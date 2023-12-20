Grupa Kety CEO targets annual EBITDA of 1 bln zlotys

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Poland's Grupa Kety wants to generate annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 1 billion zlotys, the aluminium firm's CEO Dariusz Manko said.

Grupa Kety KTY.WA said on Wednesday it forecasts 2024 EBITDA at 945 million zlotys ($238 million), with revenue of 5.27 billion zlotys and net profit of 567 million zlotys.

"We would like much more, we would like this billion zlotys, to appear consistently in subsequent budgets, in future forecasts. But to do this, we need to develop a good strategy, we need to strengthen ourselves with the acquisitions I had already mentioned," Manko said during a news conference.

Grupa Kety said it plans to start work on its new strategy, which will extend beyond 2025, in January next year and plans to present it next summer.

The company said its current outlook includes a 2023 dividend payment of 85% of consolidated net profit for 2023, which is in line with its current dividend policy.

