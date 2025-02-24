Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports 5.4% Revenue Increase in Q4 2024, Driven by Passenger Traffic Recovery and Non-Aeronautical Services Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reports increased revenues and comprehensive income for Q4 2024, driven by passenger growth and new routes.

Quiver AI Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) reported its unaudited consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2024, revealing a 16.4% increase in combined aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues, totaling an increase of Ps. 1,002.2 million compared to the same quarter in 2023. Total revenues rose 5.4%, while operating costs surged by 29%. Operating income was up by 11%, and EBITDA increased by 14.9% to Ps. 4,757 million. The strong revenue growth was driven by recovery in passenger traffic, aided by the resumption of operations of certain aircraft fleets and the opening of new routes, alongside a significant rise in non-aeronautical revenues, particularly from the cargo and free trade zone business. Despite these gains, the company faced increased costs impacting margins. The cash position as of year-end 2024 was reported at Ps. 13.47 billion, and the company guided for continued growth in 2025, projecting increases in traffic and revenues across various segments.

Potential Positives

Consolidated revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%, reflecting growth in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical service revenues.

EBITDA rose by Ps. 615.4 million, or 14.9%, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 317.7 million, or 16.2%, underlining a substantial improvement in overall financial performance compared to the previous year.

The company reported a strong cash position of Ps. 13,466.0 million as of December 31, 2024, demonstrating financial stability and potential for investment in growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues increased only by 5.4% while the cost of services surged by 29.0%, indicating a significant rise in operational costs that could affect profitability.

Net income decreased by 3.9% compared to the previous year, signaling potential financial instability amid rising costs.

EBITDA margin (excluding effects of IFRIC-12) declined from 67.8% in 4Q23 to 66.9% in 4Q24, suggesting diminishing operational efficiency.

FAQ

What were Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico's revenue results for 4Q24?

In 4Q24, total revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%, compared to 4Q23.

How did passenger traffic change in 4Q24?

Passenger traffic rose by 223.4 thousand passengers, representing an increase of 1.4% compared to 4Q23.

What contributed to the increase in non-aeronautical revenues?

Non-aeronautical revenues increased by 32.7%, driven by cargo business consolidation and peso depreciation against the dollar.

What is the projected growth for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in 2025?

The company expects a total revenue growth of 23% to 25% in 2025 compared to 2024.

What factors affected operating costs in 4Q24?

Operating costs increased by Ps. 117.5 million, primarily due to higher service costs and depreciation and amortization.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (4Q24).



Figures are unaudited and prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”)



as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).







Summary of Results 4Q24 vs. 4Q23









The sum of



aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,002.2 million, or 16.4%.



Total revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%.















Cost of services increased by Ps.346.6 million, or 29.0%





.

















Income from operations increased by Ps. 378.6 million, or 11.0%





.

















EBITDA increased by Ps. 615.4 million, or 14.9%



, from Ps. 4,141.6 million in 4Q23 to Ps. 4,757.0 million in 4Q24. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 67.8% in 4Q23 to 66.9% in 4Q24.















Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 317.7 million, or 16.2%



, from Ps. 1,956.7 million in 4Q23 to Ps. 2,274.3 million in 4Q24.













Company’s Financial Position:







During 4Q24, aeronautical revenues increased compared to 4Q23, mainly driven by the recovery in passenger traffic due to the opening of new routes. Additionally, part of Volaris and Viva’s aircraft fleet, which had been under inspection due to preventive measures on Pratt & Whitney’s A320neo and A321neo engines, has resumed operations, contributing to passenger growth. Similarly, non-aeronautical revenues increased by 32.7%, driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business at Guadalajara Airport starting in July 2024, as well as the 14.1% depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which resulted in higher revenues from the consolidation of Jamaica’s airports.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps. 13,466.0 million. During 4Q24, it also refinanced its credit line with Santander for a total of Ps. 1,500.0 million.









Passenger Traffic









During 4Q24, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 223.4 thousand passengers, an increase of 1.4%, compared to 4Q23.





During 4Q24, the following new routes were opened:







Domestic:













Airline









Departure









Arrival









Opening date









Frequencies











Viva





Guanajuato





Felipe Ángeles





October 2, 2024





1 daily









Volaris





Hermosillo





Monterrey





November 3, 2024





2 daily









Volaris





Morelia





Monterrey





November 3, 2024





4 weekly









Volaris





Mexicali





Monterrey





November 3, 2024





4 weekly









Volaris





Los Mochis





Monterrey





November 4, 2024





3 daily









Viva





Guadalajara





Mexicali





December 2, 2024





1 daily









Viva





Mexicali





Guadalajara





December 2, 2024





1 daily









Viva





Guadalajara





Ciudad Obregón





December 2, 2024





3 daily









Viva





Guadalajara





Torreón





December 3, 2024





3 weekly









Viva





Guadalajara





Puerto Escondido





December 3, 2024





3 weekly









Viva





Guadalajara





Tulum





December 5, 2024





1 daily









Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.







International:













Airline









Departure









Arrival









Opening date









Frequencies











World2Fly





Puerto Vallarta





Praga





October 22, 2024





1 weekly









Arajet





Kingston





Punta Cana





October 27, 2024





2 weekly









Volaris





Guadalajara





San José





October 29, 2024





2 weekly









Volaris





Tijuana





Las Vegas





October 29, 2024





3 weekly









Aeroméxico





Manzanillo





Atlanta





November 2, 2024





1 weekly









Condor





Los Cabos





Frankfurt





November 3, 2024





2 weekly









WestJet





Los Cabos





Winnipeg





November 9, 2024





1 weekly









Avelo





Montego Bay





Hartford





November 16, 2024





3 weekly









Bahamasair





Montego Bay





Nassau





November 17, 2024





2 weekly









Alaska





La Paz





Los Ángeles





November 20, 2024





2 weekly









LATAM





Montego Bay





Lima





December 1, 2024





2 weekly









Viva





Guadalajara





Oakland





December 2, 2024





1 daily









Viva





Guadalajara





Las Vegas





December 2, 2024





4 weekly









Viva





Guadalajara





San Antonio





December 2, 2024





4 weekly









Alaska





Guadalajara





Fresno





December 3, 2024





1 daily









Viva





Guadalajara





Dallas-Fort Worth





December 3, 2024





4 weekly









Caribbean Airlines





Kingston





Fort Lauderdale





December 17, 2024





3 weekly









Aeroméxico





Guadalajara





Las Vegas





December 19, 2024





6 weekly









Aeroméxico





Guadalajara





Miami





December 19, 2024





1 daily









Aeroméxico





Guadalajara





Orlando





December 19, 2024





1 daily









Aeroméxico





Guadalajara





Denver





December 21, 2024





1 weekly









Aeroméxico





Manzanillo





Los Ángeles





December 21, 2024





1 weekly









Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.







Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):













Airport









4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change











Guadalajara





3,107.8





3,160.1





1.7%





12,502.9





11,939.5





(4.5%)









Tijuana *





2,118.8





2,143.4





1.2%





8,870.4





8,431.6





(4.9%)









Los Cabos





721.5





710.7





(1.5%)





2,965.7





2,830.4





(4.6%)









Puerto Vallarta





663.0





720.3





8.7%





2,860.1





2,841.9





(0.6%)









Montego Bay





0.0





0.0





0.0%





0.0





0.0





0.0%









Guanajuato





616.1





571.3





(7.3%)





2,345.6





2,116.6





(9.8%)









Hermosillo





561.9





561.7





(0.0%)





2,114.3





2,074.4





(1.9%)









Kingston





0.5





0.5





6.7%





1.8





2.9





60.9%









Mexicali





421.9





261.8





(38.0%)





1,596.7





1,026.9





(35.7%)









Morelia





186.7





181.3





(2.9%)





795.8





645.9





(18.8%)









La Paz





287.8





312.0





8.4%





1,102.0





1,191.9





8.2%









Aguascalientes





161.1





169.1





4.9%





639.7





636.1





(0.6%)









Los Mochis





127.5





165.4





29.7%





463.8





577.4





24.5%









Manzanillo





32.7





33.9





3.5%





112.8





128.3





13.7%











Total









9,007.5









8,991.5









(0.2%)









36,371.5









34,443.8









(5.3%)











*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.







International





Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands)





:













Airport









4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change











Guadalajara





1,358.5





1,556.0





14.5%





5,207.4





5,909.1





13.5%









Tijuana *





1,070.0





1,112.2





3.9%





4,324.5





4,114.1





(4.9%)









Los Cabos





1,146.8





1,168.8





1.9%





4,749.9





4,657.8





(1.9%)









Puerto Vallarta





1,063.8





991.1





(6.8%)





3,927.6





3,961.6





0.9%









Montego Bay





1,248.5





1,159.8





(7.1%)





5,211.7





5,057.0





(3.0%)









Guanajuato





229.7





279.0





21.4%





875.2





1,052.4





20.2%









Hermosillo





20.5





19.9





(3.0%)





75.5





82.5





9.2%









Kingston





407.3





449.4





10.3%





1,746.3





1,774.3





1.6%









Mexicali





1.6





1.7





2.9%





6.9





7.3





4.4%









Morelia





144.4





174.9





21.1%





588.5





658.8





12.0%









La Paz





3.5





5.4





53.9%





13.9





14.1





1.8%









Aguascalientes





74.0





83.6





13.0%





288.3





325.7





13.0%









Los Mochis





1.6





1.7





8.6%





6.9





7.8





13.0%









Manzanillo





18.6





24.4





31.6%





67.7





90.1





33.1%











Total









6,788.8









7,027.9









3.5%









27,090.2









27,712.6









2.3%











*CBX users are classified as international passengers.







Total Terminal Passengers





– 14 airports





(in thousands):













Airport









4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change











Guadalajara





4,466.3





4,716.2





5.6%





17,710.2





17,848.7





0.8%









Tijuana *





3,188.8





3,255.6





2.1%





13,194.9





12,545.8





(4.9%)









Los Cabos





1,868.3





1,879.5





0.6%





7,715.5





7,488.2





(2.9%)









Puerto Vallarta





1,726.8





1,711.4





(0.9%)





6,787.7





6,803.5





0.2%









Montego Bay





1,248.5





1,159.8





(7.1%)





5,211.9





5,057.1





(3.0%)









Guanajuato





845.8





850.3





0.5%





3,220.8





3,169.0





(1.6%)









Hermosillo





582.4





581.6





(0.1%)





2,189.9





2,156.9





(1.5%)









Kingston





407.8





449.9





10.3%





1,748.1





1,777.1





1.7%









Mexicali





423.5





263.5





(37.8%)





1,603.6





1,034.1





(35.5%)









Morelia





331.1





356.2





7.6%





1,384.3





1,304.6





(5.8%)









La Paz





291.3





317.4





9.0%





1,115.8





1,206.0





8.1%









Aguascalientes





235.1





252.7





7.5%





928.0





961.8





3.6%









Los Mochis





129.1





167.1





29.4%





470.7





585.2





24.3%









Manzanillo





51.3





58.3





13.7%





180.5





218.4





21.0%











Total









15,796.0









16,019.4









1.4%









63,461.8









62,156.5









(2.1%)











*CBX users are classified as international passengers.







CBX Users (in thousands):













Airport









4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change











Tijuana





1,061.2





1,092.3





2.9%





4,288.0





4,048.6





(5.6%)











Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024





(in thousands of pesos)





:

















4Q23









4Q24









Change













Revenues























Aeronautical services





4,486,752





4,959,405





10.5%









Non-aeronautical services





1,621,181





2,150,748





32.7%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





3,023,696





2,517,564





(16.7%)











Total revenues









9,131,629









9,627,717









5.4%

































Operating costs























Costs of services:







1,195,635









1,542,269









29.0%











Employee costs





451,452





602,964





33.6%









Maintenance





250,557





292,933





16.9%









Safety, security & insurance





188,135





228,903





21.7%









Utilities





121,268





145,671





20.1%









Business operated directly by us





70,254





80,522





14.6%









Other operating expenses





113,969





191,276





67.8%





























Technical assistance fees





199,494





218,061





9.3%









Concession taxes





594,877





675,450





13.5%









Depreciation and amortization





686,722





923,444





34.5%









Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





3,023,696





2,517,564





(16.7%)









Other (income)





(23,713)





(82,602)





248.3%











Total operating costs









5,676,711









5,794,186









2.1%













Income from operations









3,454,918









3,833,531









11.0%











Financial Result





(650,398)





(618,028)





(5.0%)











Income before income taxes









2,804,520









3,215,503









14.7%











Income taxes





(547,436)





(1,046,324)





91.1%











Net income









2,257,084









2,169,179









(3.9%)











Currency translation effect





(237,991)





112,921





(147.4%)









Cash flow hedges, net of income tax





(45,552)





(17,775)





(61.0%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax





(16,849)





10,024





(159.5%)











Comprehensive income









1,956,692









2,274,349









16.2%











Non-controlling interest





(8,301)





(117,440)





1314.8%











Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest









1,948,391









2,156,908









10.7%

























































4Q23









4Q24









Change











EBITDA





4,141,640





4,756,975





14.9%









Comprehensive income





1,956,692





2,274,349





16.2%









Comprehensive income per share (pesos)





3.8725





4.5012





16.2%









Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)





2.2915





2.1552





(5.9%)





























Operating income margin





37.8%





39.8%





5.2%









Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





56.6%





53.9%





(4.7%)









EBITDA margin





45.4%





49.4%





8.9%









EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





67.8%





66.9%





(1.3%)









Costs of services and improvements / total revenues





46.2%





42.2%





(8.7%)









Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)





19.6%





21.7%





10.8%





























- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 4Q24 and 4Q23 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.8857 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 31, 2024, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).





