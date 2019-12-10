Markets
GRTS To Report GRANITE, SLATE Early Phase I Immunogenicity Data On Dec.12

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, have rallied 26 percent so far this month in the run-up to the presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology's Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO) on December 12, 2019.

The Company's lead product candidate is GRANITE, a personalized neoantigen-based immunotherapy.

A phase I clinical study of GRANITE in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for patients with common solid tumors, including gastroesophageal cancer, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer, is underway.

Also in the pipeline is SLATE, an investigational off-the-shelf immunotherapy.

A phase I study of SLATE in certain patients with advanced solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer, as well as in patients with other solid tumor types who have relevant mutation/human leukocyte antigen (HLA) combinations is ongoing.

The Company is slated to present early immunogenicity and safety data from the phase I studies of GRANITE and SLATE on December 12, 2019. The clinical data from the two phase I trials are anticipated in mid-2020.

Founded in August 2015, Gritstone Oncology went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, on September 28, 2018, offering its shares at a price of $15 each.

GRTS has traded in a range of $7.00 to $27.28 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $10.87, up 18.02%.

