Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Successful Payment of Ps. 2,500 Million for GAP 21 Debt Securities

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE:PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces that on Friday, May 2, 2025, the payment corresponding to the maturity of the debt securities “GAP 21” was made, equivalent to 25 million long-term debt securities with face value of Ps. 100.0 each, for a total amount of Ps. 2,500.0 million.





The payment was made with proceeds obtained from the issuance of long-term debt securities on February 4, 2025.







Company Description







Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.









This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.













In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is



www.lineadedenunciagap.com



or by email at



denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com



. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.









Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer













asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

















Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations





gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx/+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294







