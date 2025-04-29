Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports 30.1% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reports Q1 2025 revenue growth of 30.1%, driven by increased passenger traffic and service improvements.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenues increasing by 30.1% to Ps. 11.06 billion compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by a 26.1% rise in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues. Operating income rose by 17.8%, while EBITDA increased by 21.1%, resulting in a comprehensive income boost of 30%. The company experienced a 4.2% growth in passenger traffic across its 14 airports, totaling an additional 660,000 passengers. GAP also strengthened its financial position by issuing long-term bonds worth Ps. 6 billion and refinancing existing credit facilities. However, the EBITDA margin decreased from 54.7% to 50.9%, largely due to rising operational costs, which increased by 41%. Overall, GAP's performance reflects its substantial growth and strategic investments amid a recovering travel demand.

Potential Positives

Consolidated revenues increased by 30.1% year-over-year, demonstrating significant growth in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical services.

Comprehensive income rose by 30.0%, reflecting strong overall financial performance and profitability improvement compared to the previous year.

The total number of passengers at the company's airports increased by 4.2%, indicating a positive trend in customer demand and operational performance.

GAP successfully opened multiple new domestic and international routes, which can enhance market presence and attract more travelers.

Potential Negatives

Although total revenues increased significantly, operating costs also rose dramatically by 41.0%, which raised concerns about cost management.

The operating income margin decreased from 46.9% to 42.5%, indicating a decline in operating efficiency despite revenue growth.

Financial results worsened, with net financial expenses increasing by 56.5%, primarily due to foreign exchange losses and higher interest expenses, impacting overall profitability.

FAQ

What were Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico's revenue changes in 1Q25?

Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,560.2 million, or 30.1%, compared to 1Q24.

How did passenger traffic perform in the first quarter of 2025?

Passenger traffic increased by 660,000, or 4.2%, during 1Q25 compared to 1Q24.

What is the EBITDA growth for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in 1Q25?

EBITDA grew by Ps. 979.8 million, or 21.1%, from Ps. 4,649.0 million in 1Q24 to Ps. 5,628.8 million in 1Q25.

Which new routes were opened in 1Q25?

New routes include domestic flights from Mexicali to Culiacan and Puerto Vallarta to Monterrey, among others.

What has been the net income change for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in 1Q25?

Net income increased by Ps. 387.4 million, or 15.7%, compared to 1Q24.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (1Q25).



Figures are unaudited and prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”)



as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).







Summary of Results 1Q25 vs. 1Q24









The sum of



aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,736.5 million, or 26.1%.



Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,560.2 million, or 30.1%.











Cost of services increased by Ps. 412.9 million, or 38.5%





.













Income from operations increased by Ps. 710.2 million, or 17.8%





.













EBITDA increased by Ps. 979.8 million, or 21.1%



, from Ps. 4,649.0 million in 1Q24 to Ps. 5,628.8 million in 1Q25. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 69.8% in 1Q24 to 67.1% in 1Q25.











Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 650.2 million, or 30.0%



, from Ps. 2,164.2 million in 1Q24 to Ps. 2,814.4 million in 1Q25.













Company’s Financial Position:







As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps. 16,227.8 million. During 1Q25, the Company issued long-term bonds (



certificados bursátiles



) for Ps. 6,000.0 million to refinance debt and fund capital investments. In addition, it refinanced its credit facility with Banamex for USD$40.0 million for an additional six-month term and extended the maturity date of its USD$60.0 million credit facility with The Bank of Nova Scotia and The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited until October 4, 2029.









Passenger Traffic









During 1Q25, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 660.0 thousand passengers, an increase of 4.2%, compared to 1Q24.





During 1Q25, the following new routes were opened:











Domestic:





















































Airline









Departure









Arrival









Opening date









Frequencies











Volaris





Mexicali





Culiacan





January 28, 2025





1 daily









Volaris





Puerto Vallarta





Monterrey





March 30, 2025





1 daily









Volaris





Guanajuato





Monterrey





March 30, 2025





2 daily









Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.



































International





















































Airline









Departure









Arrival









Opening date









Frequencies











Alaska





Los Cabos





Sacramento





January 6, 2025





5 weekly









Alaska





Puerto Vallarta





Nueva York - JFK





January 8, 2025





4 weekly









Alaska





Puerto Vallarta





Sacramento





January 11, 2025





1 weekly









Alaska





Puerto Vallarta





Kansas City





January 18, 2025





1 weekly









Alaska





Puerto Vallarta





St. Louis





January 18, 2025





1 weekly









Alaska





Puerto Vallarta





Milwaukee





February 1, 2025





1 weekly









Avelo





Montego Bay





Raleigh-Durham





February 12, 2025





2 weekly









Southwest





Puerto Vallarta





Sacramento





March 8, 2025





1 weekly









Southwest





Los Cabos





Nashville





March 8, 2025





1 weekly









Volaris





Los Cabos





Oakland





March 20, 2025





1 daily









Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.























































Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):





















Airport









1Q24









1Q25









Change









1Q24









1Q25









Change











Guadalajara





2,671.7





3,021.1





13.1





%





2,671.7





3,021.1





13.1





%









Tijuana*





1,985.6





2,057.5





3.6





%





1,985.6





2,057.5





3.6





%









Puerto Vallarta





574.8





653.6





13.7





%





574.8





653.6





13.7





%









Los Cabos





637.7





668.9





4.9





%





637.7





668.9





4.9





%









Montego Bay





0.0





0.0





N/A





0.0





0.0





N/A









Guanajuato





484.0





515.5





6.5





%





484.0





515.5





6.5





%









Hermosillo





457.5





508.7





11.2





%





457.5





508.7





11.2





%









Kingston





0.6





0.1





(87.3





%)





0.6





0.1





(87.3





%)









Morelia





146.2





186.1





27.3





%





146.2





186.1





27.3





%









Mexicali





288.3





293.1





1.7





%





288.3





293.1





1.7





%









La Paz





271.4





280.6





3.4





%





271.4





280.6





3.4





%









Aguascalientes





142.3





151.8





6.7





%





142.3





151.8





6.7





%









Los Mochis





126.2





165.0





30.8





%





126.2





165.0





30.8





%









Manzanillo





35.9





34.8





(3.2





%)





35.9





34.8





(3.2





%)











Total









7,822.2









8,536.9









9.1









%









7,822.2









8,536.9









9.1









%











*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.











































International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):





















Airport









1Q24









1Q25









Change









1Q24









1Q25









Change











Guadalajara





1,490.2





1,507.0





1.1





%





1,490.2





1,507.0





1.1





%









Tijuana*





952.4





1,014.9





6.6





%





952.4





1,014.9





6.6





%









Puerto Vallarta





1,543.8





1,472.5





(4.6





%)





1,543.8





1,472.5





(4.6





%)









Los Cabos





1,408.0





1,382.9





(1.8





%)





1,408.0





1,382.9





(1.8





%)









Montego Bay





1,457.3





1,338.9





(8.1





%)





1,457.3





1,338.9





(8.1





%)









Guanajuato





247.1





263.1





6.5





%





247.1





263.1





6.5





%









Hermosillo





23.3





20.9





(10.2





%)





23.3





20.9





(10.2





%)









Kingston





391.4





428.0





9.4





%





391.4





428.0





9.4





%









Morelia





157.2





174.2





10.8





%





157.2





174.2





10.8





%









Mexicali





1.6





1.8





9.3





%





1.6





1.8





9.3





%









La Paz





3.2





8.7





171.5





%





3.2





8.7





171.5





%









Aguascalientes





69.5





73.7





6.0





%





69.5





73.7





6.0





%









Los Mochis





2.0





1.9





(6.3





%)





2.0





1.9





(6.3





%)









Manzanillo





40.3





43.9





9.0





%





40.3





43.9





9.0





%











Total









7,787.1









7,732.4









(0.7









%)









7,787.1









7,732.4









(0.7









%)











*CBX users are classified as international passengers.











































Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):





















Airport









1Q24









1Q25









Change









1Q24









1Q25









Change











Guadalajara





4,161.9





4,528.2





8.8





%





4,161.9





4,528.2





8.8





%









Tijuana*





2,938.0





3,072.3





4.6





%





2,938.0





3,072.3





4.6





%









Puerto Vallarta





2,118.6





2,126.1





0.4





%





2,118.6





2,126.1





0.4





%









Los Cabos





2,045.7





2,051.8





0.3





%





2,045.7





2,051.8





0.3





%









Montego Bay





1,457.3





1,338.9





(8.1





%)





1,457.3





1,338.9





(8.1





%)









Guanajuato





731.0





778.6





6.5





%





731.0





778.6





6.5





%









Hermosillo





480.8





529.6





10.2





%





480.8





529.6





10.2





%









Kingston





392.0





428.1





9.2





%





392.0





428.1





9.2





%









Morelia





303.4





360.3





18.8





%





303.4





360.3





18.8





%









Mexicali





289.9





294.9





1.7





%





289.9





294.9





1.7





%









La Paz





274.6





289.3





5.4





%





274.6





289.3





5.4





%









Aguascalientes





211.8





225.5





6.5





%





211.8





225.5





6.5





%









Los Mochis





128.2





166.9





30.2





%





128.2





166.9





30.2





%









Manzanillo





76.2





78.7





3.2





%





76.2





78.7





3.2





%











Total









15,609.3









16,269.3









4.2









%









15,609.3









16,269.3









4.2









%











*CBX users are classified as international passengers.











































