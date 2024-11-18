Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Secures Ps.600 Million Loan

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) has secured Ps.600 million in short-term loans from HSBC México, Banco Santander México, and Scotiabank México to bolster its liquidity and support working capital needs. These loans, maturing in May 2025, will help maintain OMA’s strong financial structure amid ongoing operations. The Mexican airport operator’s strategic financial move underscores its focus on stability and growth in the aviation sector.

For further insights into OMAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.