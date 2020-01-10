Grubhub Stock Is Dropping as the Dow Gains on Hope for a Strong Jobs Report

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other main u.S. stock indexes were higher ahead of the open.

Futures on all three major U.S. stock indexes were higher ahead of the open.

High Hopes. Wall Street is poised for a positive open Friday as investors wait for the Labor Department to release employment figures for December. There’s reason to be hopeful: Among the news that lifted stocks on Thursday was that weekly jobless claims fell for the fourth week in a row.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 57 points, or 0.2%, as of 7:50 a.m. Eastern time. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, some stocks making big moves in premarket trading.

Grubhub (ticker: GRUB) shares dipped 7.8% after the meal-delivery company denied that it was considering selling itself. Media reports earlier in the week said the company was considering strategic options, including a potential sale.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) saw its shares pop 3% after declaring a special $12 dividend payable on Jan. 31 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 23.

KB Home (KBH) shares dipped 2.3%. The home builder reported earnings Thursday. Its revenues were just below Wall Street’s expectations.

