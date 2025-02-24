Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports 5.4% Revenue Increase in Q4 2024, Driven by Passenger Traffic Recovery and Non-Aeronautical Services Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reports increased revenues and comprehensive income for Q4 2024, driven by passenger growth and new routes.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) reported its unaudited consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2024, revealing a 16.4% increase in combined aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues, totaling an increase of Ps. 1,002.2 million compared to the same quarter in 2023. Total revenues rose 5.4%, while operating costs surged by 29%. Operating income was up by 11%, and EBITDA increased by 14.9% to Ps. 4,757 million. The strong revenue growth was driven by recovery in passenger traffic, aided by the resumption of operations of certain aircraft fleets and the opening of new routes, alongside a significant rise in non-aeronautical revenues, particularly from the cargo and free trade zone business. Despite these gains, the company faced increased costs impacting margins. The cash position as of year-end 2024 was reported at Ps. 13.47 billion, and the company guided for continued growth in 2025, projecting increases in traffic and revenues across various segments.
- Consolidated revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%, reflecting growth in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical service revenues.
- EBITDA rose by Ps. 615.4 million, or 14.9%, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.
- Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 317.7 million, or 16.2%, underlining a substantial improvement in overall financial performance compared to the previous year.
- The company reported a strong cash position of Ps. 13,466.0 million as of December 31, 2024, demonstrating financial stability and potential for investment in growth initiatives.
- Total revenues increased only by 5.4% while the cost of services surged by 29.0%, indicating a significant rise in operational costs that could affect profitability.
- Net income decreased by 3.9% compared to the previous year, signaling potential financial instability amid rising costs.
- EBITDA margin (excluding effects of IFRIC-12) declined from 67.8% in 4Q23 to 66.9% in 4Q24, suggesting diminishing operational efficiency.
What were Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico's revenue results for 4Q24?
In 4Q24, total revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%, compared to 4Q23.
How did passenger traffic change in 4Q24?
Passenger traffic rose by 223.4 thousand passengers, representing an increase of 1.4% compared to 4Q23.
What contributed to the increase in non-aeronautical revenues?
Non-aeronautical revenues increased by 32.7%, driven by cargo business consolidation and peso depreciation against the dollar.
What is the projected growth for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in 2025?
The company expects a total revenue growth of 23% to 25% in 2025 compared to 2024.
What factors affected operating costs in 4Q24?
Operating costs increased by Ps. 117.5 million, primarily due to higher service costs and depreciation and amortization.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (4Q24).
Figures are unaudited and prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”)
as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
Summary of Results 4Q24 vs. 4Q23
The sum of
aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,002.2 million, or 16.4%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%.
Cost of services increased by Ps.346.6 million, or 29.0%
.
Income from operations increased by Ps. 378.6 million, or 11.0%
.
EBITDA increased by Ps. 615.4 million, or 14.9%
, from Ps. 4,141.6 million in 4Q23 to Ps. 4,757.0 million in 4Q24. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 67.8% in 4Q23 to 66.9% in 4Q24.
Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 317.7 million, or 16.2%
, from Ps. 1,956.7 million in 4Q23 to Ps. 2,274.3 million in 4Q24.
Company’s Financial Position:
During 4Q24, aeronautical revenues increased compared to 4Q23, mainly driven by the recovery in passenger traffic due to the opening of new routes. Additionally, part of Volaris and Viva’s aircraft fleet, which had been under inspection due to preventive measures on Pratt & Whitney’s A320neo and A321neo engines, has resumed operations, contributing to passenger growth. Similarly, non-aeronautical revenues increased by 32.7%, driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business at Guadalajara Airport starting in July 2024, as well as the 14.1% depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which resulted in higher revenues from the consolidation of Jamaica’s airports.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps. 13,466.0 million. During 4Q24, it also refinanced its credit line with Santander for a total of Ps. 1,500.0 million.
Passenger Traffic
During 4Q24, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 223.4 thousand passengers, an increase of 1.4%, compared to 4Q23.
During 4Q24, the following new routes were opened:
Domestic:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
Viva
Guanajuato
Felipe Ángeles
October 2, 2024
1 daily
Volaris
Hermosillo
Monterrey
November 3, 2024
2 daily
Volaris
Morelia
Monterrey
November 3, 2024
4 weekly
Volaris
Mexicali
Monterrey
November 3, 2024
4 weekly
Volaris
Los Mochis
Monterrey
November 4, 2024
3 daily
Viva
Guadalajara
Mexicali
December 2, 2024
1 daily
Viva
Mexicali
Guadalajara
December 2, 2024
1 daily
Viva
Guadalajara
Ciudad Obregón
December 2, 2024
3 daily
Viva
Guadalajara
Torreón
December 3, 2024
3 weekly
Viva
Guadalajara
Puerto Escondido
December 3, 2024
3 weekly
Viva
Guadalajara
Tulum
December 5, 2024
1 daily
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
International:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
World2Fly
Puerto Vallarta
Praga
October 22, 2024
1 weekly
Arajet
Kingston
Punta Cana
October 27, 2024
2 weekly
Volaris
Guadalajara
San José
October 29, 2024
2 weekly
Volaris
Tijuana
Las Vegas
October 29, 2024
3 weekly
Aeroméxico
Manzanillo
Atlanta
November 2, 2024
1 weekly
Condor
