revenues at our



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 1,942.2 million, or 24.0%, compared to 6M24. This growth was mainly driven by the increase in the maximum tariffs approved for the new 2025–2029 regulatory period, effective as of March 2025, the 16.8% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, and 5.0% increase in passenger traffic.









Revenues from



Jamaican airports



increased by Ps. 297.0 million, or 20.5%, compared to 6M24. This was mainly due to the 16.8% depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar, with the average exchange rate moving from Ps. 17.1042 in 6M24 to Ps. 19.9844 in 6M25, resulting in higher peso-denominated revenue. This effect was partially offset by a 1.9% decrease in passenger traffic.











- The change in non-aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:







Revenues at our



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 1,313.6 million, or 45.0%, compared to 6M24. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us rose by Ps. 1,096.1 million, or 111.0%. Businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 206.9 million, or 11.2%. This was mainly due to the opening of new commercial spaces, and the renegotiation of existing contracts. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, duty-free, retail, timeshares and ground transportation, which increased by Ps. 184.8 million, or 15.5%. Recovery of costs increased by Ps.10.5 million, or 11.8%.









Revenues from the



Jamaican airports



increased by Ps. 105.8 million, or 21.2%, compared to 6M24. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by US$1.4 million, or 3.7%.

























6M24









6M25









Change











Businesses operated by third parties:





















Food and beverage





588,081





685,259





16.5





%









Duty-free





368,037





424,845





15.4





%









Car rental





403,176





416,425





3.3





%









Retail





341,779





382,605





11.9





%









Leasing of space





207,277





229,859





10.9





%









Other commercial revenues





113,833





131,035





15.1





%









Timeshares





110,747





138,723





25.3





%









Ground transportation





93,522





107,769





15.2





%









Communications and financial services





54,078





60,242





11.4





%











Total









2,280,531









2,576,761









13.0









%































Businesses operated directly by us:





















Cargo operation and bonded warehouse





62,994





948,381





1405.5





%









Car parking





346,732





356,342





2.8





%









Convenience stores





283,378





331,088





16.8





%









VIP Lounges





231,941





336,336





45.0





%









Hotel operation





18,615





74,323





100.0





%









Advertising





77,807





78,206





0.5





%











Total









1,021,467









2,124,677









108.0









%











Recovery of costs





115,142





135,097





17.3





%











Total Non-aeronautical Revenues









3,417,140









4,836,535









41.5









%

































Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.













‐





Revenues from improvements to concession assets







1









Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 2,524.5 million, or 89.7%, compared to 6M24. The change was composed of:







Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 2,514.9 million, or 94.1%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2025-2029 period.









Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased Ps. 9.6 million, or 6.9%.



















1



Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.













Total operating cost increased by Ps. 4,405.4 million, or 53.4%



, compared to 6M24, primarily due to a Ps. 2,524.5 million, or 89.7%. increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 721.5 million, or 31.6%, increase in the cost of services, an increase of Ps. 675.9 million, or 37.1%, in concession fees and technical assistance fees; and higher depreciation and amortization, up Ps. 507.2 million, or 37.6%.



Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 1,880.9 million, or 34.6%.







This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:







Mexican airports:











Operating costs increased by Ps. 4,161.1 million, or 62.3%



, compared to 6M24, mainly due to a Ps. 2,514.9 million or 94.1% increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 625.3 million, or 33.0%, increase in the cost of services, a combined increase in technical assistance fees and concession fees Ps. 600.3 million, or 59.3%, and an increase in depreciation and amortization of Ps. 445.5 million or 40.1%.



Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating expenses increased by Ps. 1,646.1 million, or 41.1%.

















The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 6M25 was mainly due to:









Employee costs



increased by Ps. 272.7 million, or 32.3%, mainly due to the increase in minimum wages and changes in the Federal Labor Law, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 187.8 million.



increased by Ps. 272.7 million, or 32.3%, mainly due to the increase in minimum wages and changes in the Federal Labor Law, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 187.8 million.





