GRUB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.94, changing hands as high as $51.19 per share. GrubHub Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRUB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.35 per share, with $80.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.