Growthpoint Properties Australia Highlights Sustainability Goals

Growthpoint Properties Australia recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable operations and its progress towards a Net Zero Target by mid-2025. The company, managing assets worth $6 billion, continues to focus on high-quality investments in Australian real estate, as highlighted by its Chair, Andy Fay, and new CEO, Ross Lees. Listed on the ASX and part of the S&P/ASX 300 index, Growthpoint is poised for continued growth in the real estate sector.