Maintenance



rose by Ps. 153.4 million, or 57.3%, due to the opening of new operational areas, the operation of jet bridges by Ps. 88.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 17.3 million.



rose by Ps. 153.4 million, or 57.3%, due to the opening of new operational areas, the operation of jet bridges by Ps. 88.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 17.3 million.





Other operating expenses



increased by Ps. 136.1 million, or 40.4%, primarily due to higher consulting services and travel expenses of Ps. 31.6 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business of Ps. 64.3 million.



increased by Ps. 136.1 million, or 40.4%, primarily due to higher consulting services and travel expenses of Ps. 31.6 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business of Ps. 64.3 million.





Safety, security and insurance



rose by Ps. 34.7 million, or 12.2%, driven by an increase in security personnel, minimum wage adjustments, changes in the Federal Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and Ps. 4.8 million from the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business.

















Jamaican Airports:







Operating costs increased by Ps. 244.3 million, or 15.5%, compared to 6M24, mainly due to a Ps. 96.1 million, or 24.6%, increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 75.6 million, or 9.4%, increase in concession fees, and a Ps. 61.7 million, or 25.8%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 9.6 million, or 6.9%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).







Operating income margin



went from 47.6% in 6M24 to 42.3% in 6M25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 57.9% in 6M24 to 55.9% in 6M25. Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,777.8 million, or 23.7%, compared to 6M24.







EBITDA margin



went from 56.2% in 6M24 to 50.7% in 6M25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 68.4% in 6M24 to 67.1% in 6M25.



The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 2,285.0 million, or 25.8%, compared to 6M24.









Financial results



increased in expense by Ps. 406.1 million, or 32.3%, from a net expense of Ps. 1,257.0 million in 6M24 to a net expense of Ps. 1,663.1 million in 6M25. This change was mainly the result of:









Foreign exchange fluctuations



, which went from an income of Ps. 109.9 million in 6M24 to an expense of Ps. 164.3 million in 6M25, resulting in a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 274.1 million due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 866.4 million increase in expense compared to 6M24.







, which went from an income of Ps. 109.9 million in 6M24 to an expense of Ps. 164.3 million in 6M25, resulting in a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 274.1 million due to the depreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect contributed to a Ps. 866.4 million increase in expense compared to 6M24.





Interest expense



increased by Ps. 124.6 million, or 6.5%, compared to 6M24, mainly due to the increase in bond certificates and higher borrowings of bank loans.







increased by Ps. 124.6 million, or 6.5%, compared to 6M24, mainly due to the increase in bond certificates and higher borrowings of bank loans.





Interest income



decreased by Ps. 7.4 million, or 1.3%, compared to 6M24, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and changes in the reference rates.

















In 6M25, net and comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 8.7 million, or 0.2%,



compared to 6M24. Income before taxes increased by Ps. 1,371.6 million, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, as mentioned above.







During 6M25, net income increased by Ps. 789.8 million, or 16.7%,



compared to 6M24, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as an increase in net financial expenses. In addition, income tax expense for the period increased by Ps. 581.8 million, as a result of a Ps. 1,777.8 million increase in operating income.









Statement of Financial Position









Total assets as of June 30, 2025, increased by Ps. 4,870.3 million compared to June 30, 2024, primarily due to the following items: i) Improvements to concession assets of Ps. 5,875.2 million, ii) Other acquired rights of Ps. 1,937.1 million, iii) Trade accounts receivable of Ps. 816.9 million, iv) Deferred income taxes of Ps. 813.6 million, and v) Machinery, equipment, and improvements to leased buildings of Ps. 254.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 2,887.6 million, advanced payments to suppliers of Ps. 905.1 million.





