Grubhub, Amazon Renew 1-Year Free Grubhub+ Membership For U.S. Prime Subscribers

June 05, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com. Inc. (AMZN) and online food delivery platform Grubhub Inc. on Monday announced that they have extended their one-year complimentary Grubhub+ promotion for an extra year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members in the United States.

Customers who have already signed up for Grubhub+ since the introduction on July 6, 2022, will now receive an additional 12 months of free Grubhub+ access, totaling 24 months, without any additional charges to their Prime membership.

As a limited-time special offer, Prime members who redeem the promotion before July 5, 2023, can also enjoy a total of 24 months of free Grubhub+. Prime members who redeem the offer on or after July 6, 2023, will still receive 12 months of free Grubhub+.

Grubhub and Amazon now provide experiences and offers that combine food and entertainment.

Recently, Grubhub delighted fans of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' with the Maisel Tov Martini, a pastrami-inspired martini, to celebrate the final season of the show.

Amazon is currently trading down $0.38 or 0.31% at $123.87 in its regular trading session.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
