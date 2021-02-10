GRUB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.79, changing hands as low as $69.61 per share. GrubHub Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRUB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.35 per share, with $85.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.65.