As of June 30, 2025, total liabilities increased by Ps. 2,738.1 million compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to i) Bonds certificates of Ps. 4,639.0 million, ii) Deferred liabilities of Ps. 575.1 million, iii) Accounts payable of Ps. 365.2 million, and iv) Taxes payable of Ps. 157.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in payables related to shareholder distribution of Ps. 2,819.9 million.







Company Description







Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.













This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

































This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.





























In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.



















Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):













Airport









2Q24









2Q25









Change









6M24









6M25









Change













Guadalajara



































Aeronautical services





1,268,040









1,562,430





23.2





%





2,564,649





3,151,517





22.9





%









Non-aeronautical services





317,441









348,795





9.9





%





627,732





709,331





13.0





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





402,305









1,174,426





191.9





%





1,206,914





2,348,852





94.6





%











Total Revenues









1,987,785













3,085,651









55.2









%









4,399,296









6,209,700









41.2









%











Operating income





1,105,607









1,242,734





12.4





%





2,357,430





2,424,965





2.9





%











EBITDA









1,238,723













1,450,416









17.1









%









2,615,085









2,844,519









8.8









%













































Tijuana



































Aeronautical services





691,854









855,119





23.6





%





1,330,342





1,587,933





19.4





%









Non-aeronautical services





137,398









125,930





(8.3





%)





290,551





250,651





(13.7





%)









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





55,659









386,094





593.7





%





166,976





772,188





362.5





%











Total Revenues









884,912













1,367,144









54.5









%









1,787,870









2,610,772









46.0









%











Operating income





416,606









565,985





35.9





%





910,293





972,388





6.8





%











EBITDA









532,909













691,459









29.8









%









1,139,124









1,224,397









7.5









%













































Los Cabos



































Aeronautical services





678,207









903,938





33.3





%





1,460,930





1,850,570





26.7





%









Non-aeronautical services





333,646









349,334





4.7





%





651,689





712,000





9.3





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





99,521









205,863





106.9





%





298,562





411,726





37.9





%











Total Revenues









1,111,374













1,459,135









31.3









%









2,411,181









2,974,296









23.4









%











Operating income





592,449









806,799





36.2





%





1,428,213





1,645,613





15.2





%











EBITDA









681,734













911,098









33.6









%









1,607,296









1,846,950









14.9









%













































Puerto Vallarta



































Aeronautical services





554,172









720,778





30.1





%





1,386,173





1,708,950





23.3





%









Non-aeronautical services





156,084









183,464





17.5





%





324,160





371,047





14.5





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





247,818









503,536





103.2





%





743,455





1,007,073





35.5





%











Total Revenues









958,074













1,407,778









46.9









%









2,453,787









3,087,070









25.8









%











Operating income





382,540









584,274





52.7





%





1,184,206





1,365,432





15.3





%











EBITDA









436,696













647,844









48.4









%









1,293,055









1,494,221









15.6









%













































Montego Bay



































Aeronautical services





451,015









518,434





14.9





%





965,270





1,103,799





14.4





%









Non-aeronautical services





199,927









231,963





16.0





%





398,845





476,550





19.5





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





39,954









64,368





61.1





%





80,681





113,354





40.5





%











Total Revenues









690,897













814,765









17.9









%









1,444,798









1,693,703









17.2









%











Operating income





250,207









305,501





22.1





%





541,105





648,016





19.8





%











EBITDA









321,002













391,479









22.0









%









681,708









823,813









20.8









%













































































Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):













Airport









2Q24









2Q25









Change









6M24









6M25









Change













Guanajuato



































Aeronautical services





209,686









280,231





33.6





%





428,065





548,630





28.2





%









Non-aeronautical services





46,658









46,903





0.5





%





92,604





97,540





5.3





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





37,025









130,222





251.7





%





111,075





260,444





134.5





%











Total Revenues









293,369













457,356









55.9









%









631,745









906,614









43.5









%











Operating income





139,587









208,424





49.3





%





339,761





407,575





20.0





%











EBITDA









161,425













233,880









44.9









%









383,005









458,950









19.8









%













































Hermosillo



































Aeronautical services





132,431









161,897





22.3





%





250,143





305,246





22.0





%









Non-aeronautical services





28,985









30,191





4.2





%





56,967





56,762





(0.4





%)









