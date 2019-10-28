US Markets

GrubHub blames "promiscuous" diners for slowing growth, shares sink 30%

C Nivedita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Shares of GrubHub Inc tanked 30% in extended trading on Monday, after the online food delivery company warned of slowing growth as customers prefer to switch between rival providers for better deals.

The company also reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast fourth-quarter revenue sharply below Wall Street expectations.

Chicago-based GrubHub is battling startups ranging from DoorDash and Postmates to Uber Technologies Inc's UBER.N UberEats for a bigger share of the takeout market in the United States.

The company estimated that the market, including pickup and delivery, is greater than $200 billion annually.

"We believe online diners are becoming more promiscuous," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "Our newer diners are increasingly coming to us already having ordered on a competing online platform, and our existing diners are increasingly ordering from multiple platforms."

GrubHub said the competition had a more than 300 basis points impact on third-quarter results.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be between $315 million and $335 million, below analysts' expectations of $387.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, net income fell to $1 million or 1 cent a share, from $22.7 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 27 cents per share.

Revenue rose 30% to $322.1 million, but missed estimate of $330.5 million.