Los Cabos
Frankfurt
November 3, 2024
2 weekly
WestJet
Los Cabos
Winnipeg
November 9, 2024
1 weekly
Avelo
Montego Bay
Hartford
November 16, 2024
3 weekly
Bahamasair
Montego Bay
Nassau
November 17, 2024
2 weekly
Alaska
La Paz
Los Ángeles
November 20, 2024
2 weekly
LATAM
Montego Bay
Lima
December 1, 2024
2 weekly
Viva
Guadalajara
Oakland
December 2, 2024
1 daily
Viva
Guadalajara
Las Vegas
December 2, 2024
4 weekly
Viva
Guadalajara
San Antonio
December 2, 2024
4 weekly
Alaska
Guadalajara
Fresno
December 3, 2024
1 daily
Viva
Guadalajara
Dallas-Fort Worth
December 3, 2024
4 weekly
Caribbean Airlines
Kingston
Fort Lauderdale
December 17, 2024
3 weekly
Aeroméxico
Guadalajara
Las Vegas
December 19, 2024
6 weekly
Aeroméxico
Guadalajara
Miami
December 19, 2024
1 daily
Aeroméxico
Guadalajara
Orlando
December 19, 2024
1 daily
Aeroméxico
Guadalajara
Denver
December 21, 2024
1 weekly
Aeroméxico
Manzanillo
Los Ángeles
December 21, 2024
1 weekly
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Guadalajara
3,107.8
3,160.1
1.7%
12,502.9
11,939.5
(4.5%)
Tijuana *
2,118.8
2,143.4
1.2%
8,870.4
8,431.6
(4.9%)
Los Cabos
721.5
710.7
(1.5%)
2,965.7
2,830.4
(4.6%)
Puerto Vallarta
663.0
720.3
8.7%
2,860.1
2,841.9
(0.6%)
Montego Bay
0.0
0.0
0.0%
0.0
0.0
0.0%
Guanajuato
616.1
571.3
(7.3%)
2,345.6
2,116.6
(9.8%)
Hermosillo
561.9
561.7
(0.0%)
2,114.3
2,074.4
(1.9%)
Kingston
0.5
0.5
6.7%
1.8
2.9
60.9%
Mexicali
421.9
261.8
(38.0%)
1,596.7
1,026.9
(35.7%)
Morelia
186.7
181.3
(2.9%)
795.8
645.9
(18.8%)
La Paz
287.8
312.0
8.4%
1,102.0
1,191.9
8.2%
Aguascalientes
161.1
169.1
4.9%
639.7
636.1
(0.6%)
Los Mochis
127.5
165.4
29.7%
463.8
577.4
24.5%
Manzanillo
32.7
33.9
3.5%
112.8
128.3
13.7%
Total
9,007.5
8,991.5
(0.2%)
36,371.5
34,443.8
(5.3%)
*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.
International
Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands)
:
Airport
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Guadalajara
1,358.5
1,556.0
14.5%
5,207.4
5,909.1
13.5%
Tijuana *
1,070.0
1,112.2
3.9%
4,324.5
4,114.1
(4.9%)
Los Cabos
1,146.8
1,168.8
1.9%
4,749.9
4,657.8
(1.9%)
Puerto Vallarta
1,063.8
991.1
(6.8%)
3,927.6
3,961.6
0.9%
Montego Bay
1,248.5
1,159.8
(7.1%)
5,211.7
5,057.0
(3.0%)
Guanajuato
229.7
279.0
21.4%
875.2
1,052.4
20.2%
Hermosillo
20.5
19.9
(3.0%)
75.5
82.5
9.2%
Kingston
407.3
449.4
10.3%
1,746.3
1,774.3
1.6%
Mexicali
1.6
1.7
2.9%
6.9
7.3
4.4%
Morelia
144.4
174.9
21.1%
588.5
658.8
12.0%
La Paz
3.5
5.4
53.9%
13.9
14.1
1.8%
Aguascalientes
74.0
83.6
13.0%
288.3
325.7
13.0%
Los Mochis
1.6
1.7
8.6%
6.9
7.8
13.0%
Manzanillo
18.6
24.4
31.6%
67.7
90.1
33.1%
Total
6,788.8
7,027.9
3.5%
27,090.2
27,712.6
2.3%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
Total Terminal Passengers
– 14 airports
(in thousands):
Airport
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Guadalajara
4,466.3
4,716.2
5.6%
17,710.2
17,848.7
0.8%
Tijuana *
3,188.8
3,255.6
2.1%
13,194.9
12,545.8
(4.9%)
Los Cabos
1,868.3
1,879.5
0.6%
7,715.5
7,488.2
(2.9%)
Puerto Vallarta
1,726.8
1,711.4
(0.9%)
6,787.7
6,803.5
0.2%
Montego Bay
1,248.5
1,159.8
(7.1%)
5,211.9
5,057.1
(3.0%)
Guanajuato
845.8
850.3
0.5%
3,220.8
3,169.0
(1.6%)
Hermosillo
582.4
581.6
(0.1%)
2,189.9
2,156.9
(1.5%)
Kingston
407.8
449.9
10.3%
1,748.1
1,777.1
1.7%
Mexicali
423.5
263.5
(37.8%)
1,603.6
1,034.1
(35.5%)
Morelia
331.1
356.2
7.6%
1,384.3
1,304.6
(5.8%)
La Paz
291.3
317.4
9.0%
1,115.8
1,206.0
8.1%
Aguascalientes
235.1
252.7
7.5%
928.0
961.8
3.6%
Los Mochis
129.1
167.1
29.4%
470.7
585.2
24.3%
Manzanillo
51.3
58.3
13.7%
180.5
218.4
21.0%
Total
15,796.0
16,019.4
1.4%
63,461.8
62,156.5
(2.1%)
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
CBX Users (in thousands):
Airport
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Tijuana
1,061.2
1,092.3
2.9%
4,288.0
4,048.6
(5.6%)
Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024
(in thousands of pesos)
:
4Q23
4Q24
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
4,486,752
4,959,405
10.5%
Non-aeronautical services
1,621,181
2,150,748
32.7%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
3,023,696
2,517,564
(16.7%)
Total revenues
9,131,629
9,627,717
5.4%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
1,195,635
1,542,269
29.0%
Employee costs
451,452
602,964
33.6%
Maintenance
250,557
292,933
16.9%
Safety, security & insurance
188,135
228,903
21.7%
Utilities
121,268
145,671
20.1%
Business operated directly by us
70,254
80,522
14.6%
Other operating expenses
113,969
191,276
67.8%
Technical assistance fees
199,494
218,061
9.3%
Concession taxes
594,877
675,450
13.5%
Depreciation and amortization
686,722
923,444
34.5%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
3,023,696
2,517,564
(16.7%)
Other (income)
(23,713)
(82,602)
248.3%
Total operating costs
5,676,711
5,794,186
2.1%
Income from operations
3,454,918
3,833,531
11.0%
Financial Result
(650,398)
(618,028)
(5.0%)
Income before income taxes
2,804,520
3,215,503
14.7%
Income taxes
(547,436)
(1,046,324)
91.1%
Net income
2,257,084
2,169,179
(3.9%)
Currency translation effect
(237,991)
112,921
(147.4%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
(45,552)
(17,775)
(61.0%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
(16,849)
10,024
(159.5%)
Comprehensive income
1,956,692
2,274,349
16.2%
Non-controlling interest
(8,301)
(117,440)
1314.8%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
1,948,391
2,156,908
10.7%
4Q23
4Q24
Change
EBITDA
4,141,640
4,756,975
14.9%
Comprehensive income
1,956,692
2,274,349
16.2%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
3.8725
4.5012
16.2%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
2.2915
2.1552
(5.9%)
Operating income margin
37.8%
39.8%
5.2%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
56.6%
53.9%
(4.7%)
EBITDA margin
45.4%
49.4%
8.9%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
67.8%
66.9%
(1.3%)
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
46.2%
42.2%
(8.7%)
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
19.6%
21.7%
10.8%
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 4Q24 and 4Q23 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.8857 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 31, 2024, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
For purposes of consolidating our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.0691 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was used.
