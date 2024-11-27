Growthpoint Properties Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia has announced the issuance of 331,952 unquoted securities as part of their employee incentive scheme. These performance rights are restricted from transfer until certain conditions are met, offering potential growth opportunities for the company. Investors keen on employee-driven growth strategies may find this development noteworthy.

