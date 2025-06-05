Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports 2.9% Increase in May 2025 Passenger Traffic Compared to May 2024

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reports a 2.9% increase in May 2025 terminal passenger traffic compared to May 2024.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) reported a 2.9% increase in total terminal passenger traffic for May 2025 compared to May 2024 across its 12 Mexican airports. Key airports like Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara saw respective passenger traffic increases of 3.4%, 1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.3%. However, Montego Bay experienced a decline of 1.6%. In terms of domestic passengers, significant growth was noted in Guadalajara with a 1.1% increase and Puerto Vallarta with an impressive 11.2% rise. International traffic saw mixed results, with some airports experiencing minor decreases, particularly Los Cabos. The total number of passengers across all airports for the month reached approximately 5.17 million, reflecting an overall increase of 2.6%. The press release also highlighted new flight routes and an increase in available seats, although the overall load factors slightly decreased.

Total terminal passenger traffic at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 2.9% in May 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, indicating a positive trend in air travel demand.

Significant increases in passenger traffic at key airports, with Tijuana and Puerto Vallarta seeing increases of 3.4% and 1.1%, respectively, which reflects strong performance in popular travel destinations.

Continuing growth in domestic terminal passenger numbers, with a year-to-date increase of 9.8% in Guadalajara, demonstrating strong recovery and growth in domestic travel.

New routes introduced by the airline operator Viva, expanding connectivity from Hermosillo and La Paz, which may contribute to further passenger increases and market competitiveness.

International passenger traffic at Guadalajara and Los Cabos airports showed a decrease of 1.4% and 9.1%, respectively, which may raise concerns about competitiveness and demand.

Montego Bay airport reported a decline in passenger traffic of 1.6%, indicating potential operational issues or diminishing attractiveness of the location.

Overall, despite an increase in total terminal passengers, the reduction in international passenger numbers at key airports suggests vulnerability to market fluctuations.

What are the passenger traffic trends for GAP in May 2025?

GAP's total terminal passenger traffic increased by 2.9% in May 2025 compared to May 2024.

Which airports showed significant passenger traffic growth?

Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara airports reported passenger traffic increases of 3.4%, 1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.3%, respectively.

How did Montego Bay's passenger traffic perform?

Montego Bay experienced a decline in passenger traffic of 1.6% compared to May 2024.

What was the overall increase in domestic terminal passengers?

Domestic terminal passengers at GAP's airports grew by 4.7% overall in May 2025.

What new routes were introduced by GAP?

New routes include Viva’s services from Hermosillo to Tijuana and La Paz to multiple destinations.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for May 2025, compared with May 2024.





For May 2025, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 2.9%, compared to May 2024. Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 3.4%, 1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.3% respectively, compared to May 2024. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 1.6%, compared to May 2024.















Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

































































Airport









May-24









May-25









% Change









Jan - May 24









Jan - May 25









% Change















Guadalajara





1,012.5





1,023.2





1.1





%





4,657.2





5,111.8





9.8





%













Tijuana*





719.6





730.5





1.5





%





3,397.1





3,536.6





4.1





%













Los Cabos





236.0





245.0





3.8





%





1,089.8





1,168.5





7.2





%













Puerto Vallarta





250.2





278.2





11.2





%





1,057.8





1,210.2





14.4





%













Montego Bay





0.0





0.0





N/A









0.0





0.0





N/A

















Guanajuato





177.0





194.1





9.7





%





823.9





903.7





9.7





%













Hermosillo





183.7





184.5





0.4





%





820.2





877.6





7.0





%













Kingston





0.2





0.0





(84.8





%)





1.1





0.1





(87.4





%)













Morelia





51.2





59.4





15.9





%





247.6





305.6





23.5





%













La Paz





96.4





107.0





11.0





%





462.2





499.4





8.1





%













Mexicali





73.0





103.6





41.9





%





433.5





501.8





15.7





%













Aguascalientes





58.5





60.7





3.7





%





259.1





265.8





2.6





%













Los Mochis





48.4





58.1





19.8





%





225.3





289.6





28.6





%













Manzanillo





10.4





10.3





(1.2





%)





56.4





55.8





(1.1





%)















