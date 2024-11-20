Growthpoint Properties Secures Shareholder Approval, Eyes Sustainability

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. The company, known for its robust real estate portfolio valued at $6 billion, continues to focus on sustainable practices and is on track to achieve its Net Zero Target by 2025. As a major player in the Australian REIT sector, Growthpoint is poised to capitalize on its high-quality assets and investment-grade credit rating.

