Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Completes $40 Million Credit Facility Refinancing with Citibanamex

GAP refinances $40 million credit facility with Citibanamex, extending maturity by six months at a variable interest rate.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) has successfully refinanced a $40 million credit facility with Citibanamex, extending its maturity by six months, with principal payment due on September 18, 2025. The interest payment will be made monthly at a variable rate of SOFR plus 25 basis points, without additional fees. GAP operates 12 airports in Mexico's Pacific region, including major cities like Guadalajara and Tijuana, as well as key tourist destinations. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's strategies and expectations, highlighting the uncertainties involved. Additionally, GAP has established a whistleblower program to allow anonymous reporting of suspected illegal activities, aimed at enhancing corporate governance.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces it has completed the refinancing of the credit facility that matured today with Banco Nacional de México, S.A., (“Citibanamex”) for USD$40.0 million, extending the maturity by 6 additional months, with the same financial institution. The interest will be payable monthly at a variable rate of SOFR plus 25 basis points, without fees, and principal payment on September 18, 2025.







Company Description







Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.













This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.





















In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

















Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer













asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx









Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations













gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx/+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294







