Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte’s Mixed Q3 2024 Results

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte (OMA) revealed a mixed third-quarter performance for 2024, with passenger traffic declining by 5.3% compared to the previous year, despite a 1.4% rise in total aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues. Notably, the company reported a significant 31.6% increase in logistics revenues, attributed to enhanced cargo operations in Monterrey, while hotel services also showed strong growth with increased occupancy and room rates. OMA’s adjusted EBITDA reached Ps.2,435 million, reflecting a robust operational strategy amidst challenging market conditions.

