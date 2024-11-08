Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Reports Mixed Traffic Trends

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) reported a 4.8% decline in passenger traffic at its 13 airports in October 2024 compared to the previous year, with domestic traffic down by 7% while international traffic saw a 12.7% increase. This shift in traffic patterns highlights the growing interest in international travel despite a dip in domestic passengers, reflecting broader trends in the aviation market.
