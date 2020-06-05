US Markets
GRUB

Grubhub receives interest from Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero for potential deal- CNBC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Grubhub Inc has received interest from at least two European companies, Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as potential acquirers, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/2XBcfrR on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

June 5 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc GRUB.N has received interest from at least two European companies, Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as potential acquirers, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N in May approached the online food delivery company for an all-stock deal.

Grubhub, Delivery Hero did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Just Eat Takeaway.com declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRUB UBER JE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular