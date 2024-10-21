News & Insights

Growthpoint Properties Australia to Hold 2024 AGM

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 21, both in Melbourne and online. The company continues to excel in the real estate market, with $6 billion in assets under management and a commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2025. Listed on the ASX and part of the S&P/ASX 300, Growthpoint remains a solid option for investors interested in sustainable growth.