For purposes of consolidating our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.0691 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was used.







Revenues (4Q24 vs. 4Q23)











Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 472.7 million, or 10.5%.











Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 529.6 million, or 32.7%.











Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%.











Total revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%.











The change in



aeronautical services revenues



was primarily due to the following factors:













Revenues at our



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 354.3 million or 9.2% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a 1.9% increase in passenger traffic.









Revenues at our



Jamaican airports



increased by Ps. 118.4 million, or 18.9%, compared to 4Q23. This growth was primarily driven by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.5814 in 4Q23 to Ps. 20.0691 in 4Q24, representing a 14.1% variation. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by USD$2.2 million or 5.4%. In contrast, passenger traffic decreased by 2.8%.







The change in was primarily due to the following factors:







The change in



non-aeronautical services revenues



was primarily driven by the following factors:













Revenues at our



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 507.5 million or 37.1% compared to 4Q23. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 442.5 million or 90.8%, mainly driven by the consolidation of cargo and free trade zone business revenues starting in July, which contributed Ps. 345.6 million during the quarter. Additionally, recovery of costs increased by Ps. 3.3 million or 7.3%. Meanwhile, revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 61.6 million or 7.4%, due to the opening of new commercial spaces and contract renegotiations. The fastest-growing business lines included food and beverage, car rentals, retail, and duty-free stores, which together increased by Ps. 55.2 million or 9.1%.





Revenues from the



Jamaican





airports



increased by Ps. 22.1 million or 8.8% compared to 4Q23, mainly driven by the 14.1% depreciation of the peso against the dollar compared to the same period last year. In U.S. dollar terms, revenue decreased by USD$0.7 million or 4.9%.







The change in was primarily driven by the following factors:















4Q23









4Q24









Change











Businesses operated by third parties:





















Food and beverage





254,521





281,075





10.4%









Car rental





182,423





197,765





8.4%









Duty-free





177,656





196,043





10.3%









Retail





166,464





171,081





2.8%









Leasing of space





78,138





100,036





28.0%









Times shares





59,737





67,502





13.0%









Ground transportation





46,093





48,827





5.9%









Other commercial revenues





62,189





45,467





(26.9%)









Communications and financial services





28,272





29,142





3.1%











Total









1,055,492









1,136,938









7.7%































Businesses operated directly by us:





















Cargo operation and free trade zone





31,776





383,679





1107.5%









Car parking





178,918





178,729





(0.1%)









VIP Lounges





112,634





151,715





34.7%









Convenience stores





137,042





149,057





8.8%









Advertising





45,923





50,674





10.3%









Hotel operation





-





36,531





100.0%











Total









506,292









950,384









87.7%











Recovery of costs





59,397





63,426





6.8%











Total Non-aeronautical Revenues









1,621,181









2,150,748









32.7%





































Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.









- Revenues from improvements to concession assets





1







Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%, compared to 4Q23. The change was composed of:







Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 673.3 million, or 23.6%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.









Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 167.2 million, or 100.1%.













Total operating costs





increased by Ps. 117.5 million, or 2.1%,



compared to 4Q23, mainly due to: i) an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 346.6 million, or 29.0%, driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 151.1 million, and an increase in the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 236.7 million, or 34.4%, resulting from the recognition of fair values of the cargo and free trade zone business, ii) this effect was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 623.6 million, or 23.5%.





This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:







Mexican airports:









Operating costs



decreased by Ps. 152.9 million, or 3.2%,



compared to 4Q23, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 673.3 million, or 23.6%. This effect was offset by an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 292.3 million, or 29.5%, an increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 213.4 million, or 37.8%, and a combined increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes by Ps. 74.1 million, or 16.8%. Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 520.4 million or 26.4%.











The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 4Q24 was mainly due to:









Employee costs



increased by Ps. 138.6 million or 34.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 92.1 million, as well as the hiring of 143 employees in 2024 and salary adjustments resulting from changes in the Labor Law.



increased by Ps. 138.6 million or 34.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 92.1 million, as well as the hiring of 143 employees in 2024 and salary adjustments resulting from changes in the Labor Law.





Maintenance expenses



increased by Ps. 39.4 million or 19.5% compared to 4Q23, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 4.1 million.



increased by Ps. 39.4 million or 19.5% compared to 4Q23, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 4.1 million.





Safety, security, and insurance



increased by Ps. 27.8 million or 19.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the expansion of the security workforce, increase in minimum wages changes in the Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 5.1 million.



increased by Ps. 27.8 million or 19.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the expansion of the security workforce, increase in minimum wages changes in the Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 5.1 million.





Other operating expenses



increased by Ps. 67.0 million or 34.4% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to higher service and consulting fees, as well as travel expenses, which increased by Ps. 18.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 31.5 million. These effects were partially offset by a decrease in the allowance for expected credit losses by Ps. 3.6 million.









Jamaican Airport:











Operating costs increased by Ps. 270.4 million, or 31.8%,



compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a Ps. 167.2 million, or 100.1%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 54.3 million, or 26.3%, and an increase in the concession taxes by Ps. 25.1 million, or 7.1%.













Operating income margin



went from 37.8% in 4Q23 to 39.8% in 4Q24. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 56.6% in 4Q23 to 53.9% in 4Q24. Income from operations increased by Ps. 378.6 million, or 11.0%, compared to 4Q23.







EBITDA margin



went from 45.4% in 4Q23 to 49.4% in 4Q24. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 67.8% in 4Q23 to 66.9% in 4Q24.



The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 615.4 million, or 14.9%,



compared to 4Q23.