CBX (thousands)

















































Airport









1Q24









1Q25









Change









1Q24









1Q25









Change











Tijuana





941.8





998.2





6.0





%





941.8





998.2





6.0





%































































































Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of 2025





(in thousands of pesos)





:

























1Q24









1Q25









Change













Revenues























Aeronautical services





4,962,102









5,999,133









20.9





%









Non-aeronautical services





1,694,405









2,393,875









41.3





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





1,838,461









2,662,175









44.8





%











Total revenues









8,494,968













11,055,183













30.1









%

































Operating costs























Costs of services:







1,071,927













1,484,855













38.5









%











Employee costs





459,161









613,362









33.6





%









Maintenance





161,797









256,903









58.8





%









Safety, security & insurance





182,220









215,207









18.1





%









Utilities





105,972









125,231









18.2





%









Business operated directly by us





73,611









87,336









18.6





%









Other operating expenses





89,166









186,816









109.5





%





























Technical assistance fees





224,362









283,900









26.5





%









Concession taxes





714,616









1,021,150









42.9





%









Depreciation and amortization





662,948









932,575









40.7





%









Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





1,838,461









2,662,175









44.8





%









Other (income)





(3,350





)





(25,683





)





666.7





%











Total operating costs









4,508,964













6,358,972













41.0









%













Income from operations









3,986,004













4,696,211













17.8









%











Financial Result





(593,735





)





(929,490





)





56.5





%











Income before income taxes









3,392,270













3,766,721













11.0









%











Income taxes





(921,550





)





(908,605





)





(1.4





%)











Net income









2,470,720













2,858,116













15.7









%











Currency translation effect





(291,272





)





(75,058





)





(74.2





%)









Cash flow hedges, net of income tax





(15,239





)





(776





)





(94.9





%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax





(47





)





32,099









(68395.7





%)











Comprehensive income









2,164,162













2,814,381













30.0









%











Non-controlling interest





(31,717





)





(114,926





)





262.4





%











Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest









2,132,445













2,699,454













26.6









%







































































EBITDA





4,648,952









5,628,786









21.1





%









Comprehensive income





2,164,162









2,814,381









30.0





%









Comprehensive income per share (pesos)





4.2831









5.5700









30.0





%









Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)





2.0936









2.7226









30.0





%





























Operating income margin





46.9





%





42.5





%





(9.5





%)









Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





59.9





%





56.0





%





(6.6





%)









EBITDA margin





54.7





%





50.9





%





(7.0





%)









EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)





69.8





%





67.1





%





(4.0





%)









Costs of services and improvements / total revenues





34.3





%





37.5





%





9.5





%









Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)





16.1





%





17.7





%





9.9





%





























- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 1Q25 and 1Q24 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, respectively. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.4582 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on March 31, 2025, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).





For purposes of consolidating our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.4235 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was used.



















Revenues (1Q25 vs. 1Q24)











Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,037.0 million, or 20.9%.











Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 699.5 million, or 41.3%.











Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 823.7 million, or 44.8%.











Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,560.2 million, or 30.1%.











The change in



aeronautical services revenues



was primarily due to the following factors:















The change in was primarily due to the following factors:



Revenues from



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 874.9 million, or 20.8%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to an increase in passenger charges revenue by Ps. 776.3 million, or 18.6%. This was primarily due to higher maximum tariffs approved for the 2025-2029 period, starting in March 2025, the depreciation of the peso against the dollar of 20.2%, and a 5.4% increase in passenger traffic.







Revenues from increased by Ps. 874.9 million, or 20.8%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to an increase in passenger charges revenue by Ps. 776.3 million, or 18.6%. This was primarily due to higher maximum tariffs approved for the 2025-2029 period, starting in March 2025, the depreciation of the peso against the dollar of 20.2%, and a 5.4% increase in passenger traffic.



Revenues from



Jamaican airports



increased by Ps. 162.1 million, or 21.7%, compared to 1Q24. This growth was primarily driven by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 16.9977 in 1Q24 to Ps. 20.4235 in 1Q25, representing a 20.2% variation. In contrast, passenger traffic decreased by 4.4%.









The change in



non-aeronautical services revenues



was primarily driven by the following factors:















The change in was primarily driven by the following factors:



Revenues from



Mexican airports



increased by Ps. 637.4 million, or 44.1%, compared to 1Q24. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 513.4 million, or 105.1%, mainly driven by the consolidation of revenues from the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 395.0 million during the quarter. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 121.4 million, or 13.3%, primarily due to the opening of new commercial spaces and the renegotiation of existing contracts. The fastest-growing business lines included food and beverage, duty-free stores, time-shares, retail, and other commercial revenues, which together increased by Ps. 104.8 million or 17.4%.