Total









2,917.0









3,054.5









4.7









%









13,531.1









14,726.5









8.8









%

































































International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

































































Airport









May-24









May-25









% Change









Jan - May 24









Jan - May 25









% Change















Guadalajara





464.0





457.5





(1.4





%)





2,375.7





2,417.4





1.8





%













Tijuana*





312.0





336.6





7.9





%





1,572.2





1,702.5





8.3





%













Puerto Vallarta





369.6





367.3





(0.6





%)





2,203.0





2,193.2





(0.4





%)













Los Cabos





259.6





236.1





(9.1





%)





2,189.6





2,084.3





(4.8





%)













Montego Bay





401.7





395.4





(1.6





%)





2,295.0





2,164.8





(5.7





%)













Guanajuato





77.8





80.3





3.2





%





398.0





427.7





7.5





%













Hermosillo





6.8





6.7





(2.3





%)





36.9





33.7





(8.7





%)













Kingston





139.7





146.3





4.8





%





666.2





729.3





9.5





%













Morelia





52.7





49.7





(5.8





%)





259.9





279.9





7.7





%













La Paz





1.1





3.1





188.6





%





5.2





14.8





184.1





%













Mexicali





0.7





0.5





(29.2





%)





3.0





2.9





(2.7





%)













Aguascalientes





27.3





28.7





5.0





%





123.7





129.8





5.0





%













Los Mochis





0.7





0.7





(9.7





%)





3.4





3.2





(5.5





%)













Manzanillo





4.7





5.1





7.4





%





52.1





58.7





12.7





%















Total









2,118.6









2,113.9









(0.2









%)









12,183.9









12,242.2









0.5









%

































































Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

































































Airport









May-24









May-25









% Change









Jan - May 24









Jan - May 25









% Change















Guadalajara





1,476.5





1,480.7





0.3





%





7,032.8





7,529.2





7.1





%













Tijuana*





1,031.6





1,067.1





3.4





%





4,969.3





5,239.2





5.4





%













Puerto Vallarta





605.6





612.3





1.1





%





3,292.9





3,361.7





2.1





%













Los Cabos





509.8





514.3





0.9





%





3,247.4





3,294.5





1.4





%













Montego Bay





401.7





395.4





(1.6





%)





2,295.0





2,164.8





(5.7





%)













Guanajuato





254.8





274.4





7.7





%





1,222.0





1,331.4





9.0





%













Hermosillo





190.5





191.2





0.3





%





857.1





911.3





6.3





%













Kingston





139.9





146.4





4.6





%





667.3





729.5





9.3





%













Morelia





103.9





109.0





4.9





%





507.5





585.5





15.4





%













La Paz





97.5





110.1





13.0





%





467.4





514.2





10.0





%













Mexicali





73.7





104.1





41.2





%





436.4





504.6





15.6





%













Aguascalientes





85.8





89.3





4.1





%





382.8





395.6





3.3





%













Los Mochis





49.2





58.7





19.4





%





228.7





292.8





28.0





%













Manzanillo





15.1





15.4





1.4





%





108.5





114.5





5.5





%















Total









5,035.7









5,168.3









2.6









%









25,715.0









26,968.7









4.9









%





























CBX users (in thousands):





































































Airport









May-24









May-25









% Change









Jan - May 24









Jan - May 25









% Change















Tijuana





306.9





329.8





7.5





%





1,551.8





1,673.0





7.8





%











Highlights for the month:











Seats and load factors





:



The seats available during May 2025 increased by 4.8%, compared to May 2024. The load factors for the month went from 82.8% in May 2024 to 81.1% in May 2025.











The seats available during May 2025 increased by 4.8%, compared to May 2024. The load factors for the month went from 82.8% in May 2024 to 81.1% in May 2025.





New routes:







Hermosillo – Tijuana: Viva





Tijuana – Hermosillo: Viva





La Paz – Santa Lucía: Viva





La Paz – Tijuana: Viva





Tijuana – La Paz: Viva





Tijuana – Veracruz: Viva





Tijuana – Querétaro: Viva









Company Description







Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.





This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.





In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.









Alejandra Soto Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer





asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx





























Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations





gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx





+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294















