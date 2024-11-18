News & Insights

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Secures Ps.600 Million Loan

November 18, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) has secured Ps.600 million in short-term loans from HSBC México, Banco Santander México, and Scotiabank México to bolster its liquidity and support working capital needs. These loans, maturing in May 2025, will help maintain OMA’s strong financial structure amid ongoing operations. The Mexican airport operator’s strategic financial move underscores its focus on stability and growth in the aviation sector.