Revenues from increased by Ps. 637.4 million, or 44.1%, compared to 1Q24. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us grew by Ps. 513.4 million, or 105.1%, mainly driven by the consolidation of revenues from the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 395.0 million during the quarter. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 121.4 million, or 13.3%, primarily due to the opening of new commercial spaces and the renegotiation of existing contracts. The fastest-growing business lines included food and beverage, duty-free stores, time-shares, retail, and other commercial revenues, which together increased by Ps. 104.8 million or 17.4%.



Revenues from the



Jamaican





airports



increased by Ps. 62.1 million or 24.9% compared to 1Q24, mainly driven by the depreciation of the peso against the dollar.





































1Q24









1Q25









Change











Businesses operated by third parties:





















Food and beverage





297,367





342,580





15.2





%









Duty-free





184,653





216,685





17.3





%









Car rental





198,598





205,297





3.4





%









Retail





181,852





191,173





5.1





%









Leasing of space





86,473





116,896





35.2





%









Other commercial revenues





52,332





72,025





37.6





%









Times shares





55,380





70,905





28.0





%









Ground transportation





46,846





56,573





20.8





%









Communications and financial services





26,519





31,397





18.4





%











Total









1,130,020









1,303,532









15.4









%































Businesses operated directly by us:





















Cargo operation and bonded warehouse





31,776





434,269





1266.7





%









Car parking





177,376





178,470





0.6





%









Convenience stores





147,914





169,500





14.6





%









VIP Lounges





111,079





168,016





51.3





%









Hotel operation





364





37,441





100.0





%









Advertising





35,407





34,840





(1.6





%)











Total









503,917









1,022,536









102.9









%











Recovery of costs





60,469





67,808





12.1





%











Total Non-aeronautical Revenues









1,694,405









2,393,875









41.3









%



































Figures are expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.































Revenues from improvements to concession assets





1







Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 823.7 million, or 44.8%, compared to 1Q24. The change was composed of:







Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports increased by Ps. 811.9 million, or 45.6%, due to the start of the new 2025-2029 Master Development Program cycle in 2025.





Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 11.8 million, or 21.1%.









Total operating costs





increased by Ps. 1,850.0 million, or 41.0%,



compared to 1Q24, mainly due to: i) an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 412.9 million, or 38.5%, driven by the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 156.6 million, a combined increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees by Ps. 366.0 million, or 39.0%, an increase in the depreciation and amortization of Ps. 269.6 million, or 40.7%, resulting from the recognition of fair values of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, and the increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 823.7 million, or 44.8%.



Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by





Ps. 1,026.3 million, or 38.4%.







This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:







Businesses in Mexico:









Operating costs



increased by Ps. 1,693.6 million, or 45.4%,



compared to 1Q24, primarily due to an increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 811.9 million, or 45.5%, an increase in the cost of services by Ps. 350.7 million, or 39.8%, a combined increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes by Ps. 320.1 million, or 60.9%, an increase in depreciation and amortization by Ps. 235.3 million, or 43.2%. Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 881.7 million or 45.3%.







The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 1Q25 was mainly due to:









Employee costs



increased by Ps. 138.3 million, or 33.9%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 95.7 million, as well as the hiring of 105 employees in 2024 and 1Q25, and an increase in social security costs resulting from changes to the Labor Law.



increased by Ps. 138.3 million, or 33.9%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 95.7 million, as well as the hiring of 105 employees in 2024 and 1Q25, and an increase in social security costs resulting from changes to the Labor Law.





Other operating expenses



increased by Ps. 92.1 million, or 95.7%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to an increase in the allowance for expected credit losses, service and consulting fees, as well as travel expenses, which increased by Ps. 60.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 28.9 million.



increased by Ps. 92.1 million, or 95.7%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to an increase in the allowance for expected credit losses, service and consulting fees, as well as travel expenses, which increased by Ps. 60.4 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 28.9 million.





Maintenance expenses



increased by Ps. 76.3 million, or 60.5%, compared to 1Q24, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas, airfield maintenance, the operation of mechanical boarding bridges for Ps.44.0 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 7.5 million.



increased by Ps. 76.3 million, or 60.5%, compared to 1Q24, primarily due to the opening of additional operational areas, airfield maintenance, the operation of mechanical boarding bridges for Ps.44.0 million, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 7.5 million.





Safety, security, and insurance



increased by Ps. 17.0 million, or 12.8%, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the expansion of the security workforce, increase in minimum wages, changes to the Labor Law, the opening of additional operational areas, and the consolidation of the cargo and bonded warehouse business, which contributed Ps. 10.0 million.









