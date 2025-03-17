$GROY Earnings Preview: Recent $GROY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$GROY ($GROY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,041,350 and earnings of $0.00 per share.
$GROY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $GROY stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP removed 2,906,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,953,488
- AMITELL CAPITAL PTE LTD removed 1,402,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,906,928
- K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. removed 537,175 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $649,981
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $680,000
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 481,357 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $582,441
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 478,665 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,184
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 425,726 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $515,128
