GrubHub suspends commissions from virus-hit U.S. restaurants

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

GrubHub Inc said on Friday it would temporarily suspend collection of up to $100 million in commissions from independent U.S. restaurants hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said the move will provide immediate cash relief to the restaurants, some of which have shut down to stem the spread of the virus.

The flu-like disease caused by the coronavirus has killed 41 people and infected at least 1,832 people in the United States.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