Jamaican Airports:











Operating costs increased by Ps. 156.4 million, or 20.1%,



compared to 1Q24, mainly due to a Ps. 62.2 million, or 32.6%, increase in the cost of services, an increase in the concession taxes by Ps. 45.9 million, or 11.1%, and an increase in the depreciation and amortization by Ps. 34.4 million, or 28.7%.













Operating income margin



went from 46.9% in 1Q24 to 42.5% in 1Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 59.9% in 1Q24 to 56.0% in 1Q25. Income from operations increased by Ps. 710.2 million, or 17.8%, compared to 1Q24.







EBITDA margin



went from 54.7% in 1Q24 to 50.9% in 1Q25. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.8% in 1Q24 to 67.1% in 1Q25.



The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 979.8 million, or 21.1%, compared to 1Q24



.







Financial results



increased by



Ps. 335.8 million, or 56.5%,



from a net expense of Ps. 593.7 million in 1Q24 to a net expense of Ps. 929.5 million in 1Q25. This change was mainly the result of:









Foreign exchange rate fluctuations,



which went from an income of Ps. 28.9 million in 1Q24 to an expense of Ps. 123.9 million in 1Q25.



This generated a foreign exchange loss of





Ps. 152.9 million.



This was mainly due to the depreciation of the peso. The currency translation effect decreased by Ps. 216.2 million, compared to 1Q24.











Interest expenses increased by Ps. 247.5 million, or 27.8%



, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the drawdown of credit lines.











Interest income increased by Ps. 64.6 million, or 24.1%



, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to an increase in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and reference rates.













In 1Q25, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 650.2 million, or 30.0%



, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA as previously described.







During 1Q25, net income increased by Ps. 387.4 million, or 15.7%



, compared to 1Q24, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization, as well as the increase in financial expenses. Taxes for the period decreased by Ps. 12.9 million, mainly due to a Ps. 160.3 million increase in deferred taxes benefit. This effect was offset by a Ps. 147.4 million increase in income taxes.









Statement of Financial Position









As of March 31, 2025, total assets increased by Ps. 14,765.7 million compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to: i) Improvements to concession assets of Ps. 7,654.3 million, ii) Cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 4,686.2 million, iii) Other acquired rights of Ps. 2,006.0 million, iv) Deferred income taxes of Ps. 1,002.6 million, v) Accounts receivables of Ps. 871.8 million, and vi) Airport concessions of Ps. 707.3 million.





As of March 31, 2025, total liabilities increased by Ps. 10,438.4 million compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was mainly due to i) Long-term bond certificates of Ps. 8,141.3 million, ii) Bank loans of Ps. 875.0 million, iii) Accounts payable of Ps. 382.3 million, iv) Deferred liabilities of Ps. 921.3 million, and v) Income taxes of Ps. 27.3 million.









Company Description









Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.









This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.









This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to several risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.









In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is



www.lineadedenunciagap.com



or by email at



denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com



. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.



















Exhibit A: Operating results by airport





(in thousands of pesos):





















Airport









1Q24









1Q25









Change









1Q24









1Q25









Change













Guadalajara



































Aeronautical services





1,296,610





1,589,087





22.6





%





1,296,610





1,589,087





22.6





%









Non-aeronautical services





310,291





360,536





16.2





%





310,291





360,536





16.2





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





804,610





1,174,426





46.0





%





804,610





1,174,426





46.0





%











Total Revenues









2,411,511









3,124,049









29.5









%









2,411,511









3,124,049









29.5









%











Operating income





1,160,303





1,182,231





1.9





%





1,160,303





1,182,231





1.9





%











EBITDA









1,284,840









1,394,102









8.5









%









1,284,841









1,394,102









8.5









%













































Tijuana



































Aeronautical services





638,488





732,814





14.8





%





638,488





732,814





14.8





%









Non-aeronautical services





153,154





124,721





(18.6





%)





153,154





124,721





(18.6





%)









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





111,317





386,094





246.8





%





111,317





386,094





246.8





%











Total Revenues









902,960









1,243,628









37.7









%









902,960









1,243,628









37.7









%











Operating income





450,284





406,403





(9.7





%)





450,284





406,403





(9.7





%)











EBITDA









562,811









532,938









(5.3









%)









562,811









532,938









(5.3









%)













