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





10,720









17,224





60.7





%





32,159





34,448





7.1





%











Total Revenues









172,136













209,312









21.6









%









339,269









396,456









16.9









%











Operating income





65,385









97,867





49.7





%





150,699





176,221





16.9





%











EBITDA









90,659













123,579









36.3









%









201,279









228,262









13.4









%













































Others



(1)

































Aeronautical services





575,556









760,361





32.1





%





1,137,490





1,505,675





32.4





%









Non-aeronautical services





102,998









115,531





12.2





%





209,218





234,076





11.9





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





82,326









194,416





136.2





%





173,965





390,239





124.3





%











Total Revenues









760,880













1,070,309









40.7









%









1,520,673









2,129,991









40.1









%











Operating income





(24,265





)





248,864





(1125.6





%)





10,809





481,021





4350.3





%











EBITDA









125,786













351,893









179.8









%









309,263









689,098









122.8









%













































Total



































Aeronautical services





4,560,960









5,763,188





26.4





%





9,523,062





11,762,320





23.5





%









Non-aeronautical services





1,323,136









1,432,112





8.2





%





2,651,767





2,907,957





9.7





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





975,327









2,676,149





174.4





%





2,813,789





5,338,324





89.7





%











Total Revenues









6,859,423













9,871,449









43.9









%









14,988,618









20,008,601









33.5









%











Operating income





2,928,112









4,060,448





38.7





%





6,922,515





8,121,231





17.3





%











EBITDA









3,588,935













4,801,647









33.8









%









8,229,814









9,610,209









16.8









%













































































(1)





Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.





















Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30 (in thousands of pesos):

















2024









2025









Change









%













Assets



























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





12,584,900





9,697,343









(2,887,557





)





(22.9





%)









Trade accounts receivable - Net





2,337,543





3,154,471









816,928









34.9





%









Other current assets





1,169,781





1,152,861









(16,920





)





(1.4





%)











Total current assets









16,092,224









14,004,675













(2,087,549









)









(13.0









%)



































Advanced payments to suppliers





1,774,646





869,569









(905,077





)





(51.0





%)









Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net





4,369,470





4,623,910









254,440









5.8





%









Improvements to concession assets - Net





31,357,661





37,232,836









5,875,175









18.7





%









Airport concessions - Net





9,167,056





9,140,466









(26,590





)





(0.3





%)









Rights to use airport facilities - Net





1,024,916





967,163









(57,753





)





(5.6





%)









Other acquired rights





-





1,937,118









1,937,118









100.0





%









Deferred income taxes - Net





7,667,150





8,480,777









813,627









10.6





%









Other non-current assets





1,864,594





931,541









(933,052





)





(50.0





%)











Total assets









73,317,717









78,188,055













4,870,338













6.6









%





































Liabilities



























Current liabilities





16,313,310





14,743,847









(1,569,463





)





(9.6





%)









Long-term liabilities





38,104,347





42,411,926









4,307,579









11.3





%











Total liabilities









54,417,657









57,155,773













2,738,116













5.0









%





































Stockholders' Equity



























Common stock





1,194,390





1,194,390









-









0.0





%









Legal reserve





920,187





238,878









(681,309





)





(74.0





%)









Net income





4,648,636





5,266,355









617,719









13.3





%









Retained earnings





8,345,564





9,131,025









785,461









9.4





%









Reserve for share repurchase





2,500,000





2,500,000









-









0.0





%









Foreign currency translation reserve





74,634





312,241









237,607









318.4





%









Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net





311





41,049









40,738









13099.0









Cash flow hedges- Net





25,315





(2,692





)





(28,007





)





(110.6











Total controlling interest









17,709,037









18,681,246













972,209













5.5









%











Non-controlling interest





1,191,020





2,351,039









1,160,019









97.4





%











Total stockholder's equity









18,900,057









21,032,285













2,132,228













11.3









%





































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









73,317,717









78,188,055













4,870,338













6.6









%





























































The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”), as well as the 48.5% held by the shareholders of GWTC.





















Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

















2Q24









2Q25









Change









6M24









6M25









Change













Cash flows from operating activities:



































Consolidated net income





2,252,715









2,655,135









17.9





%





4,723,435









5,513,253









16.7





%









































Postemployment benefit costs





13,776









15,459









12.2





%





27,552









29,621









7.5





%









Allowance expected credit loss





21,328









(13,123





)





(161.5





%)





18,527









12,269









(33.8





%)









Depreciation and amortization





687,351









924,959









34.6





%





1,350,300









1,857,534









37.6





%









Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets





11,215









(630





)





(105.6





%)





11,760









1,360









(88.4





%)









Interest expense





981,033









1,034,255









5.4





%





1,977,891









2,281,509









15.4





%









Provisions





9,970









9,022









(9.5





%)





16,250









(21,667





)





(233.3





%)









Income tax expense





594,903









1,189,674









100.0





%





1,516,453









2,098,280









38.4





%









Unrealized exchange loss





309,521









(54,076





)





(117.5





%)





225,863









56,804









(74.9





%)















4,881,812













5,760,675













18.0









%









9,868,031













11,828,961













19.9









%













Changes in working capital:



































(Increase) decrease in

































Trade accounts receivable





128,758









162,331









26.1





%





(83,124





)





(493,714





)





493.9





%









Recoverable tax on assets and other assets





394,674









25,725









(93.5





%)





791,223









107,364









(86.4





%)









Increase (decrease)

































Concession taxes payable





(258,431





)





(248,380





)





(3.9





%)





(109,032





)





(215,106





)





97.3





%









Accounts payable





(400,002





)





(117,942





)





(70.5





%)





(474,606





)





(46,488





)





(90.2





%)











Cash generated by operating activities









4,746,811













5,582,409













17.6









%









9,992,492













11,181,017













11.9









%











Income taxes paid





(875,615





)





(1,202,747





)





37.4





%





(1,586,948





)





(2,324,790





)





46.5





%











Net cash flows provided by operating activities









3,871,196













4,379,662













13.1









%









8,405,543













8,856,227













5.4









%













































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets





(1,701,189





)





(678,121





)





(60.1





%)





(3,109,274





)





(2,384,763





)





(23.3





%)









Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment





2,878









1,656









(42.5





%)





4,235









1,774









(58.1





%)









Other investment activities





199,053









(1,746,391





)





(977.3





%)





72,270









(1,732,569





)





(2497.4





%)









Business acquisition





(875,504





)





-









(100.0





%)





(875,504





)





-









(100.0





%)











Net cash used by investment activities









(2,374,762









)









(2,422,856









)









2.0









%









(3,908,274









)









(4,115,559









)









5.3









%













































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Dividends declared





-









(4,254,436





)





100.0





%





-









(4,254,436





)





100.0





%









Dividends paid





(65,424





)





(152,881





)





133.7





%





(65,424





)





(152,881





)





(133.7





%)









Bond certificates issued





-









-









0.0





%





3,000,000









6,000,000









100.0





%









Bond certificates paid





-









(2,500,000





)





100.0





%





(3,000,000





)





(7,000,000





)





133.3





%









Bank loans paid





(68,417





)





(3,454,938





)





4949.8





%





(68,417





)





(3,454,938





)





4949.8





%









Bank loans





875,000









3,249,098









271.3





%





875,000









3,249,098









271.3





%









Interest paid on bank loans





(1,314,322





)





(941,099





)





(28.4





%)





(2,384,483





)





(2,306,485





)





(3.3





%)









Interest paid on lease





(971





)





(592





)





(39.0





%)





