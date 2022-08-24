Grupa Azoty unit limits fertiliser production due to surging gas prices

Adds details

GDANSK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest chemicals firm Grupa Azoty ATTP.WA said its subsidiary decided to limit fertiliser production, citing an "extraordinary and unprecedented" rise in gas prices.

Fertiliser production installation at Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Kedzierzyn will be limited to the minimum, which is 43% of capacity, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday.

"The current situation on the natural gas market, determining the profitability of production is exceptional," Azoty said.

On Monday, Azoty said it was halting production of nitrogen fertilisers and trimming ammonium output down to about 10% capacity. Shares of the company closed 5% lower.

Gas prices soared to a record high earlier this week on Russian supply risks.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

