GrubHub suspends commissions from virus-hit U.S. restaurants

March 13 (Reuters) - GrubHub Inc GRUB.N said on Friday it would temporarily suspend collection of up to $100 million in commissions from independent U.S. restaurants hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said the move will provide immediate cash relief to the restaurants, some of which have shut down to stem the spread of the virus.

The flu-like disease caused by the coronavirus has killed 41 people and infected at least 1,832 people in the United States.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.