Revenues (4Q24 vs. 4Q23)
Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 472.7 million, or 10.5%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 529.6 million, or 32.7%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 496.1 million, or 5.4%.
The change in
aeronautical services revenues
was primarily due to the following factors:
Revenues at our
Mexican airports
increased by Ps. 354.3 million or 9.2% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a 1.9% increase in passenger traffic.
Revenues at our
Jamaican airports
increased by Ps. 118.4 million, or 18.9%, compared to 4Q23. This growth was primarily driven by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.5814 in 4Q23 to Ps. 20.0691 in 4Q24, representing a 14.1% variation. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by USD$2.2 million or 5.4%. In contrast, passenger traffic decreased by 2.8%.
The change in
non-aeronautical services revenues
was primarily driven by the following factors:
Revenues at our
Mexican airports
increased by Ps. 507.5 million or 37.1% compared to 4Q23. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 442.5 million or 90.8%, mainly driven by the consolidation of cargo and free trade zone business revenues starting in July, which contributed Ps. 345.6 million during the quarter. Additionally, recovery of costs increased by Ps. 3.3 million or 7.3%. Meanwhile, revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 61.6 million or 7.4%, due to the opening of new commercial spaces and contract renegotiations. The fastest-growing business lines included food and beverage, car rentals, retail, and duty-free stores, which together increased by Ps. 55.2 million or 9.1%.
Revenues from the
Jamaican
airports
increased by Ps. 22.1 million or 8.8% compared to 4Q23, mainly driven by the 14.1% depreciation of the peso against the dollar compared to the same period last year. In U.S. dollar terms, revenue decreased by USD$0.7 million or 4.9%.
4Q23
4Q24
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Food and beverage
254,521
281,075
10.4%
Car rental
182,423
197,765
8.4%
Duty-free
177,656
196,043
10.3%
Retail
166,464
171,081
2.8%
Leasing of space
78,138
100,036
28.0%
Times shares
59,737
67,502
13.0%
Ground transportation
46,093
48,827
5.9%
Other commercial revenues
62,189
45,467
(26.9%)
Communications and financial services
28,272
29,142
3.1%
Total
1,055,492
1,136,938
7.7%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Cargo operation and free trade zone
31,776
383,679
1107.5%
Car parking
178,918
178,729
(0.1%)
VIP Lounges
112,634
151,715
34.7%
Convenience stores
137,042
149,057
8.8%
Advertising
45,923
50,674
10.3%
Hotel operation
-
36,531
100.0%
Total
506,292
950,384
87.7%
Recovery of costs
59,397
63,426
6.8%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
1,621,181
2,150,748
32.7%
Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
- Revenues from improvements to concession assets
1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%, compared to 4Q23. The change was composed of:
Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 673.3 million, or 23.6%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 167.2 million, or 100.1%.
Total operating costs
increased by Ps. 117.5 million, or 2.1%,
compared to 4Q23, mainly due to: i) an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 346.6 million, or 29.0%, driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 151.1 million, and an increase in the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 236.7 million, or 34.4%, resulting from the recognition of fair values of the cargo and free trade zone business, ii) this effect was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) by Ps. 506.1 million, or 16.7%. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 623.6 million, or 23.5%.
This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:
Mexican airports:
Operating costs
decreased by Ps. 152.9 million, or 3.2%,
compared to 4Q23, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 673.3 million, or 23.6%. This effect was offset by an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 292.3 million, or 29.5%, an increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 213.4 million, or 37.8%, and a combined increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes by Ps. 74.1 million, or 16.8%. Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 520.4 million or 26.4%.
The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 4Q24 was mainly due to:
Employee costs
increased by Ps. 138.6 million or 34.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 92.1 million, as well as the hiring of 143 employees in 2024 and salary adjustments resulting from changes in the Labor Law.
Maintenance expenses
increased by Ps. 39.4 million or 19.5% compared to 4Q23, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 4.1 million.
Safety, security, and insurance
increased by Ps. 27.8 million or 19.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the expansion of the security workforce, increase in minimum wages changes in the Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 5.1 million.
Other operating expenses
increased by Ps. 67.0 million or 34.4% compared to 4Q23, mainly due to higher service and consulting fees, as well as travel expenses, which increased by Ps. 18.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 31.5 million. These effects were partially offset by a decrease in the allowance for expected credit losses by Ps. 3.6 million.
Jamaican Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 270.4 million, or 31.8%,
compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a Ps. 167.2 million, or 100.1%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 54.3 million, or 26.3%, and an increase in the concession taxes by Ps. 25.1 million, or 7.1%.
Operating income margin
went from 37.8% in 4Q23 to 39.8% in 4Q24. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 56.6% in 4Q23 to 53.9% in 4Q24. Income from operations increased by Ps. 378.6 million, or 11.0%, compared to 4Q23.
EBITDA margin
went from 45.4% in 4Q23 to 49.4% in 4Q24. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 67.8% in 4Q23 to 66.9% in 4Q24.
The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 615.4 million, or 14.9%,
compared to 4Q23.