Los Cabos



































Aeronautical services





782,723





946,632





20.9





%





782,723





946,632





20.9





%









Non-aeronautical services





318,043





362,666





14.0





%





318,043





362,666





14.0





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





199,042





205,863





3.4





%





199,042





205,863





3.4





%











Total Revenues









1,299,808









1,515,161









16.6









%









1,299,808









1,515,161









16.6









%











Operating income





769,330





838,814





9.0





%





769,330





838,814





9.0





%











EBITDA









859,129









935,852









8.9









%









859,129









935,852









8.9









%













































Puerto Vallarta



































Aeronautical services





832,001





988,172





18.8





%





832,001





988,172





18.8





%









Non-aeronautical services





168,077





187,583





11.6





%





168,077





187,583





11.6





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





495,636





503,536





1.6





%





495,636





503,536





1.6





%











Total Revenues









1,495,714









1,679,291









12.3









%









1,495,714









1,679,291









12.3









%











Operating income





745,958





781,158





4.7





%





745,957





781,158





4.7





%











EBITDA









800,649









846,378









5.7









%









800,649









846,378









5.7









%













































Montego Bay



































Aeronautical services





514,255





585,365





13.8





%





514,255





585,365





13.8





%









Non-aeronautical services





198,918





244,588





23.0





%





198,918





244,588





23.0





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





40,727





48,986





20.3





%





40,727





197





(99.5





%)











Total Revenues









753,902









878,939









16.6









%









753,902









830,149









10.1









%











Operating income





290,898





342,516





17.7





%





290,898





342,516





17.7





%











EBITDA









360,705









432,334









19.9









%









360,705









432,334









19.9









%













































































Exhibit A: Operating results by airport





(in thousands of pesos):





































































Airport









1Q24









1Q25









Change









1Q24









1Q25









Change













Guanajuato



































Aeronautical services





218,379





268,399





22.9





%





218,379





268,399





22.9





%









Non-aeronautical services





45,946





50,637





10.2





%





45,946





50,637





10.2





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





74,050





130,222





75.9





%





74,050





130,222





75.9





%











Total Revenues









338,376









449,258









32.8









%









338,376









449,258









32.8









%











Operating income





185,371





199,152





7.4





%





185,371





199,152





7.4





%











EBITDA









206,777









225,070









8.8









%









206,777









225,070









8.8









%













































Hermosillo



































Aeronautical services





117,713





143,349





21.8





%





117,713





143,349





21.8





%









Non-aeronautical services





27,981





26,571





(5.0





%)





27,981





26,571





-5.0





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





21,439





17,224





(19.7





%)





21,439





17,224





(19.7





%)











Total Revenues









167,133









187,144









12.0









%









167,133









187,144









12.0









%











Operating income





77,050





78,353





1.7





%





77,050





78,353





1.7





%











EBITDA









102,356









104,683









2.3









%









102,356









104,683









2.3









%













































Others



(1)

































Aeronautical services





561,614





745,314





32.7





%





561,614





745,314





32.7





%









Non-aeronautical services





106,220





118,544





11.6





%





106,220





118,544





11.6





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





91,640





195,823





113.7





%





91,639





195,823





113.7





%











Total Revenues









759,473









1,059,681









39.5









%









759,473









1,059,682









39.5









%











Operating income





13,932





232,157





1566.4





%





13,932





232,157





1566.4





%











EBITDA









162,334









337,205









107.7









%









162,334









337,205









107.7









%













































Total



































Aeronautical services





4,961,782





5,999,132





20.9





%





4,961,782





5,999,132





20.9





%









Non-aeronautical services





1,328,631





1,475,845





11.1





%





1,328,631





1,475,845





11.1





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)





1,838,461





2,662,175





44.8





%





1,838,461





2,613,385





42.2





%











Total Revenues









8,128,873









10,137,152









24.7









%









8,128,874









10,088,362









24.1









%











Operating income





3,693,124





4,060,783





10.0





%





3,693,125





4,060,783





10.0





%











EBITDA









4,339,603









4,808,562









10.8









%









4,339,603









4,808,562









10.8









%



















































(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.































Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31





(in thousands of pesos)





:

























2024









2025









Change









%













Assets



























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





11,541,623









16,227,819









4,686,196









40.6





%









Trade accounts receivable - Net





2,456,388









3,328,186









871,798









35.5





%









Other current assets





1,559,962









1,196,602









(363,360





)





(23.3





%)











Total current assets









15,557,973













20,752,607













5,194,634













33.4









%



































Advanced payments to suppliers





2,089,017









926,353









(1,162,664





)





(55.7





%)









Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net





4,437,406









4,657,478









220,072









5.0





%









Improvements to concession assets - Net





29,292,757









36,947,065









7,654,308









26.1





%









Airport concessions - Net





8,808,159









9,515,482









707,323









8.0





%









Rights to use airport facilities - Net





1,043,264









979,700









(63,564





)





(6.1





%)









Other acquired rights





-









2,005,950









2,005,950









100.0





%









Deferred income taxes - Net





7,358,626









8,361,180









1,002,554









13.6





%









Other non-current assets





879,546









86,629









(792,916





)





(90.2





%)











