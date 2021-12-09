Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.667 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.85% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMAB was $50.24, representing a -17% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.53 and a 11.99% increase over the 52 week low of $44.86.

OMAB is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). OMAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports OMAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 111.43%, compared to an industry average of 26.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the omab Dividend History page.