Financial results
decreased by
Ps. 32.4 million, or 5.0%,
from a net expense of Ps. 650.4 million in 4Q23 to a net expense of Ps. 618.0 million in 4Q24. This change was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations,
which went from an expense of Ps. 154.5 million in 4Q23 to an income of Ps. 83.8 million in 4Q24.
This generated a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 238.3 million.
This was mainly due to the depreciation of the peso. The currency translation effect increased by Ps. 350.9 million, compared to 4Q23.
Interest expenses increased by Ps. 295.7 million, or 36.7%
, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the drawdown of credit lines, offset by a decrease in the interest rates.
Interest income increased by Ps. 89.8 million, or 31.7%
, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and reference rates.
In 4Q24, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 317.7 million, or 16.2%
, compared to 4Q23, mainly due to the increase in the foreign currency translation effect by Ps. 350.9 million. Income before income taxes increased by Ps. 411.0 million, mainly due to the recovery in passenger traffic and revenues generated by the commercial strategy, including the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business. This increase led to a Ps. 272.2 million rise in income taxes.
During 4Q24, net income decreased by Ps. 87.9 million, or 3.9%
, compared to 4Q23. Taxes for the period increased by Ps. 498.9 million, income taxes increased by Ps. 272.2 million and the benefit for deferred taxes decreased by Ps. 226.8 million, mainly due to the application of other deferred taxes of Ps. 189.8 million, a decrease in inflation, that went from an inflation rate of 1.7% in 4Q23 to 1.4% in 4Q24. This effect was offset by the application of fiscal losses of Ps. 115.2 million.
Consolidated Results for the Twelve Months of 2024
(in thousands of pesos)
:
2023
2024
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
19,267,395
19,110,068
(0.8%)
Non-aeronautical services
6,165,429
7,671,766
24.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
7,791,320
6,832,541
(12.3%)
Total revenues
33,224,144
33,614,375
1.2%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
4,380,069
5,263,241
20.2%
Employee costs
1,724,461
2,125,958
23.3%
Maintenance
728,618
848,575
16.5%
Safety, security & insurance
691,155
831,411
20.3%
Utilities
485,265
542,482
11.8%
Business operated directly by us
245,496
299,539
22.0%
Other operating expenses
505,074
615,276
21.8%
Technical assistance fees
851,320
845,233
(0.7%)
Concession taxes
2,532,896
2,666,751
5.3%
Depreciation and amortization
2,545,702
3,061,039
20.2%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
7,791,320
6,832,541
(12.3%)
Other (income)
(15,875)
(105,076)
561.9%
Total operating costs
18,085,431
18,563,729
2.6%
Income from operations
15,138,713
15,050,645
(0.6%)
Financial Result
(2,377,022)
(2,934,903)
23.5%
Income before income taxes
12,761,691
12,115,742
(5.1%)
Income taxes
(3,072,090)
(3,240,302)
5.5%
Net income
9,689,600
8,875,441
(8.4%)
Currency translation effect
(893,709)
1,132,600
(226.7%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
(69,905)
(65,302)
(6.6%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
(15,932)
10,201
(164.0%)
Comprehensive income
8,710,054
9,952,939
14.3%
Non-controlling interest
(68,820)
(385,774)
460.6%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
8,641,235
9,567,167
10.7%
2023
2024
Change
EBITDA
17,684,415
18,111,685
2.4%
Comprehensive income
8,710,054
9,952,939
14.3%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
17.2382
19.6980
14.3%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
10.2002
9.4313
(7.5%)
Operating income margin
45.6%
44.8%
(1.7%)
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
59.5%
56.2%
(5.6%)
EBITDA margin
53.2%
53.9%
1.2%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
69.5%
67.6%
(2.7%)
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
36.6%
36.0%
(1.8%)
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
17.2%
19.7%
14.1%
- Net income and comprehensive income per share as of December 31, 2024 and December 31 2023, were calculated based on 505,277,464. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.8857 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 31, 2024, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of the airports in Jamaica, the average twelve-month exchange rate of Ps. 18.3001 per U.S. dollar for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was used.
Revenues (2024 vs 2023)
Aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 157.3 million, or 0.8%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,506.3 million, or 24.4%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 390.2 million, or 1.2%.
- The change in
aeronautical services revenues
comprised primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our
Mexican airports
decreased by Ps. 346.1 million, or 2.1%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a 1.0% decrease in passenger traffic, as well as 92.5% compliance with the maximum tariffs.
Revenues from
Jamaican airports
increased by Ps. 188.8 million, or 6.8%, compared to 2023. This was mainly due to the increase in revenues in U.S. dollars by US$5.8 million, or 5.1%, as well as the depreciation of the peso against the dollar compared to 2023 of 3.0%, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.7665 in 2023 to Ps. 18.3001 in 2024. Nevertheless, passenger traffic decreased by 1.8%.
- The change in
non-aeronautical services revenues
was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our
Mexican airports
increased by Ps. 1,475.8 million or 28.7% in the period from January to December 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 1,055.4 million or 60.3%, mainly driven by the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business starting in July 2024, which contributed Ps. 699.7 million. Additionally, recovery of costs increased by Ps. 7.8 million or 4.5%. Revenue from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 412.6 million or 12.8%, primarily due to the opening of new commercial spaces and contract renegotiations. The business lines with the highest growth were car rentals, food and beverage, retail, and other income, which together increased by Ps. 397.8 million or 19.1%.
Revenues from the
Jamaican airports
increased by Ps. 30.5 million or 3.0% in the same period, mainly due to an increase in revenue in U.S. dollars by USD$0.5 million or 1.6%, as well as the effect of the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which was 3.0%.
2023
2024
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Food and beverage
1,002,882
1,160,215
15.7%
Car rentals
610,226
810,812
32.9%
Duty-free
761,479
749,011
(1.6%)
Retail
698,167
687,677
(1.5%)
Leasing of space
348,650
418,521
20.0%
Time share
226,322
241,857
6.9%
Other commercial revenues
174,377
189,560
8.7%
Ground transportation
178,400
183,649
2.9%
Communications and financial services
116,512
109,675
(5.9%)
Total
4,117,015
4,550,978
10.5%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Cargo operation and free trade zone
31,776
837,057
2534.3%
Car parking
706,923
696,958
(1.4%)
Convenience stores
496,943
569,556
14.6%
VIP Lounges
432,481
513,655
18.8%
Advertising
151,737
181,459
19.6%
Hotel operation
-
83,335
100.0%
Total
1,819,860
2,882,020
58.4%
Recovery of costs
228,555
238,767
4.5%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
6,165,429
7,671,766
24.4%
Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
- Revenues from improvements to concession assets
2
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%, compared to 2023. The change was composed of:
The Company’s Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 1,345.6 million, or 17.8%, following the investments under the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 386.9 million, or 153.6%.
