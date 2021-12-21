Grupo Aeromexico shares rise 15% amid restructuring push

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Grupo Aeromexico jumped 15% to 2.10 pesos on Tuesday, rising sharply for the second consecutive day as the airline goes through a restructuring plan as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

