Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports 2.6% Increase in February 2025 Passenger Traffic

GAP reports a 2.6% increase in February 2025 terminal passenger traffic compared to February 2024 across its Mexican airports.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for February 2025, compared with February 2024.





For February 2025, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 2.6%, compared to February 2024. Guadalajara and Tijuana airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 5.8% and 2.7%, while Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta airports presented a decrease of 3.8% and 1.8%, respectively, compared to February 2024. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 9.6%, compared to February 2024.







Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):













Airport









Feb-24









Feb-25









% Change









Jan - Feb 24









Jan - Feb 25









% Change











Guadalajara





837.2





926.2





10.6%





1,748.9





1,932.4





10.5%









Tijuana*





619.3





631.3





1.9%





1,298.1





1,333.4





2.7%









Puerto Vallarta





168.5





192.6





14.3%





369.6





422.1





14.2%









Los Cabos





196.9





197.8





0.5%





418.2





430.1





2.8%









Montego Bay





0.0





0.0





N/A





0.0





0.0





N/A









Guanajuato





149.3





158.4





6.1%





323.3





335.2





3.7%









Hermosillo





145.1





150.6





3.8%





297.3





319.9





7.6%









Kingston





0.1





0.0





(54.3%)





0.2





0.1





(65.1%)









Morelia





42.9





57.3





33.7%





99.1





122.5





23.7%









Mexicali





86.0





88.8





3.2%





196.8





189.0





(4.0%)









La Paz





84.0





85.4





1.7%





172.5





182.1





5.6%









Aguascalientes





44.6





46.2





3.6%





91.4





98.2





7.4%









Los Mochis





39.8





51.6





29.6%





83.8





108.6





29.6%









Manzanillo





11.6





10.9





(6.3%)





23.5





22.8





(3.0%)











Total









2,425.2









2,597.1









7.1%









5,122.7









5,496.2









7.3%













































International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):













Airport









Feb-24









Feb-25









% Change









Jan - Feb 24









Jan - Feb 25









% Change











Guadalajara





445.2





430.1





(3.4%)





995.6





1,030.9





3.5%









Tijuana*





278.4





290.1





4.2%





628.0





670.1





6.7%









Puerto Vallarta





493.6





457.3





(7.3%)





992.4





941.2





(5.2%)









Los Cabos





435.7





410.5





(5.8%)





869.3





837.2





(3.7%)









Montego Bay





442.6





400.3





(9.6%)





934.5





856.5





(8.4%)









Guanajuato





72.9





72.4





(0.6%)





162.4





179.9





10.7%









Hermosillo





7.3





5.9





(19.4%)





16.3





14.4





(11.7%)









Kingston





113.8





121.9





7.1%





262.1





288.9





10.2%









Morelia





49.4





51.3





3.8%





105.2





119.1





13.2%









Mexicali





0.5





0.7





39.0%





1.0





1.2





15.2%









La Paz





1.0





2.8





177.9%





1.9





5.5





186.0%









Aguascalientes





20.8





21.2





1.6%





47.3





50.3





6.4%









Los Mochis





0.6





0.5





(10.5%)





1.3





1.3





(3.6%)









Manzanillo





13.6





13.5





(0.8%)





26.5





29.1





10.0%











Total









2,375.3









2,278.4









(4.1%)









5,043.9









5,025.4









(0.4%)













































Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):













Airport









Feb-24









Feb-25









% Change









Jan - Feb 24









Jan - Feb 25









% Change











Guadalajara





1,282.4





1,356.2





5.8%





2,744.5





2,963.3





8.0%









Tijuana*





897.6





921.4





2.7%





1,926.1





2,003.5





4.0%









Puerto Vallarta





662.1





649.9





(1.8%)





1,362.0





1,363.3





0.1%









Los Cabos





632.5





608.3





(3.8%)





1,287.5





1,267.2





(1.6%)









Montego Bay





442.6





400.3





(9.6%)





934.5





856.5





(8.4%)









Guanajuato





222.2





230.8





3.9%





485.8





515.0





6.0%









Hermosillo





152.4





156.5





2.7%





313.6





334.3





6.6%









Kingston





113.9





121.9





7.0%





262.3





288.9





10.1%









Morelia





92.3





108.6





17.7%





204.3





241.7





18.3%









Mexicali





86.5





89.5





3.4%





197.9





190.2





(3.9%)









La Paz





85.0





88.2





3.8%





174.4





187.5





7.5%









Aguascalientes





65.5





67.4





3.0%





138.7





148.4





7.1%









Los Mochis





40.4





52.1





29.0%





85.1





109.9





29.0%









Manzanillo





25.2





24.4





(3.4%)





50.0





51.9





3.9%











Total









4,800.5









4,875.5









1.6%









10,166.6









10,521.6









3.5%













































*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.









CBX users (in thousands):













Airport









Feb-24









Feb-25









% Change









Jan - Feb 24









Jan - Feb 25









% Change











Tijuana





275.3





285.9





3.8%





622.8





659.1





5.8%











































Highlights for the month:











Seats and load factors





:



The seats available during February 2025 increased by 2.8%, compared to February 2024. The load factors for the month went from 82.1% in February 2024 to 81.2% in February 2025.















New routes:











Montego Bay - Raleigh-Durham: Avelo















Company Description







Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.









This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.









In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.









Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer





asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx





















Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations





gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx/+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294