Total operating costs
increased by Ps. 478.3 million, or 2.6%,
compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 883.2 million, or 20.2%, an increase in the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 515.3 million, or 20.2%, and a combined increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees by Ps. 127.8 million, or 3.7%. This effect was partially offset by a decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 958.8 million, or 12.3%. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased Ps. 1,437.1 million, or 14.0%.
This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:
Mexican Airports:
Operating costs
decreased by Ps. 50.0 million, or 0.3%,
compared to 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 1,345.6 million or 17.8%. This was offset by an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 746.8 million or 20.6%, increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 493.2 million or 24.1%, and a combined Ps. 142.7 million, or 7.6%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes (mainly due to the change in the concession fee which increase from 5% to 9% in 2024, generating an increase of Ps. 148.8 million in 2024 compared to 2023). Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets, operating costs increased by Ps. 1,295.7 million or 17.2%.
The change in the cost of services during 2024 was mainly due to:
Employee costs
increased by Ps. 376.3 million or 24.8% compared to 2023, mainly due to salary adjustments, changes in the Labor Law, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business, which contributed Ps. 178.7 million.
Other operating expenses
increased by Ps. 89.1 million, or 19.8%, compared to 2023, mainly due to a combined increase in services, professional fees, and travel expenses of Ps. 18.5 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business with other operating expenses of Ps. 75.6 million.
Maintenance
increased by Ps. 100.4 million, or 17.3%, compared to 2023, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas.
Safety, security, and insurance costs
increased by Ps. 88.2 million, or 16.8%, compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff, an increase in minimum wages, changes in Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business by Ps. 9.9 million.
Jamaican Airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 528.3 million, or 17.5%,
compared to 2023, mainly due to a Ps. 386.9 million, or 153.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 136.4 million, or 18.2% increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 22.2 million or 4.5% increase in depreciation and amortization. This was offset by the decrease in concession taxes of Ps. 14.9 million, or 1.0%.
Operating margin
went from 45.6% in 2023 to 44.8% in 2024. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating margin went from 59.5% in 2023 to 56.2% in 2024. Operating income decreased Ps. 88.1 million, or 0.6%, compared to 2023.
EBITDA margin
went from 53.2% in 2023 to 53.9% in 2024. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.5% in 2023 to 67.6% in 2024.
The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 427.3 million, or 2.4%,
compared to 2023.
Financial costs
increased by
Ps. 557.9 million, or 23.5%,
from a net expense of Ps. 2,377.0 million in 2023 to a net expense of Ps. 2,934.9 million in 2024. This change was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations,
which went from a loss of Ps. 340.7 million in 2023 to a loss of Ps. 119.8 million in 2024. This
generated a decrease in the loss of Ps. 220.9 million
, due to the peso depreciation. Currency translation effect increased Ps. 2,026.3 million, compared to 2023.
Interest expense increased by Ps. 665.1 million, or 19.3%,
compared to 2023, mainly due to the increase in debt due to the issuance of bond certificates and the contracting of bank loans, as well as the increase in the interest rates.
Interest income decreased by Ps. 113.7 million, or 8.1%,
compared to 2023, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalent average balance and the decrease in the interest rates.
In 2024, net comprehensive income increased by Ps. 1,242.9 million, or 14.3%,
compared to 2023, mainly due to an increase of the effect of foreign currency translation in Ps. 2,026.3 million. Income before taxes decreased by Ps. 645.9 million, mainly due to the decrease in passenger traffic and increase in operating costs, offset by the increase in non-aeronautical revenues resulting from the commercial strategy and the consolidation of the cargo and free trade zone business. Income taxes increased by Ps. 372.8 million.
During 2024, net income decreased by Ps. 814.2 million, or 8.4%
, compared to 2023. Taxes for the period increased by Ps. 168.2 million, mainly due to the increase in current tax of Ps. 372.8 million. This increase was partially offset by a rise in the benefit for deferred taxes by Ps. 204.6 million, driven mainly by the application of fiscal losses by Ps. 525.7 million and the application of other deferred taxes of Ps. 189.8 million. This effect was offset by the decrease in inflation, that went from 4.7% in 2023 to 4.2% in 2024.
Statement of Financial Position
As of December 31, 2024, total assets increased by Ps. 14,208.2 million compared to the same period in 2023, mainly due to: i) Improvements to concession assets of Ps. 7,615.1 million, ii) Cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 3,410.8 million, iii) Other acquired rights of Ps. 2,074.8 million, iv) Deferred income taxes of Ps. 790.9 million, v) Airport concessions of Ps. 843.2 million, and vi) Accounts receivables of Ps. 445.6 million.
As of December 31, 2024, total liabilities increased by Ps. 10,531.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. This increase was mainly due to i) Long-term bond certificates of Ps. 5,648.1 million, ii) Bank loans of Ps. 1,774.0 million, iii) Accounts payable of Ps. 1,234.2 million, iv) Deferred liabilities of Ps. 748.6 million, and v) Income taxes of Ps. 582.3 million.
Recent events
The Company announces its growth guidance for the full year 2025 compared to 2024:
2025 vs 2024
Traffic
4% - 6%
Aeronautical revenues
23% - 25%
Non-aeronautical revenues
24% - 26%
Total revenues
23% - 25%
EBITDA
21% - 23%
EBITDA Margin
66% + - 1%
CAPEX
Ps. 13.0 billion
Passenger traffic projection is based on the consolidation of routes developed to date, estimated load factors, increased frequencies and seat capacity, and the recovery of aircraft grounded due to the preventive inspection of GTF engines.
The increase in aeronautical revenues is based on the implementation of new tariffs approved by the Authority for airports in Mexico, traffic performance, inflation and expected exchange rates.