(2,031





)





(1,282





)





(36.9





%)









Payments of obligations for leasing





(4,454





)





(2,566





)





(42.4





%)





(8,908





)





(18,899





)





112.1





%











Net cash flows used in financing activities









(578,588









)









(8,057,414









)









1292.6









%









(1,654,263









)









(7,939,822









)









380.0









%











































Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held





125,431









(429,868





)





(442.7





%)





(313,317





)





(569,530





)





81.8





%









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





1,043,277









(6,530,476





)





(726.0





%)





2,529,691









(3,768,684





)





(249.0





%)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









11,541,621













16,227,819













40.6









%









10,055,211













13,466,026













33.9









%













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









12,584,900













9,697,343













(22.9









%)









12,584,900













9,697,343













(22.9









%)

























































































Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

















2Q24









2Q25









Change









6M24









6M25









Change













Revenues



































Aeronautical services





4,560,960









5,763,188









26.4





%





9,523,062









11,762,321









23.5





%









Non-aeronautical services





1,722,735









2,442,659









41.8





%





3,417,140









4,836,535









41.5





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





975,327









2,676,149









174.4





%





2,813,789









5,338,324









89.7





%











Total revenues









7,259,022













10,881,996













49.9









%









15,753,991













21,937,180













39.2









%













































Operating costs



































Costs of services:







1,213,842













1,522,382













25.4









%









2,285,769













3,007,237













31.6









%











Employee costs





490,716









638,722









30.2





%





949,877









1,252,084









31.8





%









Maintenance





180,485









256,830









42.3





%





342,282









513,733









50.1





%









Safety, security & insurance





199,802









232,516









16.4





%





382,022









447,723









17.2





%









Utilities





130,036









148,732









14.4





%





236,008









273,963









16.1





%









Business operated directly by us





72,549









86,632









19.4





%





146,160









173,968









19.0





%









Other operating expenses





140,254









158,950









13.3





%





229,420









345,766









50.7





%









































Technical assistance fees





202,174









221,680









9.6





%





426,536









505,580









18.5





%









Concession taxes





678,595









968,933









42.8





%





1,393,211









1,990,083









42.8





%









Depreciation and amortization





687,351









924,959









34.6





%





1,350,300









1,857,534









37.6





%









Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





975,327









2,676,149









174.4





%





2,813,789









5,338,324









89.7





%









Other (income)





(9,042





)





(10,461





)





15.7





%





(12,392





)





(36,145





)





191.7





%











Total operating costs









3,748,247













6,303,642













68.2









%









8,257,212













12,662,613













53.4









%













Income from operations









3,510,775













4,578,354













30.4









%









7,496,778













9,274,567













23.7









%











Financial Result





(663,157





)





(733,545





)





10.6





%





(1,256,892





)





(1,663,035





)





32.3





%











Income before income taxes









2,847,618













3,844,809













35.0









%









6,239,887













7,611,532













22.0









%











Income taxes





(594,903





)





(1,189,674





)





100.0





%





(1,516,453





)





(2,098,280





)





38.4





%











Net income









2,252,715













2,655,135













17.9









%









4,723,434













5,513,253













16.7









%











Currency translation effect





659,054









(423,527





)





(164.3





%)





367,782









(498,585





)





(235.6





%)









Cash flow hedges, net of income tax





(20,164





)





2,668









(113.2





%)





(35,403





)





1,892









(105.3





%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax





2,276









667









(70.7





%)





2,229









32,766









1370.0





%











Comprehensive income









2,893,881













2,234,943













(22.8









%)









5,058,042













5,049,325













(0.2









%)











Non-controlling interest





(95,925





)





(90,951





)





(5.2





%)





(127,642





)





(205,878





)





61.3





%











Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest









2,797,956













2,143,992













(23.4









%)









4,930,400













4,843,449













(1.8









%)













































































The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”), as well as the 48.5% held by the shareholders of GWTC.





















Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):