Financial results



decreased by



Ps. 32.4 million, or 5.0%,



from a net expense of Ps. 650.4 million in 4Q23 to a net expense of Ps. 618.0 million in 4Q24. This change was mainly the result of:









Foreign exchange rate fluctuations,



which went from an expense of Ps. 154.5 million in 4Q23 to an income of Ps. 83.8 million in 4Q24.



This generated a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 238.3 million.



This was mainly due to the depreciation of the peso. The currency translation effect increased by Ps. 350.9 million, compared to 4Q23.















Interest expenses increased by Ps. 295.7 million, or 36.7%



, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the drawdown of credit lines, offset by a decrease in the interest rates.















Interest income increased by Ps. 89.8 million, or 31.7%



, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and reference rates.













In 4Q24, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 317.7 million, or 16.2%



, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the increase in the foreign currency translation effect by Ps. 350.9 million. Income before income taxes increased by Ps. 411.0 million, mainly due to the recovery in passenger traffic and revenues generated by the commercial strategy, including the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business. This increase led to a Ps. 272.2 million rise in income taxes.







During 4Q24, net income decreased by Ps. 87.9 million, or 3.9%



, compared to 4Q23. Taxes for the period increased by Ps. 498.9 million, income taxes increased by Ps. 272.2 million and the benefit for deferred taxes decreased by Ps. 226.8 million, mainly due to the application of other deferred taxes of Ps. 189.8 million, a decrease in inflation, that went from an inflation rate of 1.7% in 4Q23 to 1.4% in 4Q24. This effect was offset by the application of fiscal losses of Ps. 115.2 million.







Consolidated Results for the Twelve Months of 2024





(in thousands of pesos)





:

















2023









2024









Change













Revenues























Aeronautical services





19,267,395





19,110,068





(0.8%)









Non-aeronautical services





6,165,429





7,671,766





24.4%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





7,791,320





6,832,541





(12.3%)











Total revenues









33,224,144









33,614,375









1.2%

































Operating costs























Costs of services:







4,380,069









5,263,241









20.2%











Employee costs





1,724,461





2,125,958





23.3%









Maintenance





728,618





848,575





16.5%









Safety, security & insurance





691,155





831,411





20.3%









Utilities





485,265





542,482





11.8%









Business operated directly by us





245,496





299,539





22.0%









Other operating expenses





505,074





615,276





21.8%





























Technical assistance fees





851,320





845,233





(0.7%)









Concession taxes





2,532,896





2,666,751





5.3%









Depreciation and amortization





2,545,702





3,061,039





20.2%









Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





7,791,320





6,832,541





(12.3%)









Other (income)





(15,875)





(105,076)





561.9%











Total operating costs









18,085,431









18,563,729









2.6%













Income from operations









15,138,713









15,050,645









(0.6%)











Financial Result





(2,377,022)





(2,934,903)





23.5%











Income before income taxes









12,761,691









12,115,742









(5.1%)











Income taxes





(3,072,090)





(3,240,302)





5.5%











Net income









9,689,600









8,875,441









(8.4%)











Currency translation effect





(893,709)





1,132,600





(226.7%)









Cash flow hedges, net of income tax





(69,905)





(65,302)





(6.6%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax





(15,932)





10,201





(164.0%)











Comprehensive income









8,710,054









9,952,939









14.3%











Non-controlling interest





(68,820)





(385,774)





460.6%











Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest









8,641,235









9,567,167









10.7%

















































2023









2024









Change











EBITDA





17,684,415





18,111,685





2.4%









Comprehensive income





8,710,054





9,952,939





14.3%









Comprehensive income per share (pesos)





17.2382





19.6980





14.3%









Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)





10.2002





9.4313





(7.5%)





























Operating income margin





45.6%





44.8%





(1.7%)









Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





59.5%





56.2%





(5.6%)









EBITDA margin





53.2%





53.9%





1.2%









EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





69.5%





67.6%





(2.7%)









Costs of services and improvements / total revenues





36.6%





36.0%





(1.8%)









Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)





17.2%





19.7%





14.1%





























- Net income and comprehensive income per share as of December 31, 2024 and December 31 2023, were calculated based on 505,277,464. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.8857 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 31, 2024, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).





- For purposes of the consolidation of the airports in Jamaica, the average twelve-month exchange rate of Ps. 18.3001 per U.S. dollar for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was used.







Revenues (2024 vs 2023)











Aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 157.3 million, or 0.8%.











Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,506.3 million, or 24.4%.











Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%.











Total revenues increased by Ps. 390.2 million, or 1.2%.









- The change in



aeronautical services revenues



comprised primarily of the following factors:







Revenues at our



Mexican airports



decreased by Ps. 346.1 million, or 2.1%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a 1.0% decrease in passenger traffic, as well as 92.5% compliance with the maximum tariffs.









Revenues from



Jamaican airports



increased by Ps. 188.8 million, or 6.8%, compared to 2023. This was mainly due to the increase in revenues in U.S. dollars by US$5.8 million, or 5.1%, as well as the depreciation of the peso against the dollar compared to 2023 of 3.0%, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.7665 in 2023 to Ps. 18.3001 in 2024. Nevertheless, passenger traffic decreased by 1.8%.







- The change in



non-aeronautical services revenues



was composed primarily of the following factors:











Revenues at our



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 1,475.8 million or 28.7% in the period from January to December 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 1,055.4 million or 60.3%, mainly driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business starting in July 2024, which contributed Ps. 699.7 million. Additionally, recovery of costs increased by Ps. 7.8 million or 4.5%. Revenue from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 412.6 million or 12.8%, primarily due to the opening of new commercial spaces and contract renegotiations. The business lines with the highest growth were car rentals, food and beverage, retail, and other income, which together increased by Ps. 397.8 million or 19.1%.









Revenues from the



Jamaican airports



increased by Ps. 30.5 million or 3.0% in the same period, mainly due to an increase in revenue in U.S. dollars by USD$0.5 million or 1.6%, as well as the effect of the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which was 3.0%.

























2023









2024









Change











Businesses operated by third parties:





















Food and beverage





1,002,882





1,160,215





15.7%









Car rentals





610,226





810,812





32.9%









Duty-free





761,479





749,011





(1.6%)









Retail





698,167





687,677





(1.5%)









Leasing of space





348,650





418,521





20.0%









Time share





226,322





241,857





6.9%









Other commercial revenues





174,377





189,560





8.7%









Ground transportation





178,400





183,649





2.9%









Communications and financial services





116,512





109,675





(5.9%)











Total









4,117,015









4,550,978









10.5%































Businesses operated directly by us:





















Cargo operation and free trade zone





31,776





837,057





2534.3%









Car parking





706,923





696,958





(1.4%)









Convenience stores





496,943





569,556





14.6%









VIP Lounges





432,481





513,655





18.8%









Advertising





151,737





181,459





19.6%









Hotel operation





-





83,335





100.0%











Total









1,819,860









2,882,020









58.4%











Recovery of costs





228,555





238,767





4.5%











Total Non-aeronautical Revenues









6,165,429









7,671,766









24.4%































Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.