The increase in non-aeronautical revenues is based on the improvement in contract conditions, full-year operation of the cargo and free trade zone business, the hotel, and corporate offices, as well as the development of other business lines operated directly by the Company.
EBITDA Margin decreased in comparison to previous years, mainly due to a change in the concession fee, which increased from 5% to 9% for the airports in Mexico.
CAPEX includes: i) committed investments at airports in Mexico under the Master Development Programs totaling Ps. 8,800 million, ii) the continuation of the construction of a new terminal at Puerto Vallarta amounting to Ps. 1,700 million, iii) committed investments at airports in Jamaica for Ps. 1,500 million, and iv) commercial investments of Ps. 1,000 million.
These figures are based on the Company’s current expectations for the growth of the domestic and international aviation industry for 2025, as supported by GAP’s strategy of focusing on medium- and long-term business fundamentals.
These figures are estimates based on current assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Many of the factors affecting these current assumptions and the estimates on which they are based are outside of the Company’s control. They are subject to change over the year based on various external factors including, but not limited to, airline performance, domestic and international economic conditions, and government regulations. For a more extensive list of risk factors that could affect our business, please refer to GAP’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, published in April 2024.
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to several risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport
(in thousands of pesos):
Airport
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Guadalajara
Aeronautical services
1,221,327
1,390,105
13.8%
5,266,036
5,372,285
2.0%
Non-aeronautical services
281,553
336,664
19.6%
1,041,913
1,317,331
26.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
2,571,411
1,167,683
(54.6%)
4,271,868
2,978,055
(30.3%)
Total Revenues
4,074,290
2,894,452
(29.0%)
10,579,817
9,667,672
(8.6%)
Operating income
1,116,502
1,186,105
6.2%
4,619,800
4,558,825
(1.3%)
EBITDA
1,234,958
1,346,407
9.0%
5,079,357
5,161,954
1.6%
Tijuana
Aeronautical services
711,579
750,623
5.5%
2,915,378
2,787,018
(4.4%)
Non-aeronautical services
153,225
115,150
(24.8%)
622,543
521,856
(16.2%)
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
28,416
144,332
407.9%
450,925
394,796
(12.4%)
Total Revenues
893,222
1,010,105
13.1%
3,988,847
3,703,670
(7.1%)
Operating income
575,789
519,313
(9.8%)
2,294,571
1,856,737
(19.1%)
EBITDA
699,102
641,310
(8.3%)
2,716,312
2,329,453
(14.2%)
Los Cabos
Aeronautical services
644,341
722,814
12.2%
2,932,155
2,763,264
(5.8%)
Non-aeronautical services
301,161
306,810
1.9%
1,169,048
1,261,519
7.9%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
(372,652)
132,414
(135.5%)
376,172
580,258
54.3%
Total Revenues
572,850
1,162,039
102.9%
4,477,375
4,605,041
2.9%
Operating income
651,736
696,807
6.9%
2,851,985
2,577,743
(9.6%)
EBITDA
734,366
790,148
7.6%
3,178,753
2,942,270
(7.4%)
Puerto Vallarta
Aeronautical services
570,984
610,692
7.0%
2,492,164
2,414,056
(3.1%)
Non-aeronautical services
129,906
137,593
5.9%
561,976
587,407
4.5%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
505,153
414,642
(17.9%)
1,715,824
1,529,823
(10.8%)
Total Revenues
1,206,043
1,162,926
(3.6%)
4,769,964
4,531,286
(5.0%)
Operating income
485,763
524,140
7.9%
2,137,339
1,985,498
(7.1%)
EBITDA
551,644
581,879
5.5%
2,367,508
2,206,473
(6.8%)
Montego Bay
Aeronautical services
414,279
456,530
10.2%
1,804,975
1,871,679
3.7%
Non-aeronautical services
202,326
216,294
6.9%
800,061
826,710
3.3%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
127,108
100,811
(20.7%)
206,137
228,550
10.9%
Total Revenues
743,715
773,635
4.0%
2,811,174
2,926,938
4.1%
Operating income
182,467
234,140
28.3%
895,296
1,016,663
13.6%
EBITDA
297,869
319,094
7.1%
1,363,265
1,321,738
(3.0%)
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport
(in thousands of pesos):
Airport
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Guanajuato
Aeronautical services
216,583
238,594
10.2%
923,323
917,088
(0.7%)
Non-aeronautical services
47,036
48,086
2.2%
182,829
190,854
4.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
(27,098)
144,954
(634.9%)
185,069
311,567
68.4%
Total Revenues
236,521
431,634
82.5%
1,291,221
1,419,509
9.9%
Operating income
181,575
190,020
4.7%
761,752
717,979
(5.7%)
EBITDA
203,249
213,222
4.9%
849,651
806,835
(5.0%)
Hermosillo
Aeronautical services
142,349
137,815
(3.2%)
525,222
515,477
(1.9%)
Non-aeronautical services
30,175
29,107
(3.5%)
98,269
116,002
18.0%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
(5,760)
44,616
(874.6%)
37,558
92,854
147.2%
Total Revenues
166,764
211,538
26.8%
661,049
724,333
9.6%
Operating income
107,262
93,302
(13.0%)
337,981
310,727
(8.1%)
EBITDA
132,466
118,349
(10.7%)
437,251
411,590
(5.9%)
Others
(1)
Aeronautical services
565,310
651,912
15.3%
2,408,141
2,469,200
2.5%
Non-aeronautical services
109,856
108,282
(1.4%)
437,237
426,315
(2.5%)
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
197,118
368,113
86.7%
547,766
716,639
30.8%
Total Revenues
872,284
1,128,307
29.4%
3,393,146
3,612,154
6.5%
Operating income
173,103
165,507
(4.4%)
785,604
727,934
(7.3%)
EBITDA
267,169
264,114
(1.1%)
1,125,731
1,092,861
(2.9%)
Total
Aeronautical services
4,486,752
4,959,085
10.5%
19,267,395
19,110,067
(0.8%)
Non-aeronautical services
1,255,239
1,297,987
3.4%
4,913,874
5,247,993
6.8%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
3,023,696
2,517,564
(16.7%)
7,791,320
6,832,541
(12.3%)
Total Revenues
8,765,686
8,774,636
0.1%
31,972,589
31,190,601
(2.4%)
Operating income
3,474,196
3,609,335
3.9%
14,684,327
13,752,107
(6.3%)
EBITDA
4,120,824
4,274,522
3.7%
17,117,829
16,273,174
(4.9%)
(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.
Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31
(in thousands of pesos)
:
2023
2024
Change
%
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
10,055,211
13,466,027
3,410,816
33.9%
Trade accounts receivable - Net
2,251,229
2,696,831
445,602
19.8%
Other current assets
1,402,959
1,294,654
(108,305)
(7.7%)
Total current assets
13,709,399
17,457,512
3,748,113
27.3%
Advanced payments to suppliers
2,105,833
1,158,227
(947,606)
(45.0%)
Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net
4,552,283
4,819,107
266,824
5.9%
Improvements to concession assets - Net
28,997,244
36,612,316
7,615,072
26.3%
Airport concessions - Net
8,778,988
9,622,181
843,193
9.6%
Rights to use airport facilities - Net
1,461,100
992,238
(468,862)
(32.1%)
Other acquired rights
-
2,074,783
2,074,783
100.0%
Deferred income taxes - Net
7,337,813
8,128,715
790,902
10.8%
Other non-current assets
502,200
787,996
285,796
56.9%
Total assets
67,444,860
81,653,075
14,208,215
21.1%
Liabilities
Current liabilities
12,085,579
11,561,848
(523,731)
(4.3%)
Long-term liabilities
34,414,633
45,469,488
11,054,855
32.1%
Total liabilities
46,500,212
57,031,336
10,531,124
22.6%
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
8,197,536
1,194,390
(7,003,146)
(85.4%)
Legal reserve
478,185
920,187
442,002
92.4%
Retained earnings
8,787,568
16,957,723
8,170,155
93.0%
Reserve for share repurchase
2,500,000
2,500,000
-
0.0%
Foreign currency translation reserve
(240,307)
769,800
1,010,107
(420.3%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
(1,919)
8,283
10,202
(531.6%)
Cash flow hedges- Net
60,720
(4,584)
(65,304)
(107.5%)
Total controlling interest
19,781,783
22,345,799
2,564,016
13.0%
Non-controlling interest
1,162,864
2,275,940
1,113,075
95.7%
Total stockholder's equity
20,944,647
24,621,739
3,677,091
17.6%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
67,444,860
81,653,075
14,208,215
21.1%
The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).
Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows
(in thousands of pesos):
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
2,257,084
2,169,179
(3.9%)
9,689,600
8,875,441
(8.4%)
Postemployment benefit costs
11,815
(9,832)
(183.2%)
45,501
32,846
(27.8%)
Allowance expected credit loss
1,030
(6,378)
(719.2%)
29,395
24,708
(15.9%)
Depreciation and amortization
686,722
923,444
34.5%
2,545,702
3,061,039
20.2%
Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets
(817)
(3,707)
353.7%
(668)
17,615
(2735.8%)
Interest expense
642,642
1,162,344
80.9%
3,439,276
4,206,717
22.3%
Provisions
4,908
(312,441)
(6466.0%)
22,986
77,867
238.8%
Income tax expense
547,436
1,046,324
91.1%
3,072,090
3,240,302
5.5%
Unrealized exchange loss
(28,229)
(54,495)
93.0%
(311,969)
519,672
(266.6%)
4,122,591
4,914,438
19.2%
18,531,914
20,056,208
8.2%
Changes in working capital:
(Increase) decrease in
Trade accounts receivable
(201,310)
(229,298)
13.9%
50,837
(432,955)
(951.7%)
Recoverable tax on assets and other assets
(257,260)
(602,912)
134.4%
(469,839)
173,461
(136.9%)
Increase (decrease)
Concession taxes payable
207,078
(364,254)
(275.9%)
374,872
(540,643)
(244.2%)
Accounts payable
65,830
1,295,880
1868.5%
(51,011)
893,037
(1850.7%)
Cash generated by operating activities
3,936,929
5,013,854
27.4%
18,436,773
20,149,107
9.3%
Income taxes paid
(882,708)
(942,698)
6.8%
(4,501,917)
(3,474,764)
(22.8%)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
3,054,221
4,071,156
33.3%
13,934,855
16,674,342
19.7%
Cash flows from investing activities:
Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets
(2,801,045)
(2,618,548)
(6.5%)
(10,444,346)
(7,844,983)
(24.9%)
Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment
1,742
1,676
(3.8%)
3,535
6,573
86.0%
Other investment activities
(1,101)
(96,830)
8694.7%
(36,552)
(71,070)
94.4%
Business acquisition
-
-
0.0%
-
(875,504)
100.0%
Net cash used by investment activities
(2,800,404)
(2,713,702)
(3.1%)
(10,477,364)
(8,784,984)
(16.2%)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends declared and paid
(3,749,158)
-
(100.0%)
(7,498,317)
-
(100.0%)
Dividends declared and paid non-controlling interest
(135,914)
(4,511)
(96.7%)
(135,914)
(139,996)
(3.0%)
Capital Reduction
-
(3,501,573)
100.0%
-
(7,003,146)
(100.0%)
Bond certificates issued
-
-
0.0%
5,400,000
8,648,134
60.2%
Bond certificates paid
-
-
0.0%
(602,000)
(3,000,000)
398.3%
Bank loans paid
(1,570,819)
(4,859,039)
209.3%
(1,642,132)
(4,929,881)
200.2%
Banks loans
1,494,341
4,783,480
220.1%
3,715,459
5,658,480
52.3%
Interest capitalized on bank loans
(342,554)
(39,417)
(88.5%)
(342,554)
(39,417)
(88.5%)
Interest paid on bank loans
(634,052)
(1,071,852)
69.0%
(3,661,981)
(4,177,241)
14.1%
Interest paid on lease
(1,148)
(785)
(31.6%)
(4,805)
(3,695)
(23.1%)
Payments of obligations for leasing
(4,454)
(14,099)
216.5%
(17,518)
(33,292)
90.0%
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(4,943,758)
(4,707,796)
(4.8%)
(4,789,762)
(5,020,054)
4.8%
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held
291,081
988,354
239.5%
(369,192)
541,512
(246.7%)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,398,860)
(2,361,988)
(46.3%)
(2,316,253)
3,410,815
(247.3%)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
14,454,072
15,828,015
9.5%
12,371,464
10,055,211
(18.7%)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
10,055,211
13,466,027
33.9%
10,055,211
13,466,027
33.9%
Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
(in thousands of pesos)
:
