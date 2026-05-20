GRS Advisors Opens $49 Million Broadstone Net Lease Position, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

GRS Advisors initiated 2,663,028-share position in Broadstone Net Lease (BNL); estimated at $50.13 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $48.65 million as a result of the new position

Transaction value equaled 4.96% of GRS Advisors’ reportable AUM for the period

Post-trade, GRS Advisors held 2,663,028 shares in BNL valued at $48.65 million

This new position makes up 4.81% of fund AUM, placing BNL outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, GRS Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), acquiring 2,663,028 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated trade value was $50.13 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $48.65 million, reflecting both share acquisition and price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for GRS Advisors, now representing 4.81% of 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:PLD: $82.11 million (8.1% of AUM)

NYSE:FRT: $72.94 million (7.2% of AUM)

NYSE:WH: $61.22 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSE:VTR: $51.09 million (5.1% of AUM)

NYSE:CDP: $50.49 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares in Broadstone Net Lease were priced at $19.76, up 33.9% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 6.58 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $466.85 million Net Income (TTM) $124.86 million Dividend Yield 5.75% Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $19.76

Company Snapshot

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is a diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) that, as of September 30, 2020, held a portfolio valued at approximately $4.0 billion, spanning hundreds of properties across North America. The company leverages disciplined credit analysis and prudent underwriting to secure long-term, net-leased tenants, supporting predictable cash flows and income stability. This strategy positions Broadstone Net Lease as a reliable income vehicle for investors seeking exposure to commercial real estate with a focus on tenant and geographic diversification.

The company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant commercial real estate properties, including industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail assets.

It operates as an internally managed REIT, generating revenue primarily through long-term net lease agreements with a broad tenant base. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. targets institutional and corporate tenants across the United States and Canada, focusing on stable, creditworthy lessees.

What this transaction means for investors

Broadstone Net Lease relies on long-term tenant contracts, but its growth depends equally on disciplined capital deployment. The REIT primarily owns single-tenant commercial properties and is shifting toward industrial assets, providing a stable rent base when tenants are strong. Investors must consider whether Broadstone can convert its rent base and build-to-suit pipeline into per-share AFFO growth without compromising its balance sheet.

In the first quarter, Broadstone’s portfolio remained stable, though not without risk. The company collected rent without issues, increased AFFO by 5.6% compared to last year, and kept almost all its space leased. Future growth will come from acquisitions and build-to-suit projects, where tenant quality, lease terms, and funding costs determine if new investments benefit shareholders.

Investors should evaluate Broadstone based on the quality of its reinvestment, not just lease predictability. Contractual rent increases and tenant diversification provide a strong foundation, but future success will depend on achieving attractive spreads on new investments while maintaining prudent leverage.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.