Growthpoint Properties (GWWTF) Price Target Increased by 35.58% to 0.92

The average one-year price target for Growthpoint Properties (OTCPK:GWWTF) has been revised to $0.92 / share. This is an increase of 35.58% from the prior estimate of $0.68 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.84 to a high of $1.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.42% from the latest reported closing price of $0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Growthpoint Properties. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWWTF is 0.27%, an increase of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 300,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,461K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,069K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWWTF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,960K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,910K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWWTF by 0.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32,419K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,004K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWWTF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,654K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,988K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWWTF by 2.85% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 15,161K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,403K shares , representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWWTF by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.