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
4,486,752
4,959,405
10.5%
19,267,395
19,110,068
(0.8%)
Non-aeronautical services
1,621,181
2,150,748
32.7%
6,165,429
7,671,766
24.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
3,023,696
2,517,564
(16.7%)
7,791,320
6,832,541
(12.3%)
Total revenues
9,131,629
9,627,717
5.4%
33,224,144
33,614,375
1.2%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
1,195,635
1,542,269
29.0%
4,380,069
5,263,241
20.2%
Employee costs
451,452
602,964
33.6%
1,724,461
2,125,958
23.3%
Maintenance
250,557
292,933
16.9%
728,618
848,575
16.5%
Safety, security & insurance
188,135
228,903
21.7%
691,155
831,411
20.3%
Utilities
121,268
145,671
20.1%
485,265
542,482
11.8%
Business operated directly by us
70,254
80,522
14.6%
245,496
299,539
22.0%
Other operating expenses
113,969
191,276
67.8%
505,074
615,276
21.8%
Technical assistance fees
199,494
218,061
9.3%
851,320
845,233
(0.7%)
Concession taxes
594,877
675,450
13.5%
2,532,896
2,666,751
5.3%
Depreciation and amortization
686,722
923,444
34.5%
2,545,702
3,061,039
20.2%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
3,023,696
2,517,564
(16.7%)
7,791,320
6,832,541
(12.3%)
Other (income)
(23,713)
(82,602)
248.3%
(15,875)
(105,076)
561.9%
Total operating costs
5,676,711
5,794,186
2.1%
18,085,431
18,563,729
2.6%
Income from operations
3,454,918
3,833,531
11.0%
15,138,713
15,050,645
(0.6%)
Financial Result
(650,398)
(618,028)
(5.0%)
(2,377,022)
(2,934,903)
23.5%
Income before income taxes
2,804,520
3,215,503
14.7%
12,761,691
12,115,742
(5.1%)
Income taxes
(547,436)
(1,046,324)
91.1%
(3,072,090)
(3,240,302)
5.5%
Net income
2,257,084
2,169,179
(3.9%)
9,689,600
8,875,441
(8.4%)
Currency translation effect
(237,991)
112,921
(147.4%)
(893,709)
1,132,600
(226.7%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
(45,552)
(17,775)
(61.0%)
(69,905)
(65,302)
(6.6%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
(16,849)
10,024
(159.5%)
(15,932)
10,201
(164.0%)
Comprehensive income
1,956,692
2,274,349
16.2%
8,710,054
9,952,939
14.3%
Non-controlling interest
(8,301)
(117,440)
1314.8%
(68,820)
(385,774)
460.6%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
1,948,391
2,156,908
10.7%
8,641,235
9,567,167
10.7%
The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).
Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity
(in thousands of pesos)
:
Common Stock
Legal Reseve
Reserve for Share Repurchase
Repurchased Shares
Retained Earnings
Other comprehensive income
Total controlling interest
Non-controlling interest
Total Stockholders' Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2023
8,197,536
34,076
2,499,473
(1,999,986)
9,187,597
720,171
18,638,866
1,189,179
19,828,045
Legal Reserve increase
-
444,109
-
-
(444,109)
-
-
-
-
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(7,498,318)
-
(7,498,318)
-
(7,498,318)
Repurchased share cancellation
-
-
(1,999,986)
1,999,986
-
-
-
-
-
Reserve for share purchase
-
-
2,000,514
-
(2,000,514)
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income:
Net income
-
-
-
-
9,542,912
-
9,542,912
146,688
9,689,600
Foreign currency translation reserve
-
-
-
-
-
(815,841)
(815,841)
(77,868)
(893,709)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
-
-
-
-
-
(15,932)
(15,932)
-
(15,932)
Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax
-
-
-
-
-
(69,905)
(69,905)
-
(69,905)
Balance as of December 31, 2023
8,197,536
478,185
2,500,000
-
8,787,568
(181,508)
19,781,780
1,162,864
20,944,646
Legal Reserve increase
-
442,002
-
-
(442,002)
-
-
-
-
Capital reduction
(7,003,146)
-
-
-
-
-
(7,003,146)
-
(7,003,146)
Business acquisition non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
826,787.00
826,787
Dividends declared non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(99,485)
(99,485)
Comprehensive income:
Net income
-
-
-
-
8,612,157
-
8,612,157
263,282
8,875,439
Foreign currency translation reserve
-
-
-
-
-
1,010,107
1,010,107
122,492
1,132,599
Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
-
-
-
-
-
10,201
10,201
-
10,201
Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax
-
-
-
-
-
(65,301)
(65,301)
-
(65,301)
Balance as of December 31, 2024
1,194,390
920,187
2,500,000
-
16,957,723
773,499
22,345,799
2,275,940
24,621,739
For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage and the 48.5% stake in Guadalajara World Trade Center, S.A. de C.V., appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.
As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized under Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007, were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For the purpose of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue to be prepared following IFRS, as issued by the IASB.
Exhibit F: Other operating data:
4Q23
4Q24
Change
2023
2024
Change
Total passengers
15,796.0
16,019.4
1.4%
63,464.4
62,156.5
(2.1%)
Total cargo volume (in WLUs)
674.6
709.2
5.1%
2,543.6
2,773.3
9.0%
Total WLUs
16,473.5
16,728.6
1.5%
66,008.1
64,929.8
(1.6%)
Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
386.6
443.8
14.8%
400.7
430.9
7.5%
Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)
272.4
296.5
8.8%
291.9
294.3
0.8%
Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
102.6
134.3
30.8%
97.1
123.4
27.1%
Cost of services per WLU (pesos)
72.6
92.2
27.0%
66.4
81.1
22.2%
WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).
1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.
[2] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.
