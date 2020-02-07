Grubhub Stock Drops as Analyst Worries New Strategy Will Hurt Margins

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte cut his rating on the food-delivery company Grubhub to Underperform from Neutral.

Grubhub shares are trading sharply lower after D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte cut his rating on the food-delivery company to Underperform from Neutral, with a new price target of $33, down from $37.

He thinks steps the company is taking to respond to intense competition risk damaging its long-term margin structure. The stock was down 5.4%, to $51.65 on Friday afternoon.

“We hold the management of Grubhub in the highest regard,” Forte wrote in a research note. “It developed a tremendous marketplace business model connecting consumers and restaurants and foresaw the transition to digital from analog for restaurant ordering (to online from landline).”

He said that in response to competition, the company has dramatically expanded the roster of restaurants whose food it delivers. It has added both a large number of nonpartner restaurants and more “quick serve restaurants,” or QSRs, which feature lower tickets but much worse economics.

Grubhub (ticker: GRUB) in the latest quarter more than doubled the number of restaurant options on its platform to more than 300,000, from 140,000 just one quarter earlier. It took that step to respond to a perception that consumers wanted more choice.

In its December-quarter letter to shareholders, Grubhub itself lays out the economics of three kinds of restaurants: partnered independents, nonpartnered, and QSRs. In the examples used in the letter, the company generates a profit of $4 from a partnered restaurant order, and $1 from a nonpartnered restaurant. It breaks even on a QSR order.

Therein lies the reason for Forte’s concern. While the platform now offers diners more options, in many cases those options are less profitable for Grubhub.

“Our downgrade is based on our concern about the company’s long-term margin prospects, with an increasing amount of sales coming from lower-margin sources (including deliveries for QSR’s and nonpartner restaurants),” he wrote.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

