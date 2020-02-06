Grubhub Stock Turns South as CEO Again Denies M&A Rumors

After initially trading higher after hours on Wednesday, the stock has reversed course. Grubhub is down 1.7%, at $54.64, in recent trading.

Grubhub Thursday morning again denied recent reports that the company had considered putting itself up for sale.

“As previously stated, the rumor that Grubhub was engaged in the sales process was and is not true,” CEO Matthew Maloney said on a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss the food-delivery company’s fourth-quarter financial results, which were released Wednesday afternoon. “While we typically do not comment on speculation, the breadth and conclusions of the media coverage of this particular rumor forced us in this case to set the record straight.”

Maloney added that Grubhub (ticker: GRUB) remains “squarely focused on delivering shareholder value,” and that management has always thought that “industry consolidation could make sense and like any responsible company, it is something that we are always looking at.” But he adds that Grubhub remains confident in its strategy “and will deliver long-term value to all of our shareholders.”

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company had “tapped financial advisers for help with a review of potential moves that could include a sale of the company or an acquisition,” as well as “what to do in case an activist shows up in the stock.” In an appearance on CNBC’s Mad Money on Jan. 23, Maloney said that the company hasn’t had any acquisition offers, adding that he had “no idea” where the Journal had received its information.

Asked about competition in the industry, Maloney said the company’s peers—the other primary players are DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Uber Eats—continue to “subsidize all three legs of the marketplace—the diners, the restaurants, and the drivers.”

One quarter earlier, Grubhub had released a long letter to shareholders that laid out a variety of problems in the food-delivery business, tanking its shares and raising new questions about the ability of Postmates and Uber to complete initial public offerings. In that letter, the company said that “competitors continue to spend aggressively, swallowing steep losses in the process.”

For the fourth quarter, Grubhub reported revenue of $341.3 million, up 19% from a year ago and ahead of the Wall Street analyst consensus at $325.3 million. The company had a non-GAAP loss of five cents a share, a penny more than the Street had expected. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, were $26.7 million, ahead of consensus at $21 million.

The company said it had 22.6 million active diners, up 28% from a year ago. “Daily Active Grubs” were 502,600, up 13%. Gross food sales were $1.6 billion, up 13%.

For the first quarter, Grubhub sees revenue of $350 million to $370 million, with adjusted Ebitda of $15 million to $25 million; Street consensus had been $363.5 million and $31 million, respectively.

