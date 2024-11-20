News & Insights

GRP Ltd. Enhances Leadership with New Directors

November 20, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

GRP Ltd. (SG:BLU) has released an update.

GRP Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting where key board members and executives convened to discuss company matters. Notably, the meeting introduced new independent non-executive directors, including Francis Chua Seng Kiat, a pioneering angel investor, and Liew Heng San, a seasoned public servant. The meeting signals GRP Ltd.’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team and strategic focus on innovation and development.

