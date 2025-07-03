Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports 0.7% Increase in Terminal Passenger Traffic for June 2025

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reports a 0.7% increase in passenger traffic for June 2025 compared to June 2024.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) reported a 0.7% increase in terminal passenger traffic across its 12 Mexican airports in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024. Los Cabos airport saw a 1.7% rise, while airports in Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Puerto Vallarta experienced declines of 2.3%, 1.1%, and 0.1%, respectively. Additionally, Montego Bay reported a 1.9% decrease in passenger traffic. The preliminary figures show fluctuations in both domestic and international passengers, with overall gross traffic for the month reaching nearly 5.18 million. Despite increasing seat availability by 2.1%, the load factor dropped from 83.4% in June 2024 to 82.2% in June 2025. GAP operates a significant network of airports in Mexico's Pacific region and continues to adapt to changes in passenger demand.

Potential Positives

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported a 0.7% increase in total terminal passenger traffic for June 2025 compared to June 2024, indicating growth in overall airport utilization.

Los Cabos airport experienced a 1.7% increase in passenger traffic, showcasing its continued appeal as a travel destination.

The overall increase in domestic terminal passengers in the first half of 2025 by 7.6% compared to the same period in 2024 highlights strong demand and operational growth.

The introduction of a new route from Montego Bay to Lisboa by World2Fly signifies expansion and potential revenue growth opportunities for the company.

Potential Negatives

Passenger traffic growth was marginal at just 0.7%, indicating potentially stagnant performance in comparison to prior periods.

Several key airports, including Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Puerto Vallarta, experienced a decrease in passenger traffic, which could point to issues in demand or competitiveness.

The overall load factor decreased from 83.4% to 82.2%, suggesting a decline in efficiency in seat utilization despite an increase in available seats.

FAQ

What were the passenger traffic figures for June 2025?

GAP reported a 0.7% increase in terminal passenger traffic, with significant variances across airports.

Which airport saw the highest increase in passenger traffic?

Los Cabos airport experienced the highest increase in passenger traffic at 1.7% compared to June 2024.

Did any airports report a decrease in passenger traffic?

Yes, Tijuana, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Montego Bay airports reported decreases in passenger traffic.

What was the overall change in domestic terminal passengers?

The total number of domestic terminal passengers saw a 1.7% increase compared to June 2024.

How many airports does Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico operate?

GAP operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including major cities and tourist destinations.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for June 2025, compared with June 2024.





During this period, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 0.7%, compared to June 2024. Los Cabos airport presented an increase in passenger traffic of 1.7%, while Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Puerto Vallarta airports decreased 2.3%, 1.1%, and 0.1% respectively, compared to June 2024. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 1.9%, compared to June 2024.







Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):













Airport









Jun-24









Jun-25









% Change









Jan - Jun 24









Jan - Jun 25









% Change











Guadalajara





1,009.3





1,000.1





(0.9%)





5,666.5





6,112.1





7.9%









Tijuana*





686.3





660.1





(3.8%)





4,083.4





4,196.7





2.8%









Los Cabos





238.5





240.1





0.7%





1,328.3





1,408.6





6.0%









Puerto Vallarta





259.6





273.8





5.5%





1,317.4





1,484.0





12.6%









Montego Bay





0.0





0.0





N/A





0.0





0.0





N/A









Guanajuato





174.3





188.6





8.2%





998.2





1,092.3





9.4%









Hermosillo





168.3





176.6





4.9%





988.5





1,054.2





6.6%









Kingston





0.1





0.0





(52.0%)





1.1





0.2





(85.8%)









Morelia





51.9





53.6





3.2%





299.5





359.2





19.9%









La Paz





97.3





109.3





12.4%





559.4





608.7





8.8%









Mexicali





81.1





97.0





19.6%





514.6





598.8





16.4%









Aguascalientes





49.5





53.4





8.1%





308.6





319.2





3.4%









Los Mochis





42.7





54.8





28.2%





268.0





344.4





28.5%









Manzanillo





9.8





10.4





5.2%





66.2





66.1





(0.1%)











