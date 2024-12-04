GRP Ltd. Strives to Exit SGX Watch-list

GRP Ltd. (SG:BLU) has released an update.

GRP Ltd. remains on the Singapore Exchange’s Watch-list as it continues efforts to meet exit criteria. The company is actively exploring options to improve its financial standing and will provide updates on significant developments. Shareholders can refer to the latest unaudited financial statements for detailed performance insights.

