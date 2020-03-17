Grubhub, BlueApron Stock Soar as Investors Bet on Food Delivery

The coronavirus is driving up shares of a handful of companies that have the ability to deliver food to the millions of people now stuck in their houses.

Food, glorious food

We’re anxious to try it

Three banquets a day

Our favorite diet

Just picture a great big steak

Fried, roasted, or stewed

Oh food! magical food! wonderful

food! marvelous food!

—Lionel Bart, from the musical Oliver!

The stock market this week has come to the shocking realization that virus or no virus, we all still have to eat.

That’s driving up shares of a handful of companies that have the ability to deliver food to the millions of people now stuck in their houses, as governments at all levels tighten restrictions on social interaction in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As noted yesterday, the new restrictions limiting restaurants in New York City to takeout and delivery service could play out as a boon for Grubhub (ticker: GRUB), which has about two-thirds of the food delivery market in the Big Apple. Grubhub shares were trading so wildly Tuesday morning that the stock briefly was halted for a “volatility trading pause.”

Grubhub is the only publicly traded pure play on the food-delivery market; other plays include the Eats division at Uber Technologies (UBER) and privately held Postmates and DoorDash. Both of those venture-backed companies have filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission for initial public offerings.

Meanwhile, the current crisis has provided a lifeline to Blue Apron Holdings (APRN), which offers a subscription-based service providing gourmet meal kits. The service isn’t cheap: Meals for a family of four run $7.49 per serving if you order four kits a week; $8.99 per serving for two weekly meal kits. And the service isn’t for everyone—you get ingredients and a recipe, but you still have to do the cooking. Still, given the growing number of people stuck at home, the appeal of subscribing to Blue Apron right now seems obvious.

Blue Apron has struggled since going public in 2017 at $10 a share. The stock was in free fall in the first few months of 2020, falling from $6.58 at year end to $2.10 as recently as Feb. 25, as worries grew about the company’s future. That was about a week after the company announced fourth-quarter earnings and disclosed that its board is considering “strategic alternatives,” including the potential sale of the company. That news didn’t help the stock at all—but the notion that Blue Apron might get a boost from an influx of homebound Americans sure has.

Blue Apron shares are up 54%, at $5.89, in recent trading, which brings the stock’s gain for the week to 179%. The stock had closed Friday at $2.28.

Grubhub shares have rallied 22%, at $44.44. The food-delivery frenzy is also lifting shares of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), which is up 7%, at $306.05. The S&P 500 is up 5.3%.