Total









2,868.7









2,917.8









1.7





%









16,399.8









17,644.5









7.6





%













































International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):













Airport









Jun-24









Jun-25









% Change









Jan - Jun 24









Jan - Jun 25









% Change











Guadalajara





484.4





476.9





(1.5%)





2,860.0





2,894.2





1.2%









Tijuana*





361.9





364.1





0.6%





1,934.0





2,066.7





6.9%









Los Cabos





404.8





414.1





2.3%





2,607.8





2,607.3





(0.0%)









Puerto Vallarta





251.8





237.3





(5.8%)





2,441.5





2,321.6





(4.9%)









Montego Bay





447.4





438.9





(1.9%)





2,742.4





2,603.7





(5.1%)









Guanajuato





91.2





88.1





(3.5%)





489.3





515.7





5.4%









Hermosillo





6.7





6.4





(3.5%)





43.6





40.1





(7.9%)









Kingston





144.4





152.2





5.3%





810.6





881.5





8.7%









Morelia





54.0





50.2





(7.2%)





313.9





330.1





5.1%









La Paz





0.9





2.8





197.4%





6.1





17.6





186.1%









Mexicali





0.8





0.7





(8.9%)





3.8





3.6





(4.0%)









Aguascalientes





27.5





26.3





(4.3%)





151.2





156.2





3.3%









Los Mochis





0.6





0.7





8.9%





4.0





3.9





(3.2%)









Manzanillo





4.0





3.5





(13.7%)





56.1





62.2





10.8%











Total









2,280.5









2,262.1









(0.8





%)









14,464.4









14,504.2









0.3





%













































Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):













Airport









Jun-24









Jun-25









% Change









Jan - Jun 24









Jan - Jun 25









% Change











Guadalajara





1,493.7





1,477.0





(1.1%)





8,526.5





9,006.3





5.6%









Tijuana*





1,048.2





1,024.2





(2.3%)





6,017.4





6,263.3





4.1%









Los Cabos





643.3





654.2





1.7%





3,936.2





4,015.9





2.0%









Puerto Vallarta





511.5





511.1





(0.1%)





3,758.9





3,805.6





1.2%









Montego Bay





447.4





438.9





(1.9%)





2,742.4





2,603.7





(5.1%)









Guanajuato





265.5





276.7





4.2%





1,487.5





1,608.1





8.1%









Hermosillo





174.9





183.0





4.6%





1,032.0





1,094.3





6.0%









Kingston





144.5





152.2





5.3%





811.8





881.7





8.6%









Morelia





106.0





103.8





(2.1%)





613.4





689.3





12.4%









La Paz





98.2





112.1





14.2%





565.6





626.3





10.7%









Mexicali





81.9





97.8





19.4%





518.4





602.4





16.2%









Aguascalientes





77.0





79.8





3.6%





459.8





475.3





3.4%









Los Mochis





43.4





55.5





27.9%





272.0





348.3





28.0%









Manzanillo





13.8





13.8





(0.2%)





122.4





128.3





4.9%











Total









5,149.2









5,179.9









0.6





%









30,864.2









32,148.7









4.2





%













































CBX users (in thousands):













Airport









Jun-24









Jun-25









% Change









Jan - Jun 24









Jan - Jun 25









% Change











Tijuana





355.8





356.6





0.2%





1,907.6





2,029.6





6.4%











































Highlights for the month:











Seats and load factors





:



The seats available during June 2025 increased by 2.1%, compared to June 2024. The load factors for the month went from 83.4% in June 2024 to 82.2% in June 2025.











New route:







Montego Bay – Lisboa: World2Fly









Company Description







Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.





This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.





In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is



www.lineadedenunciagap.com



or by email at



denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com



. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.









Alejandra Soto Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer





asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx





















Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations





gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx





+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294



















