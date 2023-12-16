Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. - ADR (OMAB) Price Target Increased by 12.35% to 84.16

The average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. - ADR (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been revised to 84.16 / share. This is an increase of 12.35% from the prior estimate of 74.91 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.79 to a high of 91.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.28% from the latest reported closing price of 83.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMAB is 0.25%, an increase of 17.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.81% to 4,608K shares. The put/call ratio of OMAB is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 561K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 12.13% over the last quarter.

INCA Investments holds 301K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 252K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing a decrease of 24.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 236K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 89.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 222K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, is a Mexican airport operator headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It operates 13 airports in the central and northern states of Mexico, including that of Monterrey.