Total assets









69,466,747













84,232,444













14,765,697













21.3









%





































Liabilities



























Current liabilities





11,730,987









12,333,203









602,217









5.1





%









Long-term liabilities





34,626,945









44,463,118









9,836,173









28.4





%











Total liabilities









46,357,932













56,796,322













10,438,390













22.5









%





































Stockholders' Equity



























Common stock





8,197,536









1,194,390









(7,003,146





)





(85.4





%)









Legal reserve





478,185









920,187









442,002









92.4





%









Net income





2,432,749









2,748,128









315,379









13.0





%









Retained earnings





8,787,568









16,957,722









8,170,154









93.0





%









Reserve for share repurchase





2,500,000









2,500,000









-









0.0





%









Foreign currency translation reserve





(525,318





)





689,812









1,215,130









(231.3





%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net





(1,966





)





40,382









42,348









(2154.0





%)









Cash flow hedges- Net





45,479









(5,361





)





(50,840





)





(111.8





%)











Total controlling interest









21,914,233













25,045,260













3,131,027













14.3









%











Non-controlling interest





1,194,580









2,390,866









1,196,286









100.1





%











Total stockholder's equity









23,108,813













27,436,126













4,327,313













18.7









%





































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









69,466,747













84,232,444













14,765,697













21.3









%



















































The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”) and the 48.5% stake in Guadalajara World Trade Center, S.A. de C.V.































Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows





(in thousands of pesos):

















































1Q24









1Q25









Change









1Q24









1Q25









Change













Cash flows from operating activities:



































Consolidated net income





2,470,720









2,858,116









15.7





%





2,470,720









2,858,116









15.7





%









































Postemployment benefit costs





13,776









14,161









2.8





%





13,776









14,161









2.8





%









Allowance expected credit loss





(2,801





)





25,392









(1006.5





%)





(2,801





)





25,392









(1006.5





%)









Depreciation and amortization





662,948









932,575









40.7





%





662,948









932,575









40.7





%









Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets





545









1,989









265.0





%





545









1,989









265.0





%









Interest expense





996,858









1,247,253









25.1





%





996,858









1,247,253









25.1





%









Provisions





6,280









(30,688





)





(588.7





%)





6,280









(30,688





)





(588.7





%)









Income tax expense





921,550









908,605









(1.4





%)





921,550









908,605









(1.4





%)









Unrealized exchange loss





(83,658





)





110,879









(232.5





%)





(83,658





)





118,879









(242.1





%)















4,986,218













6,068,282













21.7









%









4,986,218













6,076,282













21.9









%













Changes in working capital:



































(Increase) decrease in

































Trade accounts receivable





(211,882





)





(656,044





)





209.6





%





(211,882





)





(656,044





)





209.6





%









Recoverable tax on assets and other assets





396,548









81,639









(79.4





%)





396,548









81,639









(79.4





%)









Increase (decrease)

































Concession taxes payable





149,399









33,274









(77.7





%)





149,399









33,274









(77.7





%)









Accounts payable





(74,603





)





71,452









(195.8





%)





(74,603





)





71,452









(195.8





%)











Cash generated by operating activities









5,245,680













5,598,603













6.7









%









5,245,680













5,606,603













6.9









%











Income taxes paid





(711,333





)





(1,122,042





)





57.7





%





(711,333





)





(1,122,737





)





57.8





%











Net cash flows provided by operating activities









4,534,347













4,476,561













(1.3









%)









4,534,347













4,483,866













(1.1









%)













































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets





(1,408,085





)





(1,706,642





)





21.2





%





(1,408,085





)





(1,706,642





)





21.2





%









Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment





1,356









118









(91.3





%)





1,356









118









(91.3





%)









Other investment activities





(126,783





)





13,822









(110.9





%)





(126,783





)





(16,199





)





(87.2





%)











Net cash used by investment activities









(1,533,512









)









(1,692,702









)









10.4









%









(1,533,512









)









(1,722,724









)









12.3









%













































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Bond certificates issued





3,000,000









6,000,000









100.0





%





3,000,000









6,000,000









100.0





%









Bond certificates paid





(3,000,000





)





(4,500,000





)





50.0





%





(3,000,000





)





(4,500,000





)





50.0





%









Interest paid on bank loans





(1,070,161





)





(1,365,386





)





27.6





%





(1,070,161





)





(1,365,386





)





27.6





%









Interest paid on lease





(1,060





)





(690





)





(34.9





%)





(1,060





)





(690





)





(35.0





%)









Payments of obligations for leasing





(4,454





)





(16,332





)





266.7





%





(4,455





)





(16,332





)





266.6





%











Net cash flows used in financing activities









(1,075,675









)









117,592













(110.9









%)









(1,075,676









)









117,592













(110.9









%)











































Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held





(438,748





)





(139,660





)





(68.2





%)





