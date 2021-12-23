Commodities

Grupo Aeromexico shares rise more than 10% to 3.5 pesos

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX shares jumped more than 10% to 3.5 pesos on Thursday, soaring for the fourth consecutive day having last week plummeted following the announcement of details of a restructuring plan linked to Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

