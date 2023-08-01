Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. - ADR (OMAB) Price Target Increased by 9.67% to 94.26

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. - ADR (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been revised to 94.26 / share. This is an increase of 9.67% from the prior estimate of 85.95 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.25 to a high of 101.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.04% from the latest reported closing price of 90.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 16.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMAB is 0.24%, an increase of 21.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.88% to 4,633K shares. The put/call ratio of OMAB is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 592K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 40.28% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 313K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing a decrease of 249.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 64.75% over the last quarter.

INCA Investments holds 245K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 243K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 226K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 37.18% over the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, is a Mexican airport operator headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It operates 13 airports in the central and northern states of Mexico, including that of Monterrey.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.