- Revenues from improvements to concession assets





2











Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%, compared to 2023. The change was composed of:







The Company’s Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 1,345.6 million, or 17.8%, following the investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.









Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 386.9 million, or 153.6%.













Total operating costs





increased by Ps. 478.3 million, or 2.6%,



compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 883.2 million, or 20.2%, an increase in the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 515.3 million, or 20.2%, and a combined increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees by Ps. 127.8 million, or 3.7%. This effect was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased Ps. 1,437.1 million, or 14.0%.





This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:







Mexican Airports:









Operating costs



decreased by Ps. 50.0 million, or 0.3%,



compared to 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 1,345.6 million or 17.8%. This was offset by an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 746.8 million or 20.6%, increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 493.2 million or 24.1%, and a combined Ps. 142.7 million, or 7.6%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes (mainly due to the change in the concession fee which increase from 5% to 9% in 2024, generating an increase of Ps. 148.8 million in 2024 compared to 2023). Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets, operating costs increased by Ps. 1,295.7 million or 17.2%.











The change in the cost of services during 2024 was mainly due to:









Employee costs



increased by Ps. 376.3 million or 24.8% compared to 2023, mainly due to salary adjustments, changes in the Labor Law, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 178.7 million.



increased by Ps. 376.3 million or 24.8% compared to 2023, mainly due to salary adjustments, changes in the Labor Law, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 178.7 million.





Other operating expenses



increased by Ps. 89.1 million, or 19.8%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a combined increase in services, professional fees, and travel expenses of Ps. 18.5 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business with other operating expenses of Ps. 75.6 million.



increased by Ps. 89.1 million, or 19.8%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a combined increase in services, professional fees, and travel expenses of Ps. 18.5 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business with other operating expenses of Ps. 75.6 million.





Maintenance



increased by Ps. 100.4 million, or 17.3%, compared to 2023, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas.



increased by Ps. 100.4 million, or 17.3%, compared to 2023, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas.





Safety, security, and insurance costs



increased by Ps. 88.2 million, or 16.8%, compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff, an increase in minimum wages, changes in Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business by Ps. 9.9 million.









Jamaican Airports:











Operating costs increased by Ps. 528.3 million, or 17.5%,



compared to 2023, mainly due to a Ps. 386.9 million, or 153.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 136.4 million, or 18.2% increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 22.2 million or 4.5% increase in depreciation and amortization. This was offset by the decrease in concession taxes of Ps. 14.9 million, or 1.0%.













Operating margin



went from 45.6% in 2023 to 44.8% in 2024. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating margin went from 59.5% in 2023 to 56.2% in 2024. Operating income decreased Ps. 88.1 million, or 0.6%, compared to 2023.







EBITDA margin



went from 53.2% in 2023 to 53.9% in 2024. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.5% in 2023 to 67.6% in 2024.



The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 427.3 million, or 2.4%,



compared to 2023.







Financial costs



increased by



Ps. 557.9 million, or 23.5%,



from a net expense of Ps. 2,377.0 million in 2023 to a net expense of Ps. 2,934.9 million in 2024. This change was mainly the result of:









Foreign exchange rate fluctuations,



which went from a loss of Ps. 340.7 million in 2023 to a loss of Ps. 119.8 million in 2024. This



generated a decrease in the loss of Ps. 220.9 million



, due to the peso depreciation. Currency translation effect increased Ps. 2,026.3 million, compared to 2023.















Interest expense increased by Ps. 665.1 million, or 19.3%,



compared to 2023, mainly due to the increase in debt due to the issuance of bond certificates and the contracting of bank loans, as well as the increase in the interest rates.















Interest income decreased by Ps. 113.7 million, or 8.1%,



compared to 2023, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalent average balance and the decrease in the interest rates.













In 2024, net comprehensive income increased by Ps. 1,242.9 million, or 14.3%,



compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase of the effect of foreign currency translation in Ps. 2,026.3 million. Income before taxes decreased by Ps. 645.9 million, mainly due to the decrease in passenger traffic and increase in operating costs, offset by the increase in non-aeronautical revenues resulting from the commercial strategy and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business. Income taxes increased by Ps. 372.8 million.







During 2024, net income decreased by Ps. 814.2 million, or 8.4%



, compared to 2023. Taxes for the period increased by Ps. 168.2 million, mainly due to the increase in current tax of Ps. 372.8 million. This increase was partially offset by a rise in the benefit for deferred taxes by Ps. 204.6 million, driven mainly by the application of fiscal losses by Ps. 525.7 million and the application of other deferred taxes of Ps. 189.8 million. This effect was offset by the decrease in inflation, that went from 4.7% in 2023 to 4.2% in 2024.









Statement of Financial Position









As of December 31, 2024, total assets increased by Ps. 14,208.2 million compared to the same period in 2023, mainly due to: i) Improvements to concession assets of Ps. 7,615.1 million, ii) Cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 3,410.8 million, iii) Other acquired rights of Ps. 2,074.8 million, iv) Deferred income taxes of Ps. 790.9 million, v) Airport concessions of Ps. 843.2 million, and vi) Accounts receivables of Ps. 445.6 million.





As of December 31, 2024, total liabilities increased by Ps. 10,531.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. This increase was mainly due to i) Long-term bond certificates of Ps. 5,648.1 million, ii) Bank loans of Ps. 1,774.0 million, iii) Accounts payable of Ps. 1,234.2 million, iv) Deferred liabilities of Ps. 748.6 million, and v) Income taxes of Ps. 582.3 million.









Recent events









The Company announces its growth guidance for the full year 2025 compared to 2024:



















2025 vs 2024



















Traffic





4% - 6%

















Aeronautical revenues





23% - 25%

















Non-aeronautical revenues





24% - 26%

















Total revenues





23% - 25%

















EBITDA





21% - 23%

















EBITDA Margin





66% + - 1%

















CAPEX





Ps. 13.0 billion























Passenger traffic projection is based on the consolidation of routes developed to date, estimated load factors, increased frequencies and seat capacity, and the recovery of aircraft grounded due to the preventive inspection of GTF engines.













