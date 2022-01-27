Commodities

Grupo Aeromexico reaches $40 mln deal with unsecured creditors - counsel

Maria Chutchian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Grupo Aeromexico on Thursday reached a deal with a group of unsecured creditors to withdraw their objection to the airline's restructuring plan, its lead counsel said during a bankrutpcy court hearing.

Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX offered the unsecured creditors potential distributions from a four-year, $40-million "contingent value right" note in which the creditors would be able to receive cash distributions as long as Aeromexico outperforms its targets, counsel Timothy Gaulich of Davis Polk & Wardwell said.

"I think it is a very good outcome for these estates. It will drive additional recoveries for unsecured creditors, and will, I believe, significantly narrow the issues to be litigated as part of confirmation," Gaulich said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