(438,748





)





(116,944





)





(73.3





%)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





1,486,412









2,761,791









85.8





%





1,486,412









2,761,791









85.8





%











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









10,055,211













13,466,026













33.9









%









10,055,211













13,466,026













33.9









%













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









11,541,623













16,227,819













40.6









%









11,541,623













16,227,819













40.6









%

























































































Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income





(in thousands of pesos)





:

















1Q24









1Q25









Change













Revenues























Aeronautical services





4,962,102









5,999,133









20.9





%









Non-aeronautical services





1,694,405









2,393,875









41.3





%









Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





1,838,461









2,662,175









44.8





%











Total revenues









8,494,968













11,055,183













30.1









%

































Operating costs























Costs of services:







1,071,927













1,484,855













38.5









%











Employee costs





459,161









613,362









33.6





%









Maintenance





161,797









256,903









58.8





%









Safety, security & insurance





182,220









215,207









18.1





%









Utilities





105,972









125,231









18.2





%









Business operated directly by us





73,611









87,336









18.6





%









Other operating expenses





89,166









186,816









109.5





%





























Technical assistance fees





224,362









283,900









26.5





%









Concession taxes





714,616









1,021,150









42.9





%









Depreciation and amortization





662,948









932,575









40.7





%









Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)





1,838,461









2,662,175









44.8





%









Other (income)





(3,350





)





(25,683





)





666.7





%











Total operating costs









4,508,964













6,358,972













41.0









%













Income from operations









3,986,004













4,696,211













17.8









%











Financial Result





(593,735





)





(929,490





)





56.5





%











Income before income taxes









3,392,270













3,766,721













11.0









%











Income taxes





(921,550





)





(908,605





)





(1.4





%)











Net income









2,470,720













2,858,116













15.7









%











Currency translation effect





(291,272





)





(75,058





)





(74.2





%)









Cash flow hedges, net of income tax





(15,239





)





(776





)





(94.9





%)









Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax





(47





)





32,099









(68395.7





%)











Comprehensive income









2,164,162













2,814,381













30.0









%











Non-controlling interest





(31,717





)





(114,926





)





262.4





%











Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest









2,132,445













2,699,454













26.6









%

































































E Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity





(in thousands of pesos)





:

































































Common Stock









Legal Reseve









Reserve for Share Repurchase









Retained Earnings









Other comprehensive income









Total controlling interest









Non-controlling interest









Total Stockholders' Equity













Balance as of January 1, 2024









8,197,536













478,185













2,500,000













8,787,568













(181,508









)









19,781,783













1,162,864













20,944,646















Comprehensive income:

























































Net income





-









-









-









2,432,748









-











2,432,748











37,979











2,470,727















Foreign currency translation reserve





-









-









-









-









(285,010





)







(285,010









)







(6,262





)







(291,272









)











Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net





-









-









-









-









(47





)







(47









)







-











(47









)











Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax





-









-









-









-









(15,239





)







(15,239









)







-











(15,239









)













Balance as of March 31, 2024









8,197,536













478,185













2,500,000













11,220,316













(481,804









)









21,914,233













1,194,581













23,108,813









































































Balance as of January 1, 2025









1,194,390













920,187













2,500,000













16,957,723













773,499













22,345,799













2,275,940













24,621,739















Comprehensive income:

























































Net income





-









-









-









2,748,127









-











2,748,127











109,996











2,858,123















Foreign currency translation reserve





-









-









-









-









(79,988





)







(79,988









)







4,930











(75,058









)











Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net





-









-









-









-









32,099











32,099

















32,099















Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax





-









-









-









-









(776





)







(776









)







-











(776









)













Balance as of March 31, 2025









1,194,390













920,187













2,500,000













19,705,850













724,834













25,045,258













2,390,866













27,436,126







































































For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage and the 48.5% stake in Guadalajara World Trade Center, S.A. de C.V., appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.

















As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized under Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007, were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For the purpose of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue to be prepared following IFRS, as issued by the IASB.



















Exhibit F: Other operating data:

















2024









2025









Change









2023









2024









Change











Total passengers





15,609.4





16,269.4





4.2





%





15,609.4





16,269.4





4.2





%









Total cargo volume (in WLUs)





640.0





650.7





1.7





%





640.0





650.7





1.7





%









Total WLUs





16,249.4





16,920.1





4.1





%





16,249.4





16,920.1





4.1





%









































Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)





426.4





515.9





21.0





%





426.4





515.9





21.0





%









Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)





305.4





354.6





16.1





%





305.4





354.6





16.1





%









Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)





108.5





147.1





35.6





%





108.5





147.1





35.6





%









Cost of services per WLU (pesos)





66.0





87.8





33.0





%





66.0





87.8





33.0





%









































WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).





























1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.