The increase in aeronautical revenues is based on the implementation of new tariffs approved by the Authority for airports in Mexico, traffic performance, inflation and expected exchange rates.













The increase in non-aeronautical revenues is based on the improvement in contract conditions, full-year operation of the cargo and free trade zone business, the hotel, and corporate offices, as well as the development of other business lines operated directly by the Company.













EBITDA Margin decreased in comparison to previous years, mainly due to a change in the concession fee, which increased from 5% to 9% for the airports in Mexico.













CAPEX includes: i) committed investments at airports in Mexico under the Master Development Programs totaling Ps. 8,800 million, ii) the continuation of the construction of a new terminal at Puerto Vallarta amounting to Ps. 1,700 million, iii) committed investments at airports in Jamaica for Ps. 1,500 million, and iv) commercial investments of Ps. 1,000 million.











These figures are based on the Company’s current expectations for the growth of the domestic and international aviation industry for 2025, as supported by GAP’s strategy of focusing on medium- and long-term business fundamentals.





These figures are estimates based on current assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Many of the factors affecting these current assumptions and the estimates on which they are based are outside of the Company’s control. They are subject to change over the year based on various external factors including, but not limited to, airline performance, domestic and international economic conditions, and government regulations. For a more extensive list of risk factors that could affect our business, please refer to GAP’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, published in April 2024.









Company Description









Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.









This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.









This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to several risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.









In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.







Exhibit A: Operating results by airport





(in thousands of pesos):













Airport









4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change













Guadalajara



































Aeronautical services





1,221,327





1,390,105





13.8%





5,266,036





5,372,285





2.0%









Non-aeronautical services





281,553





336,664





19.6%





1,041,913





1,317,331





26.4%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





2,571,411





1,167,683





(54.6%)





4,271,868





2,978,055





(30.3%)











Total Revenues









4,074,290









2,894,452









(29.0%)









10,579,817









9,667,672









(8.6%)











Operating income





1,116,502





1,186,105





6.2%





4,619,800





4,558,825





(1.3%)











EBITDA









1,234,958









1,346,407









9.0%









5,079,357









5,161,954









1.6%













































Tijuana



































Aeronautical services





711,579





750,623





5.5%





2,915,378





2,787,018





(4.4%)









Non-aeronautical services





153,225





115,150





(24.8%)





622,543





521,856





(16.2%)









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





28,416





144,332





407.9%





450,925





394,796





(12.4%)











Total Revenues









893,222









1,010,105









13.1%









3,988,847









3,703,670









(7.1%)











Operating income





575,789





519,313





(9.8%)





2,294,571





1,856,737





(19.1%)











EBITDA









699,102









641,310









(8.3%)









2,716,312









2,329,453









(14.2%)













































Los Cabos



































Aeronautical services





644,341





722,814





12.2%





2,932,155





2,763,264





(5.8%)









Non-aeronautical services





301,161





306,810





1.9%





1,169,048





1,261,519





7.9%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





(372,652)





132,414





(135.5%)





376,172





580,258





54.3%











Total Revenues









572,850









1,162,039









102.9%









4,477,375









4,605,041









2.9%











Operating income





651,736





696,807





6.9%





2,851,985





2,577,743





(9.6%)











EBITDA









734,366









790,148









7.6%









3,178,753









2,942,270









(7.4%)













































Puerto Vallarta



































Aeronautical services





570,984





610,692





7.0%





2,492,164





2,414,056





(3.1%)









Non-aeronautical services





129,906





137,593





5.9%





561,976





587,407





4.5%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





505,153





414,642





(17.9%)





1,715,824





1,529,823





(10.8%)











Total Revenues









1,206,043









1,162,926









(3.6%)









4,769,964









4,531,286









(5.0%)











Operating income





485,763





524,140





7.9%





2,137,339





1,985,498





(7.1%)











EBITDA









551,644









581,879









5.5%









2,367,508









2,206,473









(6.8%)













































Montego Bay



































Aeronautical services





414,279





456,530





10.2%





1,804,975





1,871,679





3.7%









Non-aeronautical services





202,326





216,294





6.9%





800,061





826,710





3.3%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





127,108





100,811





(20.7%)





206,137





228,550





10.9%











Total Revenues









743,715









773,635









4.0%









2,811,174









2,926,938









4.1%











Operating income





182,467





234,140





28.3%





895,296





1,016,663





13.6%











EBITDA









297,869









319,094









7.1%









1,363,265









1,321,738









(3.0%)













































Exhibit A: Operating results by airport





(in thousands of pesos):













Airport









4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change













Guanajuato



































Aeronautical services





216,583





238,594





10.2%





923,323





917,088





(0.7%)









Non-aeronautical services





47,036





48,086





2.2%





182,829





190,854





4.4%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





(27,098)





144,954





(634.9%)





185,069





311,567





68.4%











Total Revenues









236,521









431,634









82.5%









1,291,221









1,419,509









9.9%











Operating income





181,575





190,020





4.7%





761,752





717,979





(5.7%)











EBITDA









203,249









213,222









4.9%









849,651









806,835









(5.0%)













































Hermosillo



































Aeronautical services





142,349





137,815





(3.2%)





525,222





515,477





(1.9%)









Non-aeronautical services





30,175





29,107





(3.5%)





98,269





116,002





18.0%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





(5,760)





44,616





(874.6%)





37,558





92,854





147.2%











Total Revenues









166,764









211,538









26.8%









661,049









724,333









9.6%











Operating income





107,262





93,302





(13.0%)





337,981





310,727





(8.1%)











EBITDA









132,466









118,349









(10.7%)









437,251









411,590









(5.9%)













































Others



(1)

































Aeronautical services





565,310





651,912





15.3%





2,408,141





2,469,200





2.5%









Non-aeronautical services





109,856





108,282





(1.4%)





437,237





426,315





(2.5%)









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





197,118





368,113





86.7%





547,766





716,639





30.8%











Total Revenues









872,284









1,128,307









29.4%









3,393,146









3,612,154









6.5%











Operating income





173,103





165,507





(4.4%)





785,604





727,934





(7.3%)











EBITDA









267,169









264,114









(1.1%)









1,125,731









1,092,861









(2.9%)













































Total



































Aeronautical services





4,486,752





4,959,085





10.5%





19,267,395





19,110,067





(0.8%)









Non-aeronautical services





1,255,239





1,297,987





3.4%





4,913,874





5,247,993





6.8%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





3,023,696





2,517,564





(16.7%)





7,791,320





6,832,541





(12.3%)











Total Revenues









8,765,686









8,774,636









0.1%









31,972,589









31,190,601









(2.4%)











Operating income





3,474,196





3,609,335





3.9%





14,684,327





13,752,107





(6.3%)











EBITDA









4,120,824









4,274,522









3.7%









17,117,829









16,273,174









(4.9%)











































(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.







Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31





(in thousands of pesos)





:

















2023









2024









Change









%













Assets



























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





10,055,211





13,466,027





3,410,816





33.9%









Trade accounts receivable - Net





2,251,229





2,696,831





445,602





19.8%









Other current assets





1,402,959





1,294,654





(108,305)





(7.7%)











Total current assets









13,709,399









17,457,512









3,748,113









27.3%



































Advanced payments to suppliers





2,105,833





1,158,227





(947,606)





(45.0%)









Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net





4,552,283





4,819,107





266,824





5.9%









Improvements to concession assets - Net





28,997,244





36,612,316





7,615,072





26.3%









Airport concessions - Net





8,778,988





9,622,181





843,193





9.6%









Rights to use airport facilities - Net





1,461,100





992,238





(468,862)





(32.1%)









Other acquired rights





-





2,074,783





2,074,783





100.0%









Deferred income taxes - Net





7,337,813





8,128,715





790,902





10.8%









Other non-current assets





502,200





787,996





285,796





56.9%











Total assets









67,444,860









81,653,075









14,208,215









21.1%





































Liabilities



























Current liabilities





12,085,579





11,561,848





(523,731)





(4.3%)









Long-term liabilities





34,414,633





45,469,488





11,054,855





32.1%











Total liabilities









46,500,212









57,031,336









10,531,124









22.6%





































Stockholders' Equity



























Common stock





8,197,536





1,194,390





(7,003,146)





(85.4%)









Legal reserve





478,185





920,187





442,002





92.4%









Retained earnings





8,787,568





16,957,723





8,170,155





93.0%









Reserve for share repurchase





2,500,000





2,500,000





-





0.0%









Foreign currency translation reserve





(240,307)





769,800





1,010,107





(420.3%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net





(1,919)





8,283





10,202





(531.6%)









Cash flow hedges- Net





60,720





(4,584)





(65,304)





(107.5%)











Total controlling interest









19,781,783









22,345,799









2,564,016









13.0%











Non-controlling interest





1,162,864





2,275,940





1,113,075





95.7%











Total stockholder's equity









20,944,647









24,621,739









3,677,091









17.6%





































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









67,444,860









81,653,075









14,208,215









21.1%



































The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).







Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows





(in thousands of pesos):

















4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change













Cash flows from operating activities:



































Consolidated net income





2,257,084





2,169,179





(3.9%)





9,689,600





8,875,441





(8.4%)









































Postemployment benefit costs





11,815





(9,832)





(183.2%)





45,501





32,846





(27.8%)









Allowance expected credit loss





1,030





(6,378)





(719.2%)





29,395





24,708





(15.9%)









Depreciation and amortization





686,722





923,444





34.5%





2,545,702





3,061,039





20.2%









Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets





(817)





(3,707)





353.7%





(668)





17,615





(2735.8%)









Interest expense





642,642





1,162,344





80.9%





3,439,276





4,206,717





22.3%









Provisions





4,908





(312,441)





(6466.0%)





22,986





77,867





238.8%









Income tax expense





547,436





1,046,324





91.1%





3,072,090





3,240,302





5.5%









Unrealized exchange loss





(28,229)





(54,495)





93.0%





(311,969)





519,672





(266.6%)















4,122,591









4,914,438









19.2%









18,531,914









20,056,208









8.2%













Changes in working capital:



































(Increase) decrease in

































Trade accounts receivable





(201,310)





(229,298)





13.9%





50,837





(432,955)





(951.7%)









Recoverable tax on assets and other assets





(257,260)





(602,912)





134.4%





(469,839)





173,461





(136.9%)









Increase (decrease)

































Concession taxes payable





207,078





(364,254)





(275.9%)





374,872





(540,643)





(244.2%)









Accounts payable





65,830





1,295,880





1868.5%





(51,011)





893,037





(1850.7%)











Cash generated by operating activities









3,936,929









5,013,854









27.4%









18,436,773









20,149,107









9.3%











Income taxes paid





(882,708)





(942,698)





6.8%





(4,501,917)





(3,474,764)





(22.8%)











Net cash flows provided by operating activities









3,054,221









4,071,156









33.3%









13,934,855









16,674,342









19.7%













































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets





(2,801,045)





(2,618,548)





(6.5%)





(10,444,346)





(7,844,983)





(24.9%)









Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment





1,742





1,676





(3.8%)





3,535





6,573





86.0%









Other investment activities





(1,101)





(96,830)





8694.7%





(36,552)





(71,070)





94.4%









Business acquisition





-





-





0.0%





-





(875,504)





100.0%











Net cash used by investment activities









(2,800,404)









(2,713,702)









(3.1%)









(10,477,364)









(8,784,984)









(16.2%)













































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Dividends declared and paid





(3,749,158)





-





(100.0%)





(7,498,317)





-





(100.0%)









Dividends declared and paid non-controlling interest





(135,914)





(4,511)





(96.7%)





(135,914)





(139,996)





(3.0%)









Capital Reduction





-





(3,501,573)





100.0%





-





(7,003,146)





(100.0%)









Bond certificates issued





-





-





0.0%





5,400,000





8,648,134





60.2%









Bond certificates paid





-





-





0.0%





(602,000)





(3,000,000)





398.3%









Bank loans paid





(1,570,819)





(4,859,039)





209.3%





(1,642,132)





(4,929,881)





200.2%









Banks loans





1,494,341





4,783,480





220.1%





3,715,459





5,658,480





52.3%









Interest capitalized on bank loans





(342,554)





(39,417)





(88.5%)





(342,554)





(39,417)





(88.5%)









Interest paid on bank loans





(634,052)





(1,071,852)





69.0%





(3,661,981)





(4,177,241)





14.1%









Interest paid on lease





(1,148)





(785)





(31.6%)





(4,805)





(3,695)





(23.1%)









Payments of obligations for leasing





(4,454)





(14,099)





216.5%





(17,518)





(33,292)





90.0%











Net cash flows used in financing activities









(4,943,758)









(4,707,796)









(4.8%)









(4,789,762)









(5,020,054)









