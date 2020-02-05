Grubhub Stock Rises After Company Posts Mixed Results

The food-delivery company said it had 22.6 million active diners in the fourth quarter, up 28% from a year ago. “Daily Active Grubs” were 502,600, up 13%. It reported a non-GAAP loss of five cents a share.

The food-delivery company said it had 22.6 million active diners in the fourth quarter, up 28% from a year ago. “Daily Active Grubs” were 502,600, up 13%. It reported a non-GAAP loss of five cents a share.

Grubhub shares are higher in after-hours trading after the food-delivery service posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

For the quarter, Grubhub (ticker: GRUB) reported revenue of $341.3 million, up 19% from a year ago and ahead of the Wall Street analyst consensus at $325.3 million. The company had a non-GAAP loss of five cents a share, a penny more than the Street had expected. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, was $26.7 million, ahead of consensus at $21 million.

The company said it had 22.6 million active diners, up 28% from a year ago. “Daily Active Grubs” were 502,600, up 13%. Gross food sales were $1.6 billion, up 13%.

For the first quarter, Grubhub sees revenue of $350 million to $370 million, with adjusted Ebitda of $15 million to $25 million; Street consensus had been $363.5 million and $31 million, respectively.

For all of 2020, the company projects revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, with adjusted Ebitda of at least $100 million; consensus had been $1.46 billion and $119 million, respectively.

The company said that in the latest quarter it added 15,000 partner restaurants to the platform as well as more than 150,000 nonpartnered restaurants. The company said it now has more than 300,000 restaurants on the platform, up more than 100% in just three months.

Last quarter, Grubhub startled the industry—and its own investors—with a letter to shareholders that called out shifting conditions in the food delivery industry that the company said were making it harder for it to operate. The company published another letter today that takes up some of the same issues.

“[T]here have been more pointed questions about industry profitability and a greater awareness of the unsustainability of certain tactics which temporarily accelerated growth in our industry,” the company said in the latest letter. “We continue to believe that it will take time for the insight and awareness of such unsustainability to manifest itself in modified behavior, as other players’ desire to maintain order growth competes with the heightened focus on profitability.”

Last quarter, Grubhub noted that diners had started ordering less often than they had historically, with the most pronounced change among newer diners and those in newer markets.

Grubhub Chief Financial Officer Adam DeWitt said in an interview with Barron’s that the company’s results in the quarter exceeded the high end of expectations, asserting that the business has stabilized as the company has taken a number of steps to broaden diner choice and roll out new loyalty programs.

He said the economics of the company’s rapid rollout of nonpartnered restaurants has gone as expected; while the company tends to break even on those orders, they also bring new diners onto the platform.

CEO Matt Maloney added that there has been no easing of competitive dynamics in the food-delivery sector, which also includes Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Postmates. He says that while Grubhub makes money on every order, the competition is losing money, and “everyone is still acting like nothing is wrong.”

He dodged the question of whether consolidation in the industry is likely, but said there are “multiple unsustainable business models” in the industry and that some of the players will eventually run out of money.

One interesting section of the company’s letter this quarter compares the economics of various kinds of orders—partnered restaurants, nonpartnered, and QSR, or quick-service restaurants. In the letter, the company asserts that there’s simply no profit to be made from QSR, which features large chains and smaller average tickets. DeWitt says they offer those restaurants on the platform as a new diner acquisition and retention tool—but he contends that kind of order is almost impossible to conduct profitably.

In late trading, Grubhub was recently up 0.7%, at $56.00.

