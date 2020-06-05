Grubhub receives interest from Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero for potential deal- CNBC

June 5 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc GRUB.N has received interest from at least two European companies, Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as potential acquirers, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N in May approached the online food delivery company for an all-stock deal.

Grubhub, Delivery Hero did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Just Eat Takeaway.com declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.