4.8%











































Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held





291,081





988,354





239.5%





(369,192)





541,512





(246.7%)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





(4,398,860)





(2,361,988)





(46.3%)





(2,316,253)





3,410,815





(247.3%)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









14,454,072









15,828,015









9.5%









12,371,464









10,055,211









(18.7%)













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









10,055,211









13,466,027









33.9%









10,055,211









13,466,027









33.9%













































Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income





(in thousands of pesos)





:

















4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change













Revenues



































Aeronautical services





4,486,752





4,959,405





10.5%





19,267,395





19,110,068





(0.8%)









Non-aeronautical services





1,621,181





2,150,748





32.7%





6,165,429





7,671,766





24.4%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





3,023,696





2,517,564





(16.7%)





7,791,320





6,832,541





(12.3%)











Total revenues









9,131,629









9,627,717









5.4%









33,224,144









33,614,375









1.2%













































Operating costs



































Costs of services:







1,195,635









1,542,269









29.0%









4,380,069









5,263,241









20.2%











Employee costs





451,452





602,964





33.6%





1,724,461





2,125,958





23.3%









Maintenance





250,557





292,933





16.9%





728,618





848,575





16.5%









Safety, security & insurance





188,135





228,903





21.7%





691,155





831,411





20.3%









Utilities





121,268





145,671





20.1%





485,265





542,482





11.8%









Business operated directly by us





70,254





80,522





14.6%





245,496





299,539





22.0%









Other operating expenses





113,969





191,276





67.8%





505,074





615,276





21.8%









































Technical assistance fees





199,494





218,061





9.3%





851,320





845,233





(0.7%)









Concession taxes





594,877





675,450





13.5%





2,532,896





2,666,751





5.3%









Depreciation and amortization





686,722





923,444





34.5%





2,545,702





3,061,039





20.2%









Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





3,023,696





2,517,564





(16.7%)





7,791,320





6,832,541





(12.3%)









Other (income)





(23,713)





(82,602)





248.3%





(15,875)





(105,076)





561.9%











Total operating costs









5,676,711









5,794,186









2.1%









18,085,431









18,563,729









2.6%













Income from operations









3,454,918









3,833,531









11.0%









15,138,713









15,050,645









(0.6%)











Financial Result





(650,398)





(618,028)





(5.0%)





(2,377,022)





(2,934,903)





23.5%











Income before income taxes









2,804,520









3,215,503









14.7%









12,761,691









12,115,742









(5.1%)











Income taxes





(547,436)





(1,046,324)





91.1%





(3,072,090)





(3,240,302)





5.5%











Net income









2,257,084









2,169,179









(3.9%)









9,689,600









8,875,441









(8.4%)











Currency translation effect





(237,991)





112,921





(147.4%)





(893,709)





1,132,600





(226.7%)









Cash flow hedges, net of income tax





(45,552)





(17,775)





(61.0%)





(69,905)





(65,302)





(6.6%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax





(16,849)





10,024





(159.5%)





(15,932)





10,201





(164.0%)











Comprehensive income









1,956,692









2,274,349









16.2%









8,710,054









9,952,939









14.3%











Non-controlling interest





(8,301)





(117,440)





1314.8%





(68,820)





(385,774)





460.6%











Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest









1,948,391









2,156,908









10.7%









8,641,235









9,567,167









10.7%











































The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).







Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity





(in thousands of pesos)





:

















Common Stock









Legal Reseve









Reserve for Share Repurchase









Repurchased Shares









Retained Earnings









Other comprehensive income









Total controlling interest









Non-controlling interest









Total Stockholders' Equity













Balance as of January 1, 2023









8,197,536









34,076









2,499,473









(1,999,986)









9,187,597









720,171









18,638,866









1,189,179









19,828,045











Legal Reserve increase





-





444,109





-





-





(444,109)





-







-







-







-











Dividends declared





-





-





-





-





(7,498,318)





-







(7,498,318)







-







(7,498,318)











Repurchased share cancellation





-





-





(1,999,986)





1,999,986





-





-







-







-







-











Reserve for share purchase





-





-





2,000,514





-





(2,000,514)





-







-







-







-











Comprehensive income:













































Net income





-





-





-





-





9,542,912





-







9,542,912







146,688







9,689,600











Foreign currency translation reserve





-





-





-





-





-





(815,841)







(815,841)







(77,868)







(893,709)











Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net





-





-





-





-





-





(15,932)







(15,932)







-







(15,932)











Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax





-





-





-





-





-





(69,905)







(69,905)







-







(69,905)













Balance as of December 31, 2023









8,197,536









478,185









2,500,000









-









8,787,568









(181,508)









19,781,780









1,162,864









20,944,646











Legal Reserve increase





-





442,002





-





-





(442,002)





-







-







-







-











Capital reduction





(7,003,146)





-





-





-





-





-







(7,003,146)







-







(7,003,146)











Business acquisition non-controlling interest





-





-





-





-





-





-







-







826,787.00







826,787











Dividends declared non-controlling interest





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(99,485)







(99,485)











Comprehensive income:













































Net income





-





-





-





-





8,612,157





-







8,612,157







263,282







8,875,439











Foreign currency translation reserve





-





-





-





-





-





1,010,107







1,010,107







122,492







1,132,599











Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net





-





-





-





-





-





10,201







10,201







-







10,201











Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax





-





-





-





-





-





(65,301)







(65,301)







-







(65,301)













Balance as of December 31, 2024









1,194,390









920,187









2,500,000









-









16,957,723









773,499









22,345,799









2,275,940









24,621,739























































For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage and the 48.5% stake in Guadalajara World Trade Center, S.A. de C.V., appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.





As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized under Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007, were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For the purpose of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue to be prepared following IFRS, as issued by the IASB.







Exhibit F: Other operating data:





















4Q23









4Q24









Change









2023









2024









Change











Total passengers





15,796.0





16,019.4





1.4%





63,464.4





62,156.5





(2.1%)









Total cargo volume (in WLUs)





674.6





709.2





5.1%





2,543.6





2,773.3





9.0%









Total WLUs





16,473.5





16,728.6





1.5%





66,008.1





64,929.8





(1.6%)









































Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)





386.6





443.8





14.8%





400.7





430.9





7.5%









Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)





272.4





296.5





8.8%





291.9





294.3





0.8%









Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)





102.6





134.3





30.8%





97.1





123.4





27.1%









Cost of services per WLU (pesos)





72.6





92.2





27.0%





66.4





81.1





22.2%









































WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).





1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.





